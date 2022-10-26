PSB HOLDING CORP. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

PRESTON, Md., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTCQX:PSBP) (the "Company"), the parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc. ("Provident" or the "Bank"), reported net income of $1.20 million ($.79 per diluted common share) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $1.52 million ($1.00 per diluted common share) for the same period of 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income totaled $3.23 million ($2.12 per diluted common share), compared to $4.27 million ($2.78 per diluted common share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The decline in net income during each comparative period was primarily attributable to a reduction in revenue associated with the Small Business Administration ("SBA") Payroll Protection Program ("PPP").

Performance Review

Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program

The Bank's participation in the SBA's PPP, established in April 2020, contributed more significantly to financial performance during the three quarters of 2021 as compared to the same quarters of 2022. During the three months ended September 30, 2021, Provident recognized fee income net of costs (amortized as a loan yield adjustment) of $1.21 million. During the same period of 2022, no net fee income was recognized as all outstanding PPP loans had been forgiven or repaid as of March 31, 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and 2022, net fee income recognized totaled $2.71 million and $49,000, respectively, representing a decline of $2.66 million.

Third Quarter 2022 Compared to Third Quarter 2021

Net interest income declined $356,000 in 2022 compared to 2021 because of the reduced PPP income referenced above, offset by an increase in the net interest margin ("NIM") exclusive of the influence of PPP activity from 2.91% to 3.45%. Improvement in the NIM was driven by increasing loan rates and a decline in deposit and other borrowing costs of $189,000. Net income during the third quarter 2022 was further affected by lower gain on sale of loans of $334,000, offset by an increase in other noninterest income of $166,000. Gain on sale of loans declined as rising interest rates slowed residential mortgage origination activity. Other noninterest income included a $150,000 prepayment penalty associated with the early pay-off of a $5.5 million dollar loan.

Year-to-date 2022 compared to 2021

Net interest income declined $1.10 million in 2022 compared to 2021 because of the reduced PPP income referenced above, offset by an increase in the net interest margin ("NIM") exclusive of the influence of PPP activity from 3.03% to 3.22%. Improvement in the NIM was driven by increasing loan rates and a decline in deposit and other borrowing costs of $707,000. Net income during the nine months of 2022 was further affected by lower gain on sale of loans of $632,000, offset by an increase in other noninterest income of $224,000. Gain on sale of loans declined as rising interest rates slowed residential mortgage origination activity. Other noninterest income included a $150,000 prepayment penalty associated with the early pay-off of a $5.5 million dollar loan.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Assets totaled $593.7 million on September 30, 2022, increasing $12.1 million or 2.1% compared to September 30, 2021. Gross loans, exclusive of PPP loans, totaled $383.1 million on September 30, 2022, representing an increase of $43.1 million or 12.7% compared to September 30, 2021. Deposits and repurchase agreements totaled $542.4 million on September 30, 2022, compared to $506.2 million on September 30, 2021, representing growth of 7.2%. Stockholders' Equity totaled $37.8 million on September 30, 2022, compared to $51.6 million on December 31, 2021, and $51.8 million on September 30, 2021. The decrease in stockholders' equity was driven by growth in unrealized losses associated with the Bank's investment portfolio held as available for sale ("AFS"). As of September 30, 2022, accumulated other comprehensive losses associated with the AFS portfolio totaled $17.9 million compared to $846,000 on December 31, 2021, and a gain of $95,000 on September 30, 2021. The significant increase in unrealized losses on September 30, 2022, was driven by a dramatic jump in market rates during the three quarters of 2022 as the Federal Reserve positioned to combat inflationary pressures. These unrealized losses are not included in regulatory capital and the Bank remained well capitalized on September 30, 2022. As of September 30, 2022, non-performing assets and past due loans 30 days or more were .38% of total assets compared to .38% at the end of 2021 and .29% on September 30, 2021.

President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk commented on the Company's performance stating, "Third quarter performance remained strong with solid loan and deposit growth and an improving net interest margin. While volatile interest rates and uncertain economic conditions in the near term have created challenges, we continue to seek opportunities to expand our business development activities and support our customers and communities."

PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full-service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes (Delaware). For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place.























CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

September 30,

December 31,

September 30,

Percent change from



2022

2021

2021

Dec 31, 2021

Sep 30, 2021























Assets



















Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,884,519

$ 36,100,150

$ 55,440,007

-0.6 %

-35.3 %

Investment securities 146,609,730

167,167,082

151,967,929

-12.3 %

-3.5 %

Loans held for sale -

1,879,591

486,917

-100.0 %

-100.0 %

Loans receivable 383,078,188

357,800,695

351,521,972

7.1 %

9.0 %

Less allowance for loan losses 4,128,946

3,892,115

3,922,902

6.1 %

5.3 %

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 378,949,242

353,908,580

347,599,070

7.1 %

9.0 %

Property and equipment 6,458,542

6,879,131

7,803,240

-6.1 %

-17.2 %

Bank-owned life insurance 12,142,816

11,918,526

11,832,335

1.9 %

2.6 %

Lease assets 2,432,149

2,720,578

2,255,565

-10.6 %

7.8 %

Accrued interest receivable 1,482,870

1,344,283

1,478,194

10.3 %

0.3 %

Other assets 9,730,977

3,119,329

2,737,459

212.0 %

255.5 %

Total assets $ 593,690,845

$ 585,037,250

$ 581,600,716

1.5 %

2.1 %























Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















Deposits:



















Noninterest-bearing $ 178,941,786

$ 191,144,058

$ 181,613,833

-6.4 %

-1.5 %

Interest-bearing 343,310,269

303,379,512

303,305,903

13.2 %

13.2 %

Total deposits 522,252,055

494,523,570

484,919,736

5.6 %

7.7 %

Repurchase agreements 20,126,232

16,104,671

21,279,283

25.0 %

-5.4 %

FHLB advances and other borrowing 9,472,605

18,220,887

19,747,864

-48.0 %

-52.0 %

Lease liabilities 2,658,168

2,930,961

2,461,594

-9.3 %

8.0 %

Other liabilities 1,370,172

1,677,656

1,435,154

-18.3 %

-4.5 %

Total liabilities 555,879,232

533,457,745

529,843,631

4.2 %

4.9 %

Stockholders' equity:



















Common stock, additional paid-in capital













and retained earnings 55,715,440

52,425,553

51,661,922

6.3 %

7.8 %

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)













income (17,903,827)

(846,048)

95,163









Total stockholders' equity 37,811,613

51,579,505

51,757,085

-26.7 %

-26.9 %

Total liabilities and equity $ 593,690,845

$ 585,037,250

$ 581,600,716

1.5 %

2.1 %























Book value per common share $ 24.82

$ 33.86

$ 33.97

-26.7 %

-26.9 %



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME











(unaudited)















































