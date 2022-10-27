Old Point Releases Third Quarter 2022 Results

HAMPTON, Va., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Point Financial Corporation (the Company or Old Point) (NASDAQ "OPOF") reported net income of $2.5 million and earnings per diluted common share of $0.51 for the third quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $1.9 million and earnings per diluted common share of $0.36 for the third quarter of 2021. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 was $6.5 million, or $1.27 earnings per diluted common share, and $6.8 million, or $1.29 earnings per diluted common share, respectively.

Robert Shuford, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO of the Company and Old Point National Bank (the Bank) said, "Old Point delivered solid core results in the third quarter with 12% growth in net interest income and a 40 basis point expansion of net interest margin on a linked quarter basis. As a result of our strategy to grow talent in lending, net loan growth during 2022 of $130 million, or 15.8%, is well diversified across loan segments. As the fourth quarter of 2022 progresses, we will continue to focus on targeted balance sheet growth that optimizes income generation, growing our deposit base while managing cost of funding, controlling non-interest expenses, and maintaining strong asset quality and capital levels."

Highlights of the third quarter and first nine months are as follows:

Net loans held for investment grew $111.5 million from December 31, 2021 . PPP loans outstanding were $624 thousand at September 30, 2022 compared to $19.0 million and $36.3 million at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021 , respectively. Loans held for investment, (net of deferred fees and costs), excluding PPP (non-GAAP), grew $129.9 million , or 15.8%, to $954.4 million , from December 31, 2021 and $150.6 million , or 18.7%, from September 30, 2021 .





Net interest margin (NIM) improved to 3.75% in the third quarter of 2022, increasing from 3.36% in the second quarter of 2022 and 3.24% in the third quarter of 2021. NIM on a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE) (non-GAAP) improved to 3.78% in the third quarter of 2022 from 3.38% in the linked quarter and 3.26% in the third quarter of 2021.





Return on average equity (ROE) increased to 9.9% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 7.2% for the previous quarter, and 6.2% for the prior year quarter.





Net interest income was $11.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, increasing $1.3 million , or 12.1%, from $10.3 million for the prior quarter and $1.7 million , or 17.2%, from $9.9 million for the third quarter of 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, net interest income was $31.5 million and $29.1 million , respectively.





Net PPP fees of $77 thousand were recognized in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $213 thousand in the second quarter of 2022 and $713 thousand in the third quarter of 2021. Net PPP fees recognized for the first nine months of 2022 were $698 thousand down from $2.7 million for the comparative 2021 period.





Provision for loan losses of $402 thousand was recognized for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $570 thousand for the second quarter of 2022 and $360 thousand for the third quarter of 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, the provision for loan losses was $1.1 million and $510 thousand , respectively.

For more information about financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Total assets of $1.3 billion as of September 30, 2022 decreased by $21.1 million from December 31, 2021. Net loans held for investment increased $111.5 million, or 13.4% from December 31, 2021 to $945.1 million at September 30, 2022. Loans held for investment, excluding PPP, (non-GAAP) grew 15.8%, or $129.9 million, from December 31, 2021 to September 30, 2022 driven by loan growth in the following segments: commercial real estate of $27.2 million, construction, land development, and other land loans of $9.7 million, residential real estate of $50.2 million, and indirect automobile of $42.9 million. Securities available-for-sale, at fair value, decreased $6.8 million from December 31, 2021 to $227.5 million at September 30, 2022.

Total deposits of $1.2 billion as of September 30, 2022 increased $5.2 million, or 0.4%, from December 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $15.7 million, or 3.7%, savings deposits increased $5.8 million, or 1.0%, and time deposits decreased $16.3 million, or 9.6%.

