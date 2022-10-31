Park Systems Announces Park NX-Mask, a Photomask Repair for EUV and In-Line

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Systems, a world-leading manufacturer of Atomic Force Microscopes announced Park NX-Mask, the most effective, safe, and efficient new generation photomask repair equipment.

Fully Compatible with EUV Dual Pods (PRNewswire)

Park NX-Mask offers optimized solutions that support dual pods for handling EUV masks on inline production. It provides all in one solution—from auto defect review to repair of defects and verification of the repair—accelerating the throughput at unprecedented repair efficacy.

"Park NX-Mask is the most advanced AFM based photomask repair system for high-end EUV semiconductor manufacturing as well as for R&D and mask shops. Moreover, it is the most affordable system in the market," said Richard Lee, Head of Product Marketing Division of Park Systems.

Park NX-Mask repairs even the most challenging photomasks by removing defects and foreign particles with nanometer accuracy and angstrom level precision of the edge-placement. It does this without disturbing the reflective surface pattern and spurious depositions including stains and implanted elements.

The automatic defect review comes standard in Park NX-Mask, a feature handy for EUV mask reticles, for high throughput, high resolution and free from destructive risks posed by other methods including e-beam and laser. Furthermore, Park NX-Mask offers a fully automated AFM nano-metrology for surface roughness and pattern step height. It does this with sub-angstrom vertical precision in non-contact scanning mode.

About Park Systems Corp.

Park Systems is the fastest growing and world-leading manufacturer of atomic force microscopy systems, with a complete range of products for researchers and engineers in the chemistry, materials, physics, life sciences, semiconductor, and data storage industries. Its mission is to enable nanoscale advances for scientists and engineers solving the world's most pressing problems and pushing the boundaries of scientific discoveries and engineering innovations. Customers of Park Systems include most of the world's leading semiconductor companies and national research universities in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Park Systems is publicly traded corporation on the Korea Stock Exchange (KOSDAQ) with corporate headquarters in Suwon, South Korea, and regional headquarters in the USA, Mexico, Germany, France, the UK, Greater China, Japan, Singapore, and India. To learn more, visit https://parksystems.com/