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change Interest income





















Loans, including fee income $ 4,320,361

$ 5,200,935

-16.9 %

$ 12,272,406

$ 14,931,449

-17.8 % Investment securities 748,819

502,460

49.0 %

2,156,779

1,412,162

52.7 % Other interest income 102,959

13,540

660.4 %

137,665

26,372

422.0 % Total interest income 5,172,139

5,716,935

-9.5 %

14,566,850

16,369,983

-11.0 % Interest expense





















Deposits 362,435

490,718

-26.1 %

1,061,269

1,532,706

-30.8 % Repurchase agreements 1,374

1,466

-6.3 %

3,967

3,436

15.5 % FHLB advances 51,666

109,882

-53.0 %

224,881

448,906

-49.9 % Other borrowings 30,959

32,967

-6.1 %

90,643

102,245

-11.3 % Total interest expense 446,434

635,033

-29.7 %

1,380,760

2,087,293

-33.8 % Net interest income 4,725,705

5,081,902

-7.0 %

13,186,090

14,282,690

-7.7 % Provision for loan losses 100,000

120,000

-16.7 %

190,000

330,000

-42.4 % Net interest income after provision 4,625,705

4,961,902

-6.8 %

12,996,090

13,952,690

-6.9 % Noninterest income





















Service charges 519,203

480,290

8.1 %

1,499,769

1,343,392

11.6 % Gain on sale of loans 73,284

407,328

-82.0 %

373,036

1,005,214

-62.9 % Gain on sale of securities -

-

0.0 %

-

4,310

0.0 % Other noninterest income 246,512

80,747

205.3 %

422,511

198,080

113.3 % Total noninterest income 838,999

968,365

-13.4 %

2,295,316

2,550,996

-10.0 % Noninterest expense





















Salaries and benefits 1,944,298

2,063,437

-5.8 %

5,797,087

5,692,263

1.8 % Occupancy 500,853

512,155

-2.2 %

1,471,179

1,534,015

-4.1 % Data processing and software 345,447

408,523

-15.4 %

993,887

1,029,337

-3.4 % Other noninterest expense 1,100,503

893,689

23.1 %

2,813,898

2,524,038

11.5 % Total noninterest expense 3,891,101

3,877,804

0.3 %

11,076,051

10,779,653

2.7 % Net income before tax 1,573,603

2,052,463

-23.3 %

4,215,355

5,724,033

-26.4 % Tax expense 373,544

528,699

-29.3 %

988,091

1,456,027

-32.1 % Net income $ 1,200,059

$ 1,523,764

-21.2 %

$ 3,227,264

$ 4,268,006

-24.4 %























Net income per diluted share $ 0.79

$ 1.00

-21.2 %

$ 2.12

$ 2.78

-23.7 %

HISTORICAL TRENDS





























QUARTERLY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL DATA







(unaudited)































































2022

2022

2021

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q3 vs. Q2

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1 Interest income





























Loans, including fee income $ 4,320,361

$ 4,035,473

$ 3,916,572

7.1 %

$ 4,361,123

$ 5,200,935

$ 4,967,402

$ 4,763,112 Investment securities 748,819

748,082

659,878

0.1 %

566,608

502,460

485,823

423,879 Other interest income 102,959

26,809

7,897

284.0 %

13,907

13,540

6,688

6,144 Total interest income 5,172,139

4,810,364

4,584,347

7.5 %

4,941,638

5,716,935

5,459,913

5,193,135 Interest expense





























Deposits 362,435

336,029

362,805

7.9 %

434,397

490,718

507,708

534,280 Repurchase agreements 1,374

1,300

1,293

5.7 %

1,375

1,466

891

1,079 FHLB advances 51,666

81,527

91,688

-36.6 %

101,801

109,882

163,552

175,472 Other borrowings 30,959

30,121

29,563

2.8 %

31,250

32,967

34,341

34,937 Total interest expense 446,434

448,977

485,349

-0.6 %

568,823

635,033

706,492

745,768 Net interest income 4,725,705

4,361,387

4,098,998

8.4 %

4,372,815

5,081,902

4,753,421

4,447,367 Provision for loan losses 100,000

65,000

25,000

53.8 %

230,000

120,000

120,000

90,000 Net interest income after provision 4,625,705

4,296,387

4,073,998

7.7 %

4,142,815

4,961,902

4,633,421

4,357,367 Noninterest income





























Service charges 519,203

505,473

475,093

2.7 %

485,620

480,290

445,963

417,139 Gain on sale of loans 73,284

105,506

194,246

-30.5 %

314,859

407,328

337,422

260,464 Gain on sale of securities -

-

-

0.0 %

-

-

4,310

- Other noninterest income 246,512

93,737

82,262

163.0 %

82,327

80,747

64,069

53,264 Total noninterest income 838,999

704,716

751,601

19.1 %

882,806

968,365

851,764

730,867 Noninterest expense





























Salaries and benefits 1,944,298

1,892,130

1,960,659

2.8 %

1,977,495

2,063,437

1,820,550

1,808,276 Occupancy 500,853

507,800

462,526

-1.4 %

590,861

512,155

508,652

513,208 Data processing and software 345,447

332,429

316,011

3.9 %

311,239

408,523

308,194

312,620 Other noninterest expense 1,100,503

925,680

787,715

18.9 %

883,182

893,689

790,844

839,505 Total noninterest expense 3,891,101

3,658,039

3,526,911

6.4 %

3,762,777

3,877,804

3,428,240

3,473,609 Net income before tax 1,573,603

1,343,064

1,298,688

17.2 %

1,262,844

2,052,463

2,056,945

1,614,625 Tax expense 373,544

316,794

297,753

17.9 %

247,113

528,699

525,953

401,375 Net income $ 1,200,059

$ 1,026,270

$ 1,000,935

16.9 %

$ 1,015,731

$ 1,523,764

$ 1,530,992

$ 1,213,250 Net income per diluted share $ 0.79

$ 0.67

$ 0.65

17.3 %

$ 0.66

$ 1.00

$ 1.00

$ 0.80































Supplemental Data





























PPP loans - net fee income $ -

$ -

$ 49,492





$ 418,004

$ 1,207,559

$ 832,733

$ 667,482 PPP loans - balance at period end $ -

$ -

$ -





$ 1,096,939

$ 11,536,310

$ 29,298,232

$ 48,411,520



