The Company's total stockholders' equity at September 30, 2022 decreased $27.3 million, or 22.6%, from December 31, 2021 to $93.5 million. The decrease was related to unrealized losses in the market value of securities available-for-sale, which are recognized as a component of accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, and the repurchase of 268,095 shares, for an aggregate purchase price of $6.7 million during the first nine months of 2022, under the Company's share repurchase program authorized in October 2021. The decline in market value for the securities available-for-sale during the first nine months of 2022 was a result of rising market interest rates. The Company does not expect these unrealized losses to affect the earnings or regulatory capital of the Company or its subsidiaries. The Bank remains well capitalized with a Tier 1 Capital ratio of 12.21% at September 30, 2022 as compared to 12.57% at December 31, 2021. The Bank's leverage ratio was 9.45% at September 30, 2022 as compared to 9.09% at December 31, 2021.

NPAs totaled $4.7 million as of September 30, 2022 compared to $4.6 million as of June 30, 2022 and $1.4 million at September 30, 2021. NPAs as a percentage of total assets was 0.36% at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.35% at June 30, 2022 and 0.10% at September 30, 2021. Non-accrual loans were $4.4 million at September 30, 2022, an increase from $4.1 million at June 30, 2022 and $424 thousand at September 30, 2021. Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest decreased $235 thousand to $330 thousand at September 30, 2022 from $565 thousand at June 30, 2022 and $607 thousand from $937 thousand at September 30, 2021.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $402 thousand during the third quarter of 2022 compared to $570 thousand during the second quarter of 2022 and $360 thousand during the third quarter of 2021. The allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) was $9.9 million at both September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022 compared to $9.7 million at September 30, 2021. The ALLL as a percentage of loans held for investment was 1.04% at September 30, 2022 compared to 1.08% at June 30, 2022 and 1.15% at September 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the ALLL as a percentage of loans held for investment (non-GAAP) was 1.04% at September 30, 2022, 1.09% at June 30, 2022, and 1.20% at September 30, 2021. The decrease in the ALLL as a percentage of loans held for investment at September 30, 2022 compared to the linked quarter was primarily attributable to: (i) an increase in loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP); partially offset by (ii) continued improvement in historical qualitative loss rates; and (iii) a reduction of certain qualitative factor adjustments related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Quarterly annualized net charge offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding was 0.16% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 0.09% for the second quarter of 2022 and 0.07% for the third quarter of 2021. As of September 30, 2022, asset quality remains very strong with no significant changes in the overall credit quality of the loan portfolio. Management believes the level of the allowance for loan losses is sufficient to absorb losses in the loan portfolio; however, if elevated levels of risk are identified such as further challenges to economic conditions in our markets, including due to the impacts of inflation, or loan performance deterioration that could result in elevated delinquencies or net charge-offs, provision for loan losses may increase in future periods.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $11.6 million, an increase of $1.3 million, or 12.1%, from the prior quarter and $1.7 million, or 17.2%, from the third quarter of 2021. The increase from the prior-year comparative quarter was due primarily to deployment of lower yielding cash to fund growth in higher yielding loans and investments, and higher average yields on higher earning asset balances due to the effect of rising market interest rates. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, net interest income was $31.5 million and $29.1 million, respectively. The increase from the prior-year comparative period was due to higher average earning assets at higher average earning yields, despite the lower volume during 2022 of accelerated recognition of net deferred fees related to PPP forgiveness, combined with higher average interest-bearing liabilities at lower average rates.

