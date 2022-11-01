Contests
The Andersons, Inc. Reports Continued Strong Quarterly Results

Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago

MAUMEE, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The Andersons, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Andersons, Inc.)
The Andersons, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Andersons, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

Third Quarter Highlights:

  • Company reported net income from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons of $17.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share
  • EBITDA from continuing operations was $83.0 million for the quarter
  • Trade reported pretax income of $40.7 million on continuing strong execution
  • Renewables produced pretax income of $15.9 million and pretax income attributable to The Andersons of $8.4 million, a significant improvement year over year

"Great results in our Trade business led the way for this strong quarter. The team executed well and we had positive results from our base business as well as the new growth investments. The Renewables team also performed well in the quarter, despite declining ethanol crush margins and planned maintenance shutdowns. Within Plant Nutrient, ag businesses continued to see high margins, however, we took some write-downs in our lawn products inventory," said President and CEO Pat Bowe. "We also made progress against our growth strategy. We announced the acquisition of Bridge Agri - a pulses and pet food ingredients company headquartered in Lethbridge, Alberta. We also recently announced the acquisition of Mote Farm Service, a farm center located within our core geography. Bolt-on opportunities like these, that are well-aligned with our core grain and fertilizer verticals, remain very attractive growth opportunities for us."

"We celebrated the 75th anniversary of the company in August," continued Bowe. "In recognition of this important milestone, teams of employees have been volunteering for 75 acts of service in 2022 across our broad geographic footprint, honoring our commitment to service in the communities in which we operate."

$ in millions, except per share amounts     





Q3 2022

Q3 2021

Variance

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

Variance

Pretax Income from Continuing Operations

$         34.7

$         16.3

$         18.4

$       163.5

$         84.1

$         79.4

Pretax Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to the Company1

27.2

17.9

9.3

133.7

85.0

48.7

Adjusted Pretax Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Attributable to the Company1

27.2

6.3

20.9

134.3

74.1

60.2

     Trade1

40.7

27.6

13.1

68.7

56.0

12.7

     Renewables1

8.4

(3.6)

12.0

59.8

22.8

37.0

     Plant Nutrient

(11.6)

(5.8)

(5.8)

37.4

26.7

10.7

     Other1

(10.2)

(11.8)

1.6

(31.6)

(31.4)

(0.2)

Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to the Company

17.4

13.9

3.5

104.0

66.9

37.1

Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to the Company1

17.4

5.2

12.2

105.6

58.8

46.8

Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations (EPS)

0.50

0.41

0.09

3.02

1.99

1.03

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations1

0.50

0.15

0.35

3.07

1.75

1.32

EBITDA from Continuing Operations1

83.0

67.9

15.1

307.5

233.4

74.1

Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations1

$         83.0

$         56.3

$         26.7

$       308.2

$       222.5

$         85.7

1 Non-GAAP financial measures; see appendix for explanations and reconciliations.

Cash, Liquidity and Long-Term Debt Management

"Our businesses continue to generate strong operating cash flows and we remain disciplined in our approach to capital spending. We also began to execute share repurchases in the third quarter under our $100 million board authorization and continue to be well below our long-term debt to EBITDA target of less than 2.5 times," said Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine.

The company generated $568.4 million and $364.6 million in cash from operating activities for the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $50.7 million and $55.6 million in cash from operations before working capital changes for the same periods, respectively. Working capital remains higher than is typical, due to business growth and high commodity prices that impact the value of inventory and accounts receivable.

Third Quarter Segment Overview

Trade Generates Strong Earnings; Record Q3 Adjusted Earnings

The Trade segment recorded pretax income of $40.7 million for the quarter compared to pretax income and adjusted pretax income of $42.0 million and $27.6 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021. The segment benefited from strong elevation margins, particularly in early harvest geographies, and excellent merchandising results across the portfolio. In addition, well-positioned animal feed ingredients and organic food and specialty inventories generated good margins.

The majority of our assets are located in areas expected to experience above-trend yields. Continuing global supply and demand imbalances due to production shortfalls and logistical challenges are expected to keep prices relatively high and allow for continued merchandising opportunities and strong elevation margins.

Trade's third quarter EBITDA was $60.5 million, compared to third quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $43.9 million.

