Loomis U.S. Raises $12,000 for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, Oct. 28th, Loomis U.S. presented a $12,000 check to Janice Workcuff, the founder of Angels Surviving Cancer, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Loomis (PRNewswire)

Angels Surviving Cancer is a Houston-based non-profit organization that assists women who are fighting breast cancer through the entire spectrum of needs including advocacy, financial, emotional, and spiritual support. Many Loomis U.S. team members have personally watched loved ones suffer the brutality of this disease and fully understand its impact. Therefore, Loomis finds it important to support organizations like Angels Surviving Cancer, which have stepped up to help women win the battle against breast cancer.

"In learning about the efforts of Angels Surviving Cancer through a colleague and having gone through supporting my mother with two mastectomies, I chose to partner with Angels Surviving Cancer because they not only focus on the treatment but life after treatment," says Kim Metoyer, a Loomis U.S. team member.

Beginning in early October, the corporate office began gathering cash donations for the organization, and as the news quickly spread, more than 38 Loomis branches outside of the corporate office in Houston pledged their own donations. In a display of support, Loomis U.S. decided to match the total proceeds collected.

"Contributing to our communities is an important goal for Loomis U.S.," says Pat Otero, Chief Financial Officer of Loomis U.S. "As 'people,' is one of our company's core values, I am continuously in awe of and appreciative of our team members' efforts to help others. Their passion to help those battling breast cancer is truly inspiring. I was happy to match the proceeds they collected to show Angels Surviving Cancer the same support they showed our team members and their families impacted by breast cancer."

"I love that Angels Surviving Cancer educates and encourages families, and caregivers of families on an ongoing basis, even after treatment is done," says Angela Dorsey, Loomis team member and previous Angels Surviving Cancer Advisory Board Member. "They accomplish this through workshops, seminars, social events, fundraisers, etc., and are passionate about raising awareness and have resources available for all. Therefore, for many Loomis team members, including myself, there is a personal continuous grind month after month to support them… not only in October."

To donate or learn more about Angels Surviving Cancer, click here.

About Loomis U.S.

As a leader in cash distribution across the United States – with nearly 200 branch locations, 11,000 employees, 3,200+ vehicles, and nearly 50,000 SafePoint locations serviced—Loomis is proud to provide cash handling products and services to financial institutions and commercial/retail businesses nationwide. Learn more at loomis.us.

Contact: Stephanie Jordan, stephanie.jordan2@us.loomis.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Loomis US