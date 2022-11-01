The Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research Hosts Virtual Symposium Sickle Cell Disease: Orphans & Burned Out Practitioners

Rallying to Restore Weary Practitioners & Provide Access to Care and Shelter for SCD Orphans

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research (FSCDR), the US's first outpatient center exclusively dedicated to the treatment of, and innovative research for, Sickle Cell Disease (SCD), will host a virtual symposium on November 10th. Access to quality care in SCD is under threat of regression, while the SCD patient-to- provider ratio is worsening. In response to these critical obstacles, the one-day symposium will focus on the subject matter of Sickle Cell Disease: Orphans & Burned Out Practitioners.

Led by Scientific Chair Dr. Daniel Armstrong, Executive Vice Chair of Pediatrics, and Director of the Mailman Center for Child Development at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, participants will experience a solution-oriented day to help prevent SCD providers from burnout, and to provide care to the unprecedented number of SCD children exiting the feathered child health nest, transitioning into orphaned patients sans a medical home.

This symposium is offering 6 CME credits to attendees, while sickle cell warriors and their caretakers are invited to participate in the symposium at no cost.

Consisting of 10 half-hour sessions, the symposium will address topics ranging from patient-physician relationship stress, to transitioning to adult healthcare, and sickle cell provider burnout. The full agenda from 10am – 5pm ET can be found here. The Symposium will be available for registrants to re-watch afterward.

"It took nearly 100 years before we began seeing significant advances in care of children and adults with sickle cell disease, and those changed the life experience for many. Sadly, those significant advances are at risk of being derailed because SCD clinicians and investigators are leaving the field, some because of retirement, some because of their own illness or death, but many because of burnout," said Dr. Armstrong. "Restoring the committed SCD workforce is critical to continued improvements for the individuals who live with SCD every day."

About The Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research

The Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research (FSCDR) is a comprehensive, multi-specialty medical and research center in addition to non-profit organization, that provides a platform for researchers, healthcare providers, individuals and their families living with sickle cell disease. For more information please visit www.fscdr.org .

Media Contact: Joelle@macadoo.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research