Renewables Generates Solid Q3 Earnings on Strong Margins; Co-Product Values Remain Strong

The Renewables segment reported pretax income of $15.9 million and pretax income attributable to the company of $8.4 million in the third quarter compared to a pretax loss of $5.2 million and a pretax loss attributable to the company of $3.6 million realized in the same period in 2021.

Nearly all of the improvement from the third quarter of 2021 resulted from better margins in our ethanol plants. This was particularly evident in our eastern plants where corn basis was lower in front of an expected good harvest. High co-product values continue to support our results. Increased corn basis in the western U.S. may negatively impact ethanol margins in that region, while our eastern corn belt production facilities are well-positioned for corn supply. Expected margin declines into the fourth quarter will negatively impact performance as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 when industry margins were at record highs.

Renewables had record third quarter EBITDA of $34.0 million in 2022, up $14.8 million from 2021 third quarter EBITDA of $19.2 million.

Plant Nutrient Ag Businesses Solid; Challenging Quarter for Manufactured Lawn Products

The Plant Nutrient segment posted a pretax loss of $11.6 million, compared to a loss in the prior year of $5.8 million in this seasonally low third quarter. As expected, margins remain strong in our core wholesale nutrients, farm centers, and specialty liquid products. In the granular and contract manufactured products, sales volume and margin declined on lower demand, production challenges, and inventory write-downs. Good fall weather and strong farm income are expected to support fall application rates in our core ag businesses.

Plant Nutrient's third quarter EBITDA was $(3.1) million compared to 2021 third quarter EBITDA of $1.8 million.

Income Taxes; Corporate

The company recorded income taxes from continuing operations at an effective rate of 28.3% for the quarter due to the tax treatment of non-controlling interests. We continue to anticipate a full-year effective rate of approximately 18% - 21%.

Conference Call

The company will host a webcast on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, to discuss its performance and provide its outlook for the remainder of 2022 and preliminary views for 2023. To access the call, please dial 888-317-6003 or 412-317-6061 (elite entry number is 3217229). It is recommended that you call 10 minutes before the conference call begins.

To access the webcast, click on the link: https://app.webinar.net/Evo9LbNLqb7. Complete the six fields as directed and click "Register." A replay of the call can also be accessed under the heading "Investors" on the company's refreshed website at www.andersonsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Without limitation, these risks include economic, weather and regulatory conditions, competition, the ongoing economic impacts from the war in Ukraine, and the risk factors set forth from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that pretax income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) from continuing operations; adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or EBITDA); EBITDA from continuing operations; adjusted EBITDA; adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations; and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and liquidity and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to net income from continuing operations, pretax income from continuing operations or income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations, diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders from continuing operations and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within this press release and the financial tables provided herein.

Company Description

The Andersons, Inc., celebrating 75 years of service and named to Forbes® lists of America's Best Employers for 2022 and Best Employers for Diversity 2022 as well as America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 by Newsweek®, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

The Andersons, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

 

Three months ended
September 30,


Nine months ended
September 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2022


2021


2022


2021

Sales and merchandising revenues

$ 4,219,325


$ 2,998,824


$  12,647,896


$ 8,829,348

Cost of sales and merchandising revenues

4,055,560


2,876,989


12,133,755


8,430,665

Gross profit

163,765


121,835


514,141


398,683

Operating, administrative and general expenses

115,539


110,275


330,085


312,833

Interest expense, net

14,982


8,799


42,762


28,848

Other income, net:








Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates, net

681


(250)


(5,597)


2,389

Other income, net

794


13,806


27,782


24,743

Income before income taxes from continuing operations

34,719


16,317


163,479


84,134

Income tax provision from continuing operations

9,839


4,027


29,695


18,065

Net income from continuing operations

24,880


12,290


133,784


66,069

Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

19,392


1,846


18,099


7,453

Net income

44,272


14,136


151,883


73,522

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

7,524


(1,602)


29,827


(822)

Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

$      36,748


$      15,738


$    122,056


$      74,344









Earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders:








Basic earnings:








Continuing operations

$           0.51


$           0.42


$           3.08


$           2.01

Discontinued operations

0.57


0.06


0.54


0.22


$           1.08


$           0.48


$           3.62


$           2.23

Diluted earnings:








Continuing operations

$           0.50


$           0.41


$           3.02


$           1.99

Discontinued operations

0.56


0.05


0.53


0.22


$           1.06


$           0.46


$           3.55


$           2.21

The Andersons, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

 

