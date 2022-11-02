Animal Dermatology Group Adds Veterinary Dermatology Specialists in New York/New Jersey, South Carolina and Texas

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal Dermatology Group, Inc. ("ADG"), recently welcomed three new veterinary dermatology specialists to their medical team that now totals over 60 board certified veterinary dermatologists, dermatology associates and dermatology residents throughout the United States. These new specialists, all members of the American College of Veterinary Dermatology (ACVD), underscore ADG's commitment to leadership in education, research and the clinical practice of veterinary dermatology.

ADG has doubled its U.S. medical team this year and added specialty practices in the northeast, southeast and Texas.

Dr. Alison Diesel, Diplomate, ACVD, joined ADG at Animal Dermatology Clinic – Austin, Texas. Dr. Diesel received her veterinary degree from Kansas State University and completed her dermatology residency at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Until recently, she was Clinical Associate Professor for Dermatology at the Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences.

Dr. Jackie Watson, Diplomate, ACVD, is ADG's newest veterinary dermatologist at Animal Dermatology Clinic – Greenville, South Carolina. Dr. Watson earned her veterinary degree at the University of Minnesota before completing her dermatology residency at the University of Tennessee. She lectures widely throughout the US and has published extensively in veterinary medical journals on topics related to veterinary dermatology.

Dr. Allison Inga, Diplomate, ACVD, joined the care team at Animal Dermatology Clinic – Wayne, New Jersey. A New York native, Dr. Inga graduated from St. George's University School of Veterinary Medicine and was in general practice and emergency medicine before undertaking her 3-year dermatology residency and achieving board certification with the ACVD in 2020.

"We are proud to welcome Drs. Diesel, Watson and Inga to the ADG medical team," said Dr. Rusty Muse, ADG's Medical Director. "Their clinical expertise and passion for patient care align perfectly with our commitment to the pets we treat and pet parents we support."

2022 has been an exciting year for ADG. ADG has doubled its U.S. medical team and expanded pet care reach by adding specialty practices throughout the east coast (NY, NJ, NC, SC, FL) as well as Texas.

About Animal Dermatology Group

Animal Dermatology Group is the largest veterinary dermatology business in the U.S., providing the highest quality care to pets with acute and chronic skin conditions. ADG has over 60 veterinarians supporting more than 40 primary and satellite locations where its specialists are actively involved in providing clinical care, research and academic training. For more information, please visit www.animaldermatology.com.

