Amtrak Board of Directors to Meet in St. Louis

Public meeting with live streaming available on Dec. 1

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amtrak Board of Directors will hold a public meeting on Dec. 1, 2022, at the historic Union Station Hotel in St. Louis, with options to attend in-person or virtually. The board includes presidential appointees confirmed by the Senate and Amtrak Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gardner.

The meeting will review fiscal year 2022 and provide an overview of Amtrak's strategic priorities and annual operating plan for fiscal year 2023.

Amtrak has a website to register public participation for the meeting, either in-person or virtually. Participation will be limited. The registration deadline is Nov. 23, and advance registration is required for participation.

WHO: Amtrak Board of Directors



WHAT: Public Meeting



WHEN: 10:00-11:30 a.m. CT; Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022



WHERE: St. Louis Union Station Hotel; 1820 Market St.; St. Louis, Mo., 63103



RSVP: Register at this website by Nov. 23, 2022

SOURCE Amtrak