(in thousands)

September 30,
2022


December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021

Assets






Current assets:






  Cash and cash equivalents

$              140,771


$              216,444


$              216,874

  Accounts receivable, net

990,531


835,180


735,349

  Inventories

1,556,426


1,814,538


1,017,804

  Commodity derivative assets – current

502,097


410,813


409,647

  Current assets held-for-sale


20,885


26,561

  Other current assets

75,402


74,468


92,159

Total current assets

3,265,227


3,372,328


2,498,394

Other assets:






Goodwill

129,342


129,342


129,342

Other intangible assets, net

99,317


117,137


118,690

Right of use assets, net

59,146


52,146


50,270

Other assets held-for-sale


43,169


38,863

Other assets, net

99,650


69,068


74,923

Total other assets

387,455


410,862


412,088

Property, plant and equipment, net

765,939


786,029


797,660

Total assets

$          4,418,621


$          4,569,219


$          3,708,142







Liabilities and equity






Current liabilities:






  Short-term debt

$              652,947


$              501,792


$              281,199

  Trade and other payables

930,027


1,199,324


825,923

  Customer prepayments and deferred revenue

258,828


358,119


147,225

  Commodity derivative liabilities – current

137,168


128,911


78,702

  Current maturities of long-term debt

112,029


32,256


106,255

Accrued taxes

23,439


37,668


97,215

  Current liabilities held-for-sale


13,379


13,427

  Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

206,069


192,480


173,215

Total current liabilities

2,320,507


2,463,929


1,723,161

Long-term lease liabilities

34,779


31,322


31,332

Long-term debt, less current maturities

497,988


600,487


542,821

Deferred income taxes

59,079


71,127


79,636

Other long-term liabilities held-for-sale


16,119


13,592

Other long-term liabilities

79,727


78,531


81,587

Total liabilities

2,992,080


3,261,515


2,472,129

Total equity

1,426,541


1,307,704


1,236,013

Total liabilities and equity

$          4,418,621


$          4,569,219


$          3,708,142

The Andersons, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)


Nine months ended September 30,

 (in thousands)

2022


2021

Operating Activities




Net income from continuing operations

$               133,784


$                 66,069

Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

18,099


7,453

Net income

151,883


73,522

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

101,266


142,137

Bad debt expense, net

5,028


(2,182)

Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates, net of dividends

5,597


(2,389)

Gain on sale of business from continuing operations


(14,619)

(Gain) loss on sale of business from discontinued operations

(27,091)


1,491

Gain on sales of assets, net

(8,854)


(6,505)

Stock-based compensation expense

7,697


6,727

Deferred federal income tax

(20,819)


(93,725)

Other

10,055


10,404

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

(140,866)


(89,902)

Inventories

236,854


266,865

Commodity derivatives

(104,901)


(158,741)

Other current and non-current assets

2,000


(3,357)

Payables and other current and non-current liabilities

(371,219)


(10,659)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(153,370)


119,067

Investing Activities




Purchases of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software

(72,247)


(52,730)

Proceeds from sale of assets

4,810


3,999

Purchases of investments

(2,105)


(5,993)

Proceeds from sale of business from continuing operations

5,171


18,130

Proceeds from sale of business from discontinued operations

56,302


543,102

Purchases of Rail assets

(27,464)


(6,039)

Proceeds from sale of Rail assets

36,706


18,705

Other

1,746


349

Net cash provided by investing activities

2,919


519,523

Financing Activities




Net receipts (payments) under short-term lines of credit

361,318


(324,279)

Proceeds from issuance of short-term debt

350,000


608,250

Payments of short-term debt

(550,000)


(408,250)

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt


186,800

Payments of long-term debt

(22,585)


(485,527)

Contributions from noncontrolling interest owner

2,450


4,655

Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner

(34,930)


(25)

Payments of debt issuance costs

(7,802)


(2,059)

Dividends paid

(18,262)


(17,503)

Proceeds from exercises of stock options

5,024


Common stock repurchased

(6,769)


Other

(2,955)


(12,709)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

75,489


(450,647)

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(711)


(192)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(75,673)


187,751

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

216,444


29,123

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$               140,771


$               216,874

The Andersons, Inc.

