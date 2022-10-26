First Bancorp Reports Third Quarter Results

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bancorp (the "Company") (NASDAQ: FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, announced today net income of $37.9 million, or $1.06 per diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $36.6 million, or $1.03 per diluted common share for the three months ended June 30, 2022 ("linked quarter") and $27.6 million, or $0.97 per diluted common share, recorded in the third quarter of 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company recorded net income of $108.5 million, or $3.04 per diluted common share, compared to $85.1 million, or $2.99 per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

On June 21, 2022, the Company announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire GrandSouth Bancorporation ("GrandSouth"), headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, in an all-stock transaction. The Company has received regulatory approvals for the transaction. Approval by GrandSouth's shareholders remains pending. The acquisition is expected to close early in January 2023. GrandSouth operates eight branches throughout South Carolina and currently has $1.3 billion in total assets, $995.1 million in loans, and $1.1 billion in deposits.

Richard H. Moore, CEO and Chairman of the Company, stated, "First Bank had another very solid quarter with increased core earnings. We had strong loan growth, our net interest margin expanded, and we continue to control expenses. We are glad to have received all regulatory approvals for our combination with GrandSouth and anticipate closing the transaction in January with system conversion in March 2023."

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Tax equivalent net interest margin increased 22 basis points to 3.40% for the quarter as compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Loans yields increased to 4.49%, up 25 basis points from the linked quarter related to market rate increases and improved pricing on new loans.

Cost of funds has remained low at 0.12% for the quarter.

Annualized return on average assets of 1.42% and annualized return on average common equity of 13.84% reported for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 .

Annualized loan growth for the quarter was 17.9% with total loans in excess of $6.5 billion .

Credit quality continues to be strong with decreases in nonperforming assets ("NPA") for the third straight quarter. The NPA to total assets ratio declined to 0.39% as of September 30, 2022 from 0.48% for the comparable period of 2021.

Capital remains strong with a total common equity Tier 1 ratio of 12.78% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.86% as of September 30, 2022 .

Quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share declared, a 10% increase over the dividend rate in the comparable quarter of 2021.

The following discussions and comparisons to the prior year financial periods presented are impacted by the Company's acquisition of Select Bancorp, Inc. ("Select") completed in the fourth quarter of 2021 which contributed $1.3 billion in loans and $1.6 billion in deposits as of the acquisition date.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $85.3 million, a 45.7% increase from the $58.6 million recorded in the third quarter of 2021 and a 9.0% increase from the linked quarter. The increase in net interest income from the prior year period was due in large part to higher earning assets related to both organic growth and the Select acquisition. Average interest-earning assets for the third quarter of 2022 increased 29.6% from the comparable period of the prior year, with growth in both loans and investment securities.

Also contributing to the increase in net interest income year-over-year was the higher net interest margin ("NIM"). The Company's tax-equivalent NIM (calculated by dividing tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets) for the third quarter of 2022 was 3.40%, compared to 3.18% for the linked quarter and 3.03% for the third quarter of 2021. The higher NIM for each period was driven by the increase in market interest rates as the Federal Reserve's monetary policies resulted in a 300 basis point rise in short-term rates between March and September 2022. Loan yields increased from 4.19% for the third quarter of 2021 to 4.49% for the current period. Partially offsetting the rise in rates was lower fees from PPP loans which are included in interest income and which declined to $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $2.1 million for the prior year period. The Company has been able to maintain a low cost of funds at 0.12% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, essentially unchanged from the prior year.

Allowance for Credit Losses, Provisions for Credit Losses, and Asset Quality

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company recorded $5.1 million in provision for credit losses. This is compared to no provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2022 and a release of provisions of $(1.4) million for the third quarter of 2021. Fluctuations each period are based on loan growth during the period, changes in the levels of nonperforming loans, economic forecasts impacting loss drivers, and other assumptions and inputs to the CECL model.

