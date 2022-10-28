CONTROLTEK Names Brian Gross Chief Operating Officer

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CONTROLTEK, a global leader in asset protection, tracking and visibility solutions, announced that current vice president of finance Brian Gross has been elevated to the role of chief operating officer. In his role, Gross will be responsible for leading the finance, client solutions delivery, customer support and operations departments and contribute to the company's overall strategy.

"It is a very exciting for CONTROLTEK to see our business grow exponentially and to be able to promote talent from within, said Tom Meehan, CFI. "I am excited to be working with Brian Gross and I am confident that his proven leadership will play a key role in translating our company's overall strategy into actionable processes for growth."

"At CONTROLTEK we are committed to making a positive impact on the industries we serve and delivering solutions that help our customers keep their assets secure," said Gross. "I have a passion for process improvement and constant innovation, and I am excited to bring this energy to build upon our solid foundation for delivering for our customers while partnering with our Executive team in driving our corporate strategy."

Brian Gross is a finance and accounting professional with over 14 years of experience. Prior to joining CONTROLTEK, Gross served at companies such as Ideal Image Group, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and PwC. Gross is a certified public accountant and holds a Master of Business Administration from Rutgers University.

About CONTROLTEK

CONTROLTEK is a global leader in tamper-evident security packaging, retail asset protection and RFID solutions. The company's line of inventory protection and visibility solutions helps financial institutions, government agencies, and retailers protect their assets better and run their operations more efficiently. As a privately held business, with a history of stable growth and a reputation for strong customer focus, CONTROLTEK continues to deliver on its mission every day: to provide solutions that protect and to always deliver on their promises.