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)


Three months ended
September 30,


Nine months ended
September 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2022


2021


2022


2021

Net income from continuing operations

$   24,880


$   12,290


$ 133,784


$   66,069

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

7,524


(1,602)


29,827


(822)

Net income from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

17,356


13,892


103,957


66,891

Adjustments:








Gain on sale of frac sand assets



(3,762)


Impairment on equity method and cost method investments


2,784


4,455


2,784

Gain on sale of a business


(14,619)



(14,619)

Transaction related stock compensation


243



1,000

Income tax impact of adjustments1


2,898


940


2,709

Total adjusting items, net of tax


(8,694)


1,633


(8,126)

Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

$   17,356


$     5,198


$ 105,590


$   58,765









Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons,
Inc. common shareholders

$        0.50


$        0.41


$        3.02


$        1.99









Impact on diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations

$           —


$      (0.26)


$        0.05


$      (0.24)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$        0.50


$       0.15


$        3.07


$       1.75

1 The income tax impact of adjustments is taken at the statutory tax rate of 25% with the exception of the impairment on the equity method investment of
$4.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, which had no income tax impact.

 

Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. reflects reported net income (loss) from continuing operations
available to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders after the removal of specified items described above. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from
continuing operations per share reflects the fully diluted EPS of The Andersons, Inc. after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items
described above. Management believes that Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Adjusted
diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share are useful measures of The Andersons, Inc. performance as they provide investors additional
information about the operations of the company allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better comparability to previous
periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to Net income from continuing operations attributable to The
Andersons, Inc. and Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders as reported, the
most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have
been divided by the company's average number of diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted diluted earnings
(loss) from continuing operations per share amount for each specified item.

The Andersons, Inc.

Segment Data

(unaudited)

 

(in thousands)

Trade


Renewables


Plant
Nutrient


Other


Total

Three months ended September 30, 2022










Sales and merchandising revenues

$  3,240,526


$       814,923


$     163,876


$              —


$  4,219,325

Gross profit

124,368


24,677


14,720



163,765

Operating, administrative and general expenses

73,347


7,053


25,427


9,712


115,539

Other income (loss), net

(262)


832


1,018


(794)


794

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

40,658


15,901


(11,609)


(10,231)


34,719

Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests


7,524




7,524

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$       40,658


$           8,377


$     (11,609)


$     (10,231)


$       27,195











Three months ended September 30, 2021










Sales and merchandising revenues

$  2,242,131


$       614,637


$     142,056


$              —


$  2,998,824

Gross profit

98,196


5,751


17,888



121,835

Operating, administrative and general expenses

67,590


10,014


22,883


9,788


110,275

Other income (loss), net

16,886


683


309


(4,072)


13,806

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

41,999


(5,238)


(5,832)


(14,612)


16,317

Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests


(1,602)




(1,602)

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$       41,999


$         (3,636)


$       (5,832)


$     (14,612)


$       17,919

Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from
continuing operations (b)

(14,376)




2,784


(11,592)

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing
operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$       27,623


$         (3,636)


$       (5,832)


$     (11,828)


$         6,327


(a) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and
merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and
long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income.

(b) Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) from continuing operations before income
taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table.











The Andersons, Inc.

Segment Data (continued)

(unaudited)











(in thousands)

Trade


Renewables


Plant
Nutrient


Other


Total

Nine months ended September 30, 2022










Sales and merchandising revenues

$  9,422,974


$    2,380,721


$    844,201


$           —


$  12,647,896

Gross profit

293,981


99,756


120,404



514,141

Operating, administrative and general expenses

195,867


23,533


80,343


30,342


330,085

Other income (loss), net

7,745


19,750


2,688


(2,401)


27,782

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

67,993


89,639


37,445


(31,598)


163,479

Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests


29,827




29,827

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$       67,993


$         59,812


$      37,445


$  (31,598)


$     133,652

Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from continuing
operations (b)

693





693

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing
operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$       68,686


$         59,812


$      37,445


$  (31,598)


$     134,345











Nine months ended September 30, 2021










Sales and merchandising revenues

$  6,522,508


$    1,674,123


$    632,717


$           —


$  8,829,348

Gross profit

248,584


48,950


101,149



398,683

Operating, administrative and general expenses

186,035


23,247


72,850


30,701


312,833

Other income (loss), net

24,439


2,048


1,745


(3,489)


24,743

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

69,631


21,999


26,686


(34,182)


84,134

Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests


(822)




(822)

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$       69,631


$         22,821


$      26,686


$  (34,182)


$       84,956

Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from
continuing operations (b)

(13,619)




2,784


(10,835)

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing
operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$       56,012


$         22,821


$      26,686


$  (31,398)


$       74,121


(a) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and
merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and
long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income.

