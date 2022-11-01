Sleigh The Season with the New Swiss Miss Holiday Sweater

The perfect treat for hot cocoa lovers while supplies last

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's officially holiday sweater weather and Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is back for the second year in a row with the best sweater of the season. Spruce up your holiday wardrobe with this sweet limited-edition release.

This year's festive sweater is designed with a reversible sequin pattern that you can swipe to flip the message from "I am hot" to "I am sweet" depending on your mood. It's even scented with the aroma of hot cocoa and comes with an insulated pocket and zipper to keep your thermos of Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa warm throughout your wear.

"This year's Swiss Miss Holiday Sweater is guaranteed to make you the best dressed (and sweet smelling) at every party," says Audrey Ingersoll VP/GM Sweet Treats at Conagra Brands. "It's the perfect treat for hot cocoa lovers looking to fuse fashion and function this holiday season."

Starting on November 3rd, you can purchase the limited-edition Swiss Miss Holiday Sweaters on UglyChristmasSweater.com for $59.95. The sweaters range in sizes from S – 3X and are available in limited quantities while supplies last.

In addition to the festive sweaters, the Swiss Miss line includes an assortment of flavorful hot cocoa, with classics like Milk Chocolate and Marshmallow, and seasonal favorites like Peppermint and Pumpkin Spice. Visit www.swissmiss.com to check out the brand's full line of hot cocoa and pudding varieties.

