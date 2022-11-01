Garmin G3000 integrated flight deck selected by L3Harris for USSOCOM Armed Overwatch contract

OLATHE, Kan., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced L3Harris Technologies' (NYSE: LHX) selection of Garmin's G3000™ tandem integrated flight deck as part of a U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Armed Overwatch program contract. L3Harris' Sky Warden™ platform includes the first forward-fit deployable combat aircraft featuring Garmin's G3000 tandem integrated flight deck.

"Our strategic relationship with L3Harris integrates the open system architecture G3000 flight deck as a critical enabler for Sky Warden's close air support and armed intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) mission," said Carl Wolf, Garmin vice president of aviation sales and marketing. "Garmin has an established history of supplying innovative, forward-looking avionics to militaries across the globe and we are honored to have our G3000 integrated flight deck support the U.S. Special Forces."

The G3000 provides USSOCOM with the latest communication, navigation, surveillance air traffic management (CNS/ATM) capabilities with commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) solutions based on Garmin's modern open system architecture design. L3Harris has integrated its mission management system along with a wide range of military sensors, communications equipment, and weapons systems into the G3000 touch screen human machine interface (HMI). The proven G3000 integrated flight deck will enable L3Harris to rapidly deploy new technologies quickly, provide lower life-cycle costs, and ensure access to the latest in avionic technologies.

"Sky Warden features a cutting-edge flight deck and open mission system interfaces to support integration of future technologies for the Armed Overwatch program," said Luke Savoie, president, ISR sector, L3Harris. "We've collaborated with Garmin for years and look forward to continuing our strategic relationship to enhance warfighter capabilities."

The night vision goggle-compatible G3000 contains modern, state-of-the-art synthetic vision technology (SVT™) that blends an "out-the-window" view of surroundings on the large area primary flight displays, which is particularly helpful during nighttime operations and during close air support missions. Sky Warden is also equipped with Garmin's GFC 700 digital autopilot which couples to the flight management system's (FMS) ability to generate complex, pilot configurable search and rescue (SAR) patterns. Additional features within the G3000 integrated flight deck on the Sky Warden include terrain awareness and warning system (TAWS), traffic collision avoidance system (TCAS), and automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B IN) traffic. The Armed Overwatch program includes delivery of up to 75 manned, fixed wing aircraft.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark and G3000 and SVT are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

About L3Harris Technologies L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers' mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea and cyber domains. L3Harris has more than $17 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

