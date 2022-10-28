Susan G. Komen® Race for the Cure New Orleans Moved to Sunday, October 30, Due to Severe Weather

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the inclement weather and strong winds being predicted for Saturday, October, 29, Susan G. Komen® has moved the New Orleans Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure from Saturday, October 29, to Sunday, October 30.

Komen Logo (PRNewswire)

The New Orleans Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure will take place at the same place and same time, the next day on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Shrine on Airline, in Metairie.

"The safety and wellbeing of our participants and volunteers is our top priority and we thank you for your understanding. Your support of Susan G. Komen's mission is truly appreciated and the funds you've raised will make a lasting impact in the lives of those affected by breast cancer here in Louisiana," said Kristen Barley, State Executive Director, Gulf Coast Region.

What: 2022 Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure



When: NEW DATE: Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022







Gates open at 7:00 a.m. CT

Program begins at 8:30 a.m. CT

Race begins at 9:00 a.m. CT

*Media interviews begin at 8:00 a.m. CT





Where: The Shrine on Airline



6000 Airline Dr



Metairie, LA 70003

News media are invited for on-camera interviews with Kristen Barley, State Executive Director, Gulf Coast Region and with Race participants and volunteers on Sunday, October 30, instead of Saturday, October 29, beginning at 8:15 a.m. Please meet Kristen Barley by the starting line on Sunday, October 30 at 8:00 a.m. The starting line is located on the map HERE under Parking & Event Map. Kristen Barley can be reached at 713.814.3843

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