(b) Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) from continuing operations before income
taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table.

The Andersons, Inc.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA)

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)


Continuing Operations


Discontinued
Operations


Total
Company

(in thousands)

Trade


Renewables


 Plant
Nutrient


 Other


 Total


Rail


Three months ended September 30, 2022














Net income (loss)

$   40,658


$       15,901


$ (11,609)


$ (20,070)


$   24,880


$            19,392


$    44,272

Interest expense (income)

10,782


2,555


1,920


(275)


14,982



14,982

Tax provision




9,839


9,839


5,826


15,665

Depreciation and amortization

9,011


15,501


6,626


2,184


33,322



33,322

EBITDA

$   60,451


$       33,957


$ (3,063)


$ (8,322)


$  83,023


$            25,218


$  108,241















Three months ended September 30, 2021














Net income (loss)

$   41,999


$        (5,238)


$    (5,832)


$  (18,639)


$   12,290


$              1,846


$    14,136

Interest expense (income)

5,243


1,658


1,146


752


8,799


2,139


10,938

Tax provision (benefit)




4,027


4,027


(2,777)


1,250

Depreciation and amortization

11,037


22,811


6,508


2,455


42,811


4,172


46,983

EBITDA

58,279


19,231


1,822


(11,405)


67,927


5,380


73,307

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:














Gain on sale of a business

(14,619)





(14,619)



(14,619)

Transaction related stock compensation

243





243



243

Impairment on equity method and cost method investments




2,784


2,784



2,784

Total adjusting items

(14,376)




2,784


(11,592)



(11,592)

Adjusted EBITDA

$   43,903


$       19,231


$     1,822


$    (8,621)


$   56,335


$             5,380


$    61,715















The Andersons, Inc.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA)

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)


Continuing Operations


Discontinued
Operations


Total
Company

(in thousands)

Trade


Renewables


Plant
Nutrient


Other


Total


Rail


Nine months ended September 30, 2022














Net income (loss)

$ 67,993


$       89,639


$   37,445


$  (61,293)


$  133,784


$            18,099


$  151,883

Interest expense (income)

32,269


6,334


5,304


(1,145)


42,762



42,762

Tax provision




29,695


29,695


9,169


38,864

Depreciation and amortization

26,899


48,015


19,800


6,552


101,266



101,266

EBITDA

127,161


143,988


62,549


(26,191)


307,507


27,268


334,775

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:














Gain on sale of frac sand assets

(3,762)





(3,762)



(3,762)

Impairment on equity method and cost method investments

4,455





4,455



4,455

Total adjusting items

693





693



693

Adjusted EBITDA

$  127,854


$     143,988


$   62,549


$ (26,191)


$  308,200


$            27,268


$  335,468















Nine months ended September 30, 2021














Net income (loss)

$ 69,631


$       21,999


$   26,686


$  (52,247)


$  66,069


$              7,453


$    73,522

Interest expense (income)

19,746


5,752


3,358


(8)


28,848


8,714


37,562

Tax provision (benefit)




18,065


18,065


(428)


17,637

Depreciation and amortization

33,317


60,608


19,345


7,107


120,377


21,760


142,137

EBITDA

122,694


88,359


49,389


(27,083)


233,359


37,499


270,858

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:














Gain on sale of a business

(14,619)





(14,619)



(14,619)

Transaction related stock compensation

1,000





1,000



1,000

Impairment on equity method and cost method investments




2,784


2,784



2,784

Total adjusting items

(13,619)




2,784


(10,835)



(10,835)

Adjusted EBITDA

$  109,075


$       88,359


$   49,389


$ (24,299)


$  222,524


$            37,499


$  260,023

The Andersons, Inc.

