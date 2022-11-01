DuPont Joins Semiconductor Climate Consortium as a Founding Member

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced it has joined the Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC) as a Founding Member. The SCC is an outgrowth of the SEMI Sustainability Initiative, and is the first global, ecosystem-wide effort to advance the semiconductor industry's response to the challenge of climate change.

Semiconductor Climate Consortium (PRNewswire)

The SCC includes member companies from across the semiconductor value chain. Its vision is to accelerate progressive climate action - including support of the Paris Agreement and related accords - with the goal of limiting global warming potential to 1.5°C. Founded on the pillars of collaboration, transparency and ambition, the Consortium will collaborate on tools to assist in reporting and evaluating greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), and advocate for innovative ideas for the use of microelectronics to address climate change, including awareness of opportunities and best-known methods.

"As a global leader in semiconductor fabrication and packaging materials, DuPont is proud to be a Founding Member of the Semiconductor Climate Consortium, a historic industry initiative that can accelerate momentum for positive climate action," said Jon Kemp, President, DuPont Electronics & Industrial, and member of SEMI's international board of directors. "Innovation and collaboration have always been hallmarks of the semiconductor ecosystem, and these same principles will be applied to achieve critical climate goals both faster and at global scale."

Announced in 2019, DuPont's 2030 Sustainability Goals include a commitment to reduce Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 30 percent including sourcing 60 percent of electricity from renewable energy and delivering carbon neutral operations by 2050. Furthering this commitment, DuPont recently announced that it will work with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to set science-based Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions targets in alignment with the Paris Agreement and to develop its Scope 3 emissions target.

"I applaud DuPont for its commitment to become a Founding Member of the Semiconductor Climate Consortium and for its continued support of global sustainability efforts," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO. "Individually, SEMI member companies have made tremendous strides on sustainability, but we need to pool industry resources to solve the difficult decarbonization challenges and to meet tracking and reporting requirements across the value chain. The SCC members look forward to defining and prioritizing sustainability goals and to harness the collective energy of the global semiconductor supply chain to create solutions."

With Founding Members of the consortium in place, SEMI will recognize the launch of the Semiconductor Climate Consortium during COP27 in Sharm El Sheik, Egypt. The first membership meeting will be held later this month.

About SEMI

SEMI® connects more than 2,500 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA), the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) and SOI Consortium are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities. Visit www.semi.org, contact one of our worldwide offices, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter to learn more.

About DuPont Electronics & Industrial

DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial, and transportation industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products and technical service to enable next-generation technologies.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food, and worker safety. More information can be found at www.dupont.com.

11/01/22

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

DuPont Logo (PRNewsfoto/DuPont) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DuPont