The Net Interest Margin (NIM) for the third quarter of 2022 was 3.75%, an increase from 3.36% for the linked quarter and 3.24% for the prior year quarter. On a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE) (non-GAAP), NIM was 3.78% for the third quarter of 2022, up from 3.38% for the second quarter of 2022 and 3.26% for the third quarter of 2021. Average loans increased $99.7 million, or 11.9%, and $58.0 million, or 7.0%, for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 compared to the same periods of 2021. Average loan yields were lower in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 compared to the same periods of 2021, respectively, due primarily to lower accelerated recognition of deferred fees and costs related to PPP forgiveness partially offset by the effects of rising interest rates during 2022. Loan fees and costs related to PPP loans were deferred at time of loan origination, amortized into interest income over the remaining term of the loans and are accelerated upon forgiveness or repayment of the PPP loans. Net PPP fees of $77 thousand were recognized in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $213 thousand in the linked quarter and $713 thousand in the prior year quarter. Net PPP fees recognized for the first nine months of 2022 were $698 thousand, down from $2.7 million for the comparative 2021 period. As of September 30, 2022, unrecognized net PPP fees were $5 thousand. Year-over-year NIM was also impacted subordinated debt interest expense related to timing of issuance in 2021. During the first nine months of 2022, market interest rates increased, and the Company is asset sensitive at September 30, 2022 and believes the balance sheet is positively positioned for a rising interest rate environment; however, the extent to which rising interest rates will ultimately affect the Company's NIM is uncertain. For more information about these FTE financial measures, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures," below.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income was $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2021. Increases during the third quarter of 2022 in service charges on deposit accounts and bank-owned life insurance were offset by decreases in fiduciary and asset management fees, mortgage banking income, and other operating income compared to the linked quarter. Although service charges on deposit accounts, other service charges, commissions and fees, bank-owned life insurance, and other operating income increased compared to the prior year quarter, these increases were offset by lower fiduciary and asset management fees and mortgage banking income, resulting in a decrease of $241 thousand in noninterest income for the third quarter of 2022 when compared to the prior year quarter. Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 decreased $898 thousand to $10.4 million compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021, driven primarily by the decrease in mortgage banking income. The decrease in mortgage banking income for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 compared to the respective 2021 periods was due to declines in volume of mortgage originations attributable to changes in mortgage market conditions.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $11.6 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $11.1 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $10.9 million for the third quarter of 2021. The linked quarter increase of $475 thousand was primarily related to increases in salary and benefits and other operating expense. The increase over the prior year quarter was primarily driven by increased salary and benefit expense, employee professional development related to recruiting, and other operating expense. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, noninterest expense increased $1.3 million, or 4.2% over the nine months ended September 30, 2021, primarily due to increases in salary and benefits, and employee professional development related to recruiting. The increase in salary and benefits was primarily driven by lower deferred loan costs. The Company is in the final phase of assessing major vendor contracts and relationships as a key component of efforts to reduce noninterest expense levels while improving operational efficiency.

Capital Management and Dividends

For the third quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively, the Company declared dividends of $0.13 per share. The dividend represents a payout ratio of 25.7% of earnings per share for the third quarter of 2022. The Board of Directors of the Company continually reviews the amount of cash dividends per share and the resulting dividend payout ratio in light of changes in economic conditions, current and future capital requirements, and expected future earnings.

Total equity decreased $27.3 million at September 30, 2022, compared to December 31, 2021, due primarily to unrealized losses in the market value of securities available-for-sale, which are recognized as a component of accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income and the repurchase of shares under the Company's share repurchase program, partially offset by net income. The Company's securities available-for-sale are fixed income debt securities, and their decline in market value during the first nine months of 2022 was a result of increases in market interest rates. The Company expects to recover its investments in debt securities through scheduled payments of principal and interest and unrealized losses are not expected to affect the earnings or regulatory capital of the Company or its subsidiaries.

The Company has a share repurchase program which was authorized by the Board of Directors in October 2021 to repurchase up to 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock through November 30, 2022. During the third quarter of 2022, 69,000 shares, for an aggregate purchase price of $1.7 million, of its common stock were repurchased by the Company under this plan.

At September 30, 2022, the book value per share of the Company's common stock was $18.71, and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $18.34. For more information about non-GAAP financial measures, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures," below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In reporting the results as of and for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company has provided supplemental financial measures on a tax-equivalent, tangible or adjusted basis. These non-GAAP financial measures are a supplement to GAAP, which is used to prepare the Company's financial statements, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company's non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein in its analysis of the Company's performance. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods presented without the impact of items or events that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company to evaluate and measure the Company's performance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is presented below.

