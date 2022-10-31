Creatd Completes Launch of Vocal App, Now Available for Both Android and iOS

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (OCTQB:CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), today announced the roll-out of Vocal's new Android app, which comes following the successful introduction of the Vocal mobile app on iOS during third quarter 2022.

Vocal's mobile app, which is now available on both Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store, is designed for audiences to more effectively engage with the content and creators they know and love. Using the app, creators will benefit from accessing new Vocal+ premium resources and exclusive app-only features like Vocal Coins—a built-in payment system. Further, the app leverages Vocal's existing "Subscribe" capabilities to optimize in-app content discovery and curation as well as personalization, which together generate a premiere and elevated reader experience.

Commented Executive Chairman and CEO Jeremy Frommer, "By making the Vocal app available for Android users, we are actively executing on our broader effort of widening the distribution of our creators' stories and the enhanced Vocal experience to a significantly larger international audience. We expect the app to generate positive returns by increasing Vocal+ subscriber retention, and should see significant impact to our bottom line beginning in fiscal year 2023."

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) is a company with a mission to provide economic opportunities to creators and brands by multiplying the impact of platforms, people, and technology. The Company has four main business segments, or 'pillars': Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios. Each pillar is characterized by a distinct revenue model, while operating on a shared-services structure and proprietary data collected from our multiple technology platforms. Creatd's pillars work together to create a flywheel effect, supporting our core vision of creating a viable and safe ecosystem for all stakeholders in the creator economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