Also during the third quarter of 2022, the Company recorded $0.3 million in provision for unfunded commitments, compared to no provision for unfunded commitments for the linked quarter and a provision of $1.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. The reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $12.3 million at September 30, 2022 and is included in the line item "Other Liabilities".

Asset quality remains strong with annualized net loan charge-offs of 0.04% for the third quarter of 2022. Total NPAs amounted to $40.7 million at September 30, 2022, or 0.39% of total assets, down from $41.1 million at the end of the linked quarter, and $40.7 million, or 0.48% of total assets, at September 30, 2021.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $16.9 million, a 2.4% increase from the $16.5 million recorded for the third quarter of 2021 and a 2.0% decrease from the linked quarter. The primary factors driving fluctuations among the periods presented were as follows:

Increases in "Service charges on deposit accounts" in the third quarter compared to the linked quarter and the prior year period were driven by the Select acquisition and related increases in the number of new customers and transaction accounts, combined with continued organic growth in transaction accounts.

Fluctuations in "Other service charges, commission and fees" were related to higher volumes of activity in each period offset by lower interchange fees effective in July 2022 as a result of the Durbin Amendment limitations.

Fees from presold mortgages amounted to $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 17.2% from the linked quarter, and a decrease of 82.1% from the $2.1 million recorded in the third quarter of 2021. Mortgage loan refinancing and origination volumes have declined significantly due to increases in mortgage interest rates.

Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products amounted to $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 20.9% as compared to the linked quarter and a 16.1% increase from the third quarter of 2021 driven by higher volume of transactions.

SBA consulting fees declined $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the prior year as a direct result of lower PPP-related revenue.

SBA loan sale gains amounted to $0.5 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $0.8 million for the linked quarter and $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was related to the fluctuations in the timing of sales and the volume of originated loans available to be sold in each period.

Other gains amounted to $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $6.0 million for the first nine months of 2022, primarily related to death benefits realized on bank-owned life insurance policies. Also included in other gains for the third quarter of 2022 was a settlement of prior year cash letter processing differences.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses amounted to $48.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $49.4 million for the linked quarter and $40.8 million for the third quarter of 2021. The 19.3% increase in noninterest expenses from the prior year period was driven by higher operating expenses, including additional locations and personnel, resulting from the Select acquisition. The reduction in employee benefits from the linked quarter was driven by fluctuations in the timing and volume of claims paid under our self-insured health insurance plan.

Balance Sheet and Capital

Total assets at September 30, 2022 amounted to $10.5 billion, a 23.9% increase from a year earlier. The year to date growth was driven by a combination of organic loan and deposit growth earlier in the year, as well as the acquisition of Select.

Total investment securities increased $209.4 million from September 30, 2021 to total $2.9 billion at September 30, 2022, as the Company invested cash from higher levels of deposits realized in 2021. The decline in investment securities from the linked quarter is due in large part to the utilization of cash flows from investments to fund loan growth. Also contributing to the decline was the increase in unrealized losses on available for sale securities which totaled $464.6 million at quarter end.

Total loans amounted to $6.5 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of $1.7 billion, or 34.0%, from September 30, 2021, due in large part to the Select acquisition. Organic loan growth for the third quarter of 2022 amounted to $282.1 million, an annualized growth rate of 18.1%, and totaled $443.6 million year to date for 2022, a 9.7% annualized growth rate.

Total deposits amounted to $9.2 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of $1.8 billion, or 24.2%, from September 30, 2021. While deposits have continued to grow for the year to date period, the third quarter of 2022 realized a decline in total deposits of $130.5 million as market rates for deposits have become more competitive and customer behaviors may be shifting from activity experienced during the pandemic.

The Company remains well-capitalized by all regulatory standards, with an estimated Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio at September 30, 2022 of 14.86% compared to 14.77% reported at September 30, 2021. The Company's tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 5.98% at September 30, 2022, a decrease of 236 basis points from a year earlier, with the decline driven by the higher unrealized loss on available for sale securities included in equity.