Safe Harbor Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements - Statements in this press release, including without limitation, statements made in Mr. Shuford's quotation, which use language such as "believes," "expects," "plans," "may," "will," "should," "projects," "contemplates," "anticipates," "forecasts," "intends" and similar expressions, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Old Point's management, as well as estimates and assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. These statements are inherently uncertain, and there can be no assurance that the underlying beliefs, estimates, or assumptions will prove to be accurate. Actual results, performance, achievements, or trends could differ materially from historical results or those anticipated by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, without limitation: statements regarding strategic business initiatives, including vendor review initiatives, and the future financial impact of those initiatives; future financial performance; future financial and economic conditions and loan demand; performance of the investment and loan portfolios; revenue generation, efficiency initiatives and expense controls; deposit growth; levels and sources of liquidity; future levels of the allowance for loan losses, charge-offs or net recoveries; and levels of or changes in interest rates.

Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of Old Point include, but are not limited to, changes in or the effects of: interest rates and yields and their impacts on macroeconomic conditions, customer and client behavior, Old Point's funding costs and Old Point's loan and securities portfolio; general economic and business conditions, including higher inflation, slowdowns in economic growth, an increase in unemployment levels, the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and the impacts on customer and client behavior; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board and any changes associated with the current administration; the quality or the composition of the loan or securities portfolio and changes therein; an insufficient ALLL; potential claims, damages and fines related to litigation or government actions; demand for loan products; future levels of government defense spending, particularly in the Company's service area; uncertainty over future federal spending or budget priorities, particularly in connection with the Department of Defense, on the Company's service area; the impact of changes in the political landscape and related policy changes, including monetary, regulatory, and trade policies; the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, terrorist acts, geopolitical conflicts (such as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine) or public health events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic), and governmental and societal responses to the foregoing, on, among other things, the Company's operations, liquidity, and credit quality; changes in the volume and mix of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; the effects of management's investment strategy and strategy to manage the net interest margin; the U.S. Government's guarantee of repayment of small business loans purchased by Old Point; the level of net charge-offs on loans; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in Old Point's market area; technology; implementation of new technologies; the Company's ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; any interruption or breach of security in the Company's information systems or those of the Company's third party vendors or other service providers; cyber threats, attacks and events; reliance on third parties for key services; effectiveness of expense reduction plans; the use of inaccurate assumptions in management's modeling systems; the real estate market; changes in accounting principles, standards, policies guidelines, and interpretations, and the related impact on the Company's financial statements; changes in management; and other factors detailed in Old Point's publicly filed documents, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of date of the release.

The Company does not intend or assume any obligation to update, revise or clarify any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time or on behalf of the Company, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Information about Old Point Financial Corporation

Old Point Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: OPOF) is the parent company of Old Point National Bank and Old Point Trust & Financial Services, N.A., which serve the Hampton Roads and Richmond regions of Virginia as well as operate a mortgage loan production office in Charlotte, North Carolina. Old Point National Bank is a locally owned and managed community bank which offers a wide range of financial services from checking, insurance, and mortgage products to comprehensive commercial lending and banking products and services. Old Point Trust is the largest wealth management services provider headquartered in Hampton Roads, Virginia, offering local asset management by experienced professionals. Additional information about the company is available at oldpoint.com.

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, December 31, (dollars in thousands, except share data) 2022 2021

(unaudited)

Assets









Cash and due from banks $ 16,104 $ 13,424 Interest-bearing due from banks 34,376 164,073 Federal funds sold 4,063 10,425 Cash and cash equivalents 54,543 187,922 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 227,540 234,321 Restricted securities, at cost 1,389 1,034 Loans held for sale 774 3,287 Loans, net 945,132 833,661 Premises and equipment, net 31,208 32,134 Premises and equipment, held for sale 1,216 871 Bank-owned life insurance 31,293 28,168 Goodwill 1,650 1,650 Core deposit intangible, net 242 275 Other assets 22,019 14,832 Total assets $ 1,317,006 $ 1,338,155





Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity









Deposits:



Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 437,247 $ 421,531 Savings deposits 592,239 586,450 Time deposits 152,822 169,118 Total deposits 1,182,308 1,177,099 Overnight repurchase agreements 3,981 4,536 Federal Reserve Bank borrowings - 480 Long term borrowings 29,505 29,407 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 7,700 5,815 Total liabilities 1,223,494 1,217,337





