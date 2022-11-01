Duke Energy Florida supports vibrant communities with more than $545,000 to drive economic growth

26 Florida -based organizations receive funds to support economic development initiatives

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duke Energy Foundation and Duke Energy Florida have awarded more than $545,000 in strategic economic development grants to 26 organizations in Florida.

(PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy) (PRNewswire)

"Duke Energy is committed to the economic vitality of the communities we serve," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "We are proud to work alongside the organizations that are critical to attracting businesses and enhancing the quality of life for Floridians."

The funding is provided by the Duke Energy Foundation, with help from Duke Energy Florida's Economic Development group, which supports organizations that increase awareness of a community or region's economic development strategies and product availability.

Of the 26 Florida-based organizations that received funding this year, many are among city governments and local economic development agencies that have a direct impact on their community's economic growth.

The University of Central Florida Research Foundation received a $20,000 grant on behalf of the Florida High Tech Corridor to raise awareness of the Corridor's Research and Innovation Support for Florida Businesses initiative.

"Since 1996, the Florida High Tech Corridor has created and invested in initiatives to drive tech industry growth and advance the lives of people in the communities we serve," said Paul Sohl, CEO of the Florida High Tech Corridor Council. "Duke Energy's support will help us continue our collaboration efforts and target prospective participants and referral sources with information about the Corridor, helping maximize business success in Florida."

Also among the grant recipients is the Pasco Economic Development Council (Pasco EDC). The agency received $25,000 to create a marketing campaign to promote local buildings, sites and existing industry/workforce images to a strategic list of recipients.

"We are thrilled to execute a very unique and strategic direct mail campaign utilizing our grant this year," shared Bill Cronin, president/CEO, Pasco EDC. "Duke Energy has been such a great partner to us in many ways over the years, and this will be our third grant program project. Duke Energy and their team understand the importance of standing out and delivering quality information to assist in business recruitment. We are very grateful."

Since 2013, Duke Energy, its legacy companies and the Duke Energy Foundation have contributed nearly $3 million in grant funding to economic development organizations that are helping to create vibrant economies in Florida.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 10,300 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 1.9 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