* * *

First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of $10.5 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 108 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. First Bank also provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders - for more information on First Bank's SBA lending capabilities, please visit www.firstbanksba.com. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC."

Please visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com.

Caution about Forward-Looking Statements : This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," or other words or phrases concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events. Factors that could influence the accuracy of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the financial success or changing strategies of the Company's customers, the Company's level of success in integrating acquisitions, actions of government regulators, the level of market interest rates, and general economic conditions. For additional information about the factors that could affect the matters discussed in this paragraph, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. The Company is also not responsible for changes made to this press release by wire services, internet services or other media.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands except per share data - unaudited) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021

September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Interest income











Interest and fees on loans $ 72,239 65,077 50,957

$ 201,518 154,325 Interest on investment securities 14,565 14,489 9,069

43,312 23,568 Other interest income 1,486 881 528

3,016 1,809 Total interest income 88,290 80,447 60,554

247,846 179,702 Interest expense











Interest on deposits 1,848 1,585 1,626

5,204 6,013 Interest on borrowings 1,108 592 375

2,160 1,139 Total interest expense 2,956 2,177 2,001

7,364 7,152 Net interest income 85,334 78,270 58,553

240,482 172,550 Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 5,100 — (1,400)

8,600 (1,400) Provision for (reversal of) unfunded commitments 300 — 1,049

(1,200) 2,988 Total provision for (reversal of) credit losses 5,400 — (351)

7,400 1,588 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 79,934 78,270 58,904

233,082 170,962 Noninterest income











Service charges on deposit accounts 4,166 3,700 3,209

11,407 8,766 Other service charges, commissions, and fees 6,312 7,882 6,464

21,200 18,482 Fees from presold mortgage loans 376 454 2,096

1,951 8,914 Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products 1,391 1,151 1,198

3,487 5,854 SBA consulting fees 479 704 1,128

1,963 6,079 SBA loan sale gains 479 841 1,655

4,581 6,981 Bank-owned life insurance income 962 942 711

2,880 1,945 Other gains, net 2,747 1,590 50

5,958 1,533 Total noninterest income 16,912 17,264 16,511

53,427 58,554 Noninterest expenses











Salaries expense 24,416 23,799 20,651

71,669 61,969 Employee benefit expense 4,156 6,310 4,447

16,044 13,105 Occupancy and equipment related expense 4,847 4,636 3,743

14,171 11,413 Merger and acquisition expenses 548 737 254

4,769 665 Intangibles amortization expense 889 953 695

2,859 2,437 Foreclosed property net (gains) losses — (292) 23

(372) 7 Other operating expenses 13,844 13,255 11,004

40,423 32,271 Total noninterest expenses 48,700 49,398 40,817

149,563 121,867 Income before income taxes 48,146 46,136 34,598

136,946 107,649 Income tax expense 10,197 9,551 6,955

28,443 22,527 Net income $ 37,949 36,585 27,643

$ 108,503 85,122













Earnings per common share - diluted $ 1.06 1.03 0.97

$ 3.04 2.99













ADDITIONAL INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION











Net interest income, as reported $ 85,334 78,270 58,553

$ 240,482 172,550 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 692 669 576

2,058 1,536 Net interest income, tax-equivalent $ 86,026 78,939 59,129

242,540 174,086



(1) This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than

similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related

nondeductible portion of interest expense.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands)

At September 30,

2022 (unaudited)

At June 30,

2022 (unaudited)

At December 31,

2021 (audited)

At September 30,

2021 (unaudited) Assets













Cash and due from banks $ 83,050

85,139

128,228

80,090 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 186,465

348,964

332,934

314,103 Total cash and cash equivalents 269,515

434,103

461,162

394,193















Investment securities 2,882,408

3,079,034

3,144,239

2,672,968 Presold mortgages in process of settlement 3,233

4,655

19,257

16,746 SBA and other loans held for sale 477

638

61,003

1,518















Loans 6,525,286

6,243,170

6,081,715

4,869,841 Allowance for credit losses on loans (86,587)