Stockholders' equity:



Common stock, $5 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized;

4,996,728 and 5,239,707 shares outstanding (includes 46,092

and 38,435 of nonvested restricted stock, respectively) 24,753 26,006 Additional paid-in capital 16,450 21,458 Retained earnings 76,156 71,679 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (23,847) 1,675 Total stockholders' equity 93,512 120,818 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,317,006 $ 1,338,155

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries











Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Sep. 30, 2021

Sep. 30, 2022 Sep. 30, 2021













Interest and Dividend Income:











Loans, including fees $ 10,506 $ 9,483 $ 9,692

$ 29,173 $ 28,460 Due from banks 252 208 68

533 163 Federal funds sold 11 6 -

18 - Securities:











Taxable 1,297 1,123 853

3,409 2,414 Tax-exempt 272 251 186

732 558 Dividends and interest on all other securities 30 14 16

58 57 Total interest and dividend income 12,368 11,085 10,815

33,923 31,652













Interest Expense:











Checking and savings deposits 147 148 243

471 693 Time deposits 312 320 441

993 1,536 Federal funds purchased, securities sold under











agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 43 1 3

45 33 Long term borrowings 295 295 252

885 252 Total interest expense 797 764 939

2,394 2,514 Net interest income 11,571 10,321 9,876

31,529 29,138 Provision for loan losses 402 570 360

1,073 510 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 11,169 9,751 9,516

30,456 28,628













Noninterest Income:











Fiduciary and asset management fees 953 1,061 1,032

3,086 3,110 Service charges on deposit accounts 795 761 691

2,278 1,997 Other service charges, commissions and fees 1,143 1,143 1,125

3,339 3,275 Bank-owned life insurance income 227 195 195

653 625 Mortgage banking income 86 113 460

419 2,029 Other operating income 161 227 103

605 242 Total noninterest income 3,365 3,500 3,606

10,380 11,278













Noninterest Expense:











Salaries and employee benefits 6,821 6,611 6,558

19,854 19,012 Occupancy and equipment 1,184 1,143 1,185

3,488 3,510 Data processing 1,206 1,151 1,187

3,447 3,427 Customer development 136 69 78

298 225 Professional services 647 638 625

1,915 1,790 Employee professional development 230 275 154

769 487 Other taxes 212 212 186

637 608 ATM and other losses 112 100 68

226 224 Other operating expenses 1,017 891 887

2,734 2,738 Total noninterest expense 11,565 11,090 10,928

33,368 32,021 Income before income taxes 2,969 2,161 2,194

7,468 7,885 Income tax expense 427 269 286

1,003 1,123 Net income $ 2,542 $ 1,892 $ 1,908

$ 6,465 $ 6,762













Basic Earnings per Share:











Weighted average shares outstanding 5,015,712 5,086,957 5,245,042

5,095,716 5,235,749 Net income per share of common stock $ 0.51 $ 0.37 $ 0.36

$ 1.27 $ 1.29













Diluted Earnings per Share:











Weighted average shares outstanding 5,015,712 5,087,038 5,245,172

5,095,768 5,235,793 Net income per share of common stock $ 0.51 $ 0.37 $ 0.36

$ 1.27 $ 1.29













Cash Dividends Declared per Share: $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13

$ 0.39 $ 0.37

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries







Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income And Rates

























For the quarters ended September 30, (unaudited) 2022 2021



Interest



Interest



Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate** Balance Expense Rate** ASSETS











Loans* $ 938,110 $ 10,516 4.45 % $ 838,376 $ 9,704 4.59 % Investment securities:











