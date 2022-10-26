Compass Surgical Partners Accelerates Operations Innovation through Strategic Hires

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Surgical Partners (Compass), an independent, full-service ASC management partner, expands its team to help hospital and surgeon partners deliver the highest quality surgical care.

compass sp (PRNewswire)

Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) are freestanding surgical facilities that serve as a convenient, low-cost, same-day surgery option for patients. The case migration from inpatient to outpatient settings has accelerated, with the ASC market continuing to grow rapidly. To that end, Compass further expands its expert team to help partners optimize operational and growth strategies and thereby improve the lives of both patients and providers.

"As providers search for better surgical environments and patients search for high-quality outpatient care, we're investing in additional resources to increase operational excellence and benefit our partners in our mutual quest to deliver high-performance partnerships," said Compass CEO DJ Hill.

Earlier this year, Robert Carrera joined Compass as Chief Operating Officer from Surgical Care Affiliates and had previously served as CEO of Pinnacle III before it was acquired by SCA. Rob is known for driving continuous improvement on every level of an ASC business, including implementing best practices in clinical, operational, and financial / growth arenas. He ensures that every ASC provides a safe, high-quality, cost-effective, and efficient experience to patients and delivers strong financial and growth results to partners. Rob is based in Denver, CO, and will lead operations nationally as Compass expands.

Stacy LaLonