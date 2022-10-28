InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for a Mop Bucket (MBQ-180)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved mop bucket to increase balance and flexibility while reducing stress and strain," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the EZ 2 PRESS. My design would offer a sturdier and more balanced alternative to traditional mop buckets."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a mop bucket. In doing so, it ensures that the bucket is easy to handle. As a result, it increases balance and stability and it could help to reduce spills and physical strain. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and professional cleaning services. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MBQ-180, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