Trailing Twelve Months of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended,


 Twelve months
ended
September 30, 2022

(in thousands)

December 31,
2021


March 31,
2022


June 30,
2022


September 30,
2022


Net income from continuing operations

$         65,473


$           6,504


$       102,400


$         24,880


$                    199,257

Interest expense

8,444


10,859


16,921


14,982


51,206

Tax provision

11,163


4,103


15,753


9,839


40,858

Depreciation and amortization

36,797


34,377


33,567


33,322


138,063

EBITDA from continuing operations

121,877


55,843


168,641


83,023


429,384

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA from continuing operations:










Transaction related stock compensation

274





274

Asset impairment including equity method investments

8,321



4,455



12,776

Gain on sale of frac sand assets



(3,762)



(3,762)

Total adjusting items

8,595



693



9,288

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

$       130,472


$         55,843


$       169,334


$         83,023


$                    438,672












Three Months Ended,


Twelve months
ended
September 30, 2021


December 31,
2020


March 31,
2021


June 30,
2021


September 30,
2021


Net income from continuing operations

$         15,917


$           9,755


$         44,024


$         12,290


$                      81,986

Interest expense

7,833


9,989


10,060


8,799


36,681

Tax provision (benefit)

7,718


4,361


9,677


4,027


25,783

Depreciation and amortization

38,568


38,617


38,949


42,811


158,945

EBITDA from continuing operations

70,036


62,722


102,710


67,927


303,395

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA from continuing operations:










Transaction related stock compensation

946


483


274


243


1,946

Gain on sale of a business




(14,619)


(14,619)

Loss from cost method investment




2,784


2,784

Severance costs

528





528

Total adjusting items

1,474


483


274


(11,592)


(9,361)

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

$         71,510


$         63,205


$       102,984


$         56,335


$                    294,034











The Andersons, Inc.

Cash from Operations Before Working Capital Changes

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)


Three months ended
September 30,


Nine months ended
September 30,

(in thousands)

2022


2021


2022


2021

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$         568,429


$         364,561


$     (153,370)


$       119,067

Changes in operating assets and liabilities








Accounts receivable

148,330


(31,564)


(140,866)


(89,902)

Inventories

50,169


(123,641)


236,854


266,865

Commodity derivatives

84,189


91,950


(104,901)


(158,741)

Other current and non-current assets

(3,106)


(38,925)


2,000


(3,357)

Payables and other current and non-current liabilities

238,184


506,224


(371,219)


(10,659)

Total changes in operating assets and liabilities

517,766


404,044


(378,132)


4,206

Adjusting items impacting cash from operations before working capital changes:








Changes in CARES Act tax refund receivable1




27,697

Changes in deferred income taxes as a result of the Rail leasing sale2


95,097



95,097

Cash from operations before working capital changes

$           50,663


$           55,614


$       224,762


$       237,655

1 In 2020, the Company recorded a tax receivable of $37.6 million related to the CARES Act within working capital, with a corresponding impact to deferred
taxes and net income. The purpose for presenting this significant unusual item as an adjustment to cash from operations before working capital changes was to
show the tax refund in the year that the cash was received. As the working capital accounts are excluded in the cash from operations before working
capital changes calculation, the impact of the CARES Act to deferred taxes and net income would have made it appear that cash of $37.6 million was received in
2020 when it was still to be collected. In view of that, we removed the $37.6 million CARES Act tax refund receivable from our 2020 non-GAAP total and included
$27.7 million of cash tax refunds in 2021, the year the cash was received. The remaining $9.9 million of the CARES Act tax receivable remains outstanding as of
September 30, 2022.

2 As a result of the Rail Leasing sale in the third quarter of the prior year, the Company reclassified a large portion of its deferred tax balance related to the
accelerated depreciation of railcar assets to a tax payable. As the tax payable account resides within the "Payables and other current and non-current liabilities"
it is removed in the Cash from operations before working capital calculation. Therefore, the change in the deferred balance related to the Rail Leasing sale must
also be removed from the calculation to normalize the metric.

 

Cash from operations before working capital changes is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities before the impact of changes in working
capital within the statement of cash flows. The Company calculates cash from operations by eliminating the effect of changes in accounts receivable,
inventories, commodity derivatives, other assets, and payables and accrued expenses from the cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Management
believes that cash from operations before working capital changes is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional
information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Cash
from operations before working capital changes is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to cash provided by (used
in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

 

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-andersons-inc-reports-continued-strong-quarterly-results-301665342.html

SOURCE The Andersons, Inc.