(82,181)

(78,789)

(63,628) Net loans 6,438,699

6,160,989

6,002,926

4,806,213















Premises and equipment 134,288

135,143

136,092

124,391 Operating right-of-use lease assets 19,230

19,707

20,719

16,900 Intangible assets 378,150

379,615

382,090

242,079 Foreclosed properties 658

658

3,071

1,819 Bank-owned life insurance 164,793

163,831

165,786

133,919 Other assets 224,411

187,842

112,556

78,620 Total assets $ 10,515,862

10,566,215

10,508,901

8,489,366















Liabilities













Deposits:













Noninterest-bearing checking accounts $ 3,748,207

3,699,725

3,348,622

2,765,360 Interest-bearing checking accounts 1,551,450

1,537,487

1,593,231

1,446,259 Money market accounts 2,432,926

2,572,118

2,562,283

1,899,172 Savings accounts 751,895

747,272

708,054

626,616 Time deposits > $100,000 473,247

521,853

613,414

483,130 Other time deposits 271,546

281,293

299,025

212,228 Total deposits 9,229,271

9,359,748

9,124,629

7,432,765















Borrowings 226,476

67,445

67,386

60,764 Operating lease liabilities 19,847

20,280

21,192

17,323 Other liabilities 55,771

56,399

65,119

48,764 Total liabilities 9,531,365

9,503,872

9,278,326

7,559,616















Shareholders' equity













Common stock 724,694

723,956

722,671

398,058 Retained earnings 617,839

587,739

532,874

529,474 Stock in rabbi trust assumed in acquisition (1,585)

(1,573)

(1,803)

(1,791) Rabbi trust obligation 1,585

1,573

1,803

1,791 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (358,036)

(249,352)

(24,970)

2,218 Total shareholders' equity 984,497

1,062,343

1,230,575

929,750 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,515,862

10,566,215

10,508,901

8,489,366

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021

September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Return on average assets (1) 1.42 % 1.40 % 1.32 %

1.38 % 1.44 % Return on average common equity (2) 13.84 % 13.45 % 11.93 %

12.85 % 12.65 %













COMMON SHARE DATA











Cash dividends declared - common $ 0.22 0.22 0.20

0.66 0.60 Stated book value - common 27.57 29.77 32.59

27.57 32.59 Tangible book value - common (non-GAAP) 16.98 19.13 24.11

16.98 24.11 Common shares outstanding at end of period 35,711,754 35,683,595 28,524,480

35,711,754 28,524,480 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 35,703,446 35,642,471 28,515,328

35,662,527 28,514,405













CAPITAL RATIOS











Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 5.98 % 6.70 % 8.34 %

5.98 % 8.34 % Common equity tier I capital ratio 12.78 % 12.90 % 12.57 %

12.78 % 12.57 % Tier I leverage ratio 10.21 % 9.95 % 9.30 %

10.21 % 9.30 % Tier I risk-based capital ratio 13.61 % 13.76 % 13.52 %

13.61 % 13.52 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.86 % 15.01 % 14.77 %

14.86 % 14.77 %













AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in thousands)











Total assets $ 10,567,133 10,516,748 8,319,327

10,549,209 7,922,917 Loans 6,389,996 6,149,174 4,820,007

6,197,915 4,728,258 Earning assets 10,028,388 9,950,669 7,735,613

9,931,321 7,343,279 Deposits 9,299,277 9,337,615 7,280,275

9,286,028 6,904,437 Interest-bearing liabilities 5,661,339 5,740,269 4,612,282

5,750,602 4,431,355 Shareholders' equity 1,087,763 1,091,077 918,986

1,129,184 899,461

(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average assets. (2) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average common equity.



