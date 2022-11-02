Alviere Announces Appointment of Christine Bottagaro As Chief Marketing Officer

Seasoned Software and Security Executive Joins Alviere to Spearhead Global Marketing Efforts

DENVER, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alviere , the leading embedded finance platform enabling any brand to offer their customers financial solutions, today announced that it has named Christine Bottagaro as its chief marketing officer. With more than twenty years of experience in brand messaging, go-to-market strategy, and customer engagement with major software companies, including Sybase, SAP, and Rally Software, Ms. Bottagaro will lead Alviere's global marketing efforts for the world's only complete enterprise fintech platform. The first fully-licensed embedded finance provider, Alviere enables brands to offer a full suite of financial products, increasing customer engagement, generating new revenue streams, and delivering on the promise of financial inclusion.

"We see brands interact with their customers everyday through loyalty programs and affinity cards. As these organizations look for new ways to deepen engagement and offer new revenue pathways, I'm thrilled to bring my expertise to fuel growth at Alviere," said Christine Bottagaro, chief marketing officer, Alviere. "Through our comprehensive, innovative, and fully licensed embedded finance platform, Alviere offers a seamless path to richer customer engagement and new revenue opportunities."

Formerly the co-founder at Resurface Labs, Bottagaro was an integral team member who successfully built the API security company from the ground-up. Prior to Resurface Labs, she served as Chief Marketing Officer for Upland Kapost, and earlier for Rogue Wave Software, where Ms. Bottagaro was responsible for all aspects of marketing for the company's $150 million business. She also spent ten years at Sybase/SAP, where she developed and executed worldwide integrated marketing and customer programs.

"Christine is the perfect fit to lead Alviere's marketing efforts, as we were seeking a high-performance and seasoned executive from the enterprise software sector to mirror the expertise of our existing management team," said Yuval Brisker, Co-Founder and CEO of Alviere. "We're thankful Christine has joined our team and look forward to her contributions as we continue to help the world's leading brands capture additional revenue while deepening their customer relationships."

Recent senior hires include Isabelle Cole as Senior Vice President, Success and Revenue

Assurance, and Gareth Evans, Vice President, Sales and Business Development for Europe.

About Alviere

Alviere is the enterprise embedded finance company that enables leading brands to offer their customers financial solutions, powered by the world's only complete enterprise fintech platform. By leveraging a fully-licensed, compliant, one-stop solution, brands foster a higher level of customer engagement, generate new revenue streams, expand brand exclusivity and deliver on the promise of financial inclusion. For additional information on Alviere's embedded financial products, please visit https://alviere.com/