Taxable 190,728 1,297 2.70 % 183,759 853 1.84 % Tax-exempt* 46,046 345 2.97 % 32,243 236 2.90 % Total investment securities 236,774 1,642 2.75 % 216,002 1,089 2.00 % Interest-bearing due from banks 45,250 252 2.21 % 153,671 68 0.18 % Federal funds sold 2,201 11 2.05 % 1,958 - 0.07 % Other investments 1,650 30 6.92 % 1,033 16 5.91 % Total earning assets 1,223,985 $ 12,451 4.04 % 1,211,040 $ 10,877 3.56 % Allowance for loan losses (10,015)



(9,486)



Other non-earning assets 99,676



97,907



Total assets $ 1,313,646



$ 1,299,461

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Time and savings deposits:











Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 79,620 $ 3 0.01 % $ 72,371 $ 3 0.02 % Money market deposit accounts 375,555 135 0.14 % 379,170 228 0.24 % Savings accounts 123,604 9 0.03 % 115,862 12 0.04 % Time deposits 155,989 312 0.79 % 175,541 441 1.00 % Total time and savings deposits 734,768 459 0.25 % 742,944 684 0.36 % Federal funds purchased, repurchase











agreements and other borrowings 11,667 43 1.46 % 10,840 3 0.15 % Long term borrowings 29,485 295 3.92 % 25,301 252 3.95 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 775,920 797 0.41 % 779,085 939 0.48 % Demand deposits 429,928



393,591



Other liabilities 5,500



5,007



Stockholders' equity 102,298



121,778



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,313,646



$ 1,299,461



Net interest margin*

$ 11,654 3.78 %

$ 9,938 3.26 %













*Computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) using a 21% rate, adjusting interest income



by $83 thousand and $62 thousand for September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.





**Annualized









Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries







Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income And Rates

























For the nine months ended September 30, (unaudited) 2022 2021



Interest



Interest



Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate** Balance Expense Rate** ASSETS











Loans* $ 893,133 $ 29,206 4.37 % $ 835,107 $ 28,495 4.56 % Investment securities:











Taxable 196,475 3,409 2.32 % 168,800 2,414 1.91 % Tax-exempt* 42,208 927 2.94 % 31,596 706 2.99 % Total investment securities 238,683 4,336 2.43 % 200,396 3,120 2.08 % Interest-bearing due from banks 97,642 533 0.73 % 143,112 163 0.15 % Federal funds sold 3,514 18 0.70 % 662 - 0.07 % Other investments 1,396 58 5.47 % 1,128 57 6.64 % Total earning assets 1,234,368 $ 34,151 3.70 % 1,180,405 $ 31,835 3.61 % Allowance for loan losses (9,861)



(9,584)



Other nonearning assets 96,897



100,366



Total assets $ 1,321,404



$ 1,271,187

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Time and savings deposits:











Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 75,641 $ 8 0.01 % $ 70,238 $ 10 0.02 % Money market deposit accounts 385,929 433 0.15 % 366,580 649 0.24 % Savings accounts 126,965 30 0.03 % 112,723 34 0.04 % Time deposits 161,885 993 0.82 % 183,534 1,536 1.12 % Total time and savings deposits 750,420 1,464 0.26 % 733,075 2,229 0.41 % Federal funds purchased, repurchase











agreements and other borrowings 6,753 45 0.88 % 17,143 33 0.26 % Long term borrowings 29,453 885 4.02 % 8,526 252 3.95 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 786,626 2,394 0.41 % 758,744 2,514 0.44 % Demand deposits 420,527



385,427



Other liabilities 5,649



6,997



Stockholders' equity 108,602



120,019



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,321,404



$ 1,271,187



Net interest margin*

$ 31,757 3.44 %

$ 29,321 3.32 %













*Computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) using a 21% rate, adjusting interest income



by $228 thousand and $183 thousand for September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.