TREND INFORMATION



($ in thousands except per share data) For the Three Months Ended INCOME STATEMENT September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021











Net interest income - tax-equivalent (1) $ 86,026 78,939 77,575 74,552 59,129 Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 692 669 697 707 576 Net interest income 85,334 78,270 76,878 73,845 58,553 Provision (reversal) for loan losses 5,100 — 3,500 11,011 (1,400) Provision (reversal) for unfunded commitments 300 — (1,500) 2,432 1,049 Noninterest income 16,912 17,264 19,251 15,057 16,511 Noninterest expense 48,700 49,398 51,465 62,789 40,817 Income before income taxes 48,146 46,136 42,664 12,670 34,598 Income tax expense 10,197 9,551 8,695 2,148 6,955 Net income 37,949 36,585 33,969 10,522 27,643











Earnings per common share - diluted 1.06 1.03 0.95 0.30 0.97











Cash dividends declared per share 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.20 0.20 (1) This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than

similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related

nondeductible portion of interest expense.



First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary



For the Three Months Ended YIELD INFORMATION September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021











Yield on loans 4.49 % 4.24 % 4.30 % 4.37 % 4.19 % Yield on securities 1.71 % 1.69 % 1.76 % 1.45 % 1.46 % Yield on other earning assets 2.27 % 0.97 % 0.55 % 0.42 % 0.47 % Yield on all interest-earning assets 3.49 % 3.24 % 3.27 % 3.20 % 3.11 %











Rate on interest bearing deposits 0.13 % 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.13 % 0.14 % Rate on other interest-bearing liabilities 3.99 % 3.52 % 2.77 % 2.88 % 2.45 % Rate on all interest-bearing liabilities 0.21 % 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.17 % 0.17 % Total cost of funds 0.12 % 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.11 % 0.11 %











Net interest margin (1) 3.38 % 3.16 % 3.18 % 3.10 % 3.00 %











Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (2) 3.40 % 3.18 % 3.21 % 3.13 % 3.03 %











Average prime rate 5.35 % 3.94 % 3.29 % 3.25 % 3.25 %

(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average earning assets for the period. (2) Calculated by dividing annualized tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets for the period.







For the Three Months Ended NET INTEREST INCOME PURCHASE ACCOUNTING

ADJUSTMENTS ($ in thousands - unaudited) September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021



















Interest income - increased by accretion of loan

discount on acquired loans $ 1,519

1,545

1,671

1,912

530 Interest income - increased by accretion of loan

discount on retained portions of SBA loans 1,032

730

667

703

697 Total interest income impact 2,551

2,275

2,338

2,615

1,227 Interest expense - reduced by premium

amortization of deposits 121

168

234

261

8 Interest expense - increased by discount accretion

of borrowings (64)

(53)

(73)

(116)

(45) Total net interest expense impact 57

115

161

145

(37) Total impact on net interest income $ 2,608

2,390

2,499

2,760

1,190







As of / for the Three Months Ended PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM (PPP) LOANS ($ in thousands - unaudited) September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021



















PPP loans outstanding $ 38

3,000

15,623

38,979

66,876 PPP fee amortization 284

1,008

1,324

1,676

2,093

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary

ASSET QUALITY DATA ($ in thousands) September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021



















Nonperforming assets

















Nonaccrual loans $ 28,669

28,715

33,460

34,696

31,268 Troubled debt restructurings - accruing 11,355

11,771

12,727

13,866

7,600 Accruing loans > 90 days past due —

—

—

1,004

— Total nonperforming loans 40,024

40,486

46,187

49,566

38,868 Foreclosed real estate 658

658

2,750

3,071

1,819 Total nonperforming assets $ 40,682

41,144

48,937

52,637

40,687



















Asset Quality Ratios

















Quarterly net charge-offs (recoveries) to average

loans - annualized 0.04 %

(0.01) %

0.01 %

0.05 %

0.00 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.61 %

0.65 %

0.76 %

0.82 %

0.80 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.39 %

0.39 %

0.46 %

0.50 %

0.48 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.33 %

1.32 %

1.35 %

1.30 %

1.31 %