**Annualized









Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries As of or for the quarters ended,

Nine Months Ended Selected Ratios (unaudited) September 30, June 30, September 30,

September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2021

2022 2021













Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.51 $ 0.37 $ 0.36

$ 1.27 $ 1.29 Return on average assets (ROA) 0.77 % 0.57 % 0.58 %

0.65 % 0.71 % Return on average equity (ROE) 9.86 % 7.17 % 6.22 %

7.96 % 7.53 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) 3.78 % 3.38 % 3.26 %

3.44 % 3.32 % Efficiency ratio 77.43 % 80.24 % 81.06 %

79.62 % 79.23 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP) 77.01 % 79.79 % 80.69 %

79.19 % 78.87 % Book value per share 18.71 19.97 23.02





Tangible Book Value per share (non-GAAP) 18.34 19.60 22.65





Non-performing assets (NPAs) / total assets 0.36 % 0.35 % 0.10 %





Annualized Net Charge Offs / average total loans 0.16 % 0.09 % 0.07 %





Allowance for loan and lease losses / total loans 1.04 % 1.08 % 1.15 %



















Non-Performing Assets (NPAs)











Nonaccrual loans $ 4,375 $ 4,074 $ 424





Loans > 90 days past due, but still accruing interest 330 565 937





Other real estate owned - - -





Total non-performing assets $ 4,705 $ 4,639 $ 1,361



















Other Selected Numbers











Loans, net $ 945,132 $ 904,376 $ 830,467





Deposits 1,182,308 1,172,994 1,150,706





Stockholders' equity 93,512 101,150 120,767





Total assets 1,317,006 1,314,884 1,311,626





Loans charged off during the quarter, net of recoveries 365 194 149





Quarterly average loans 938,110 876,575 838,376





Quarterly average assets 1,313,646 1,320,907 1,299,461





Quarterly average earning assets 1,223,985 1,233,329 1,211,040





Quarterly average deposits 1,164,696 1,175,540 1,136,535





Quarterly average equity 102,298 105,911 121,778







Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries







Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)







(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Sep. 30, 2021

Sep. 30, 2022 Sep. 30, 2021













Fully Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income











Net interest income (GAAP) $ 11,571 $ 10,321 $ 9,876

$ 31,529 $ 29,138 FTE adjustment 83 79 62

228 183 Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 11,654 $ 10,400 $ 9,938

$ 31,757 $ 29,321 Noninterest income (GAAP) 3,365 3,500 3,606

10,380 11,278 Total revenue (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 15,019 $ 13,900 $ 13,544

$ 42,137 $ 40,599 Noninterest expense (GAAP) 11,565 11,090 10,928

33,368 32,021













Average earning assets $ 1,223,985 $ 1,233,329 $ 1,211,040

$ 1,234,368 $ 1,180,405 Net interest margin 3.75 % 3.36 % 3.24 %

3.42 % 3.30 % Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) 3.78 % 3.38 % 3.26 %

3.44 % 3.32 %













Efficiency ratio 77.43 % 80.24 % 81.06 %

79.62 % 79.23 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP) 77.01 % 79.79 % 80.69 %

79.19 % 78.87 %













Tangible Book Value Per Share











Total Stockholders Equity (GAAP) $ 93,512 $ 101,150 $ 120,767





Less goodwill 1,650 1,650 1,650





Less core deposit intangible 242 253 286





Tangible Stockholders Equity (non-GAAP) $ 91,620 $ 99,247 $ 118,831



















Shares issued and outstanding 4,996,728 5,064,236 5,245,842



















Book value per share $ 18.71 $ 19.97 $ 23.02





Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 18.34 $ 19.60 $ 22.65





















Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Sep. 30, 2021

Dec. 31, 2021

ALLL as a Percentage of Loans Held for Investment











Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) (GAAP) $ 955,065 $ 914,272 $ 840,151

$ 843,526

Less PPP loans outstanding 624 3,301 36,320

19,008

Loans held for investment, (net of deferred fees and costs), excluding PPP

(non-GAAP) $ 954,441 $ 910,971 $ 803,831

$ 824,518















ALLL $ 9,933 $ 9,896 $ 9,684

$ 9,865















ALLL as a Percentage of Loans Held for Investment 1.04 % 1.08 % 1.15 %

1.17 %

ALLL as a Percentage of Loans Held for Investment, net of PPP originations 1.04 % 1.09 % 1.20 %

1.20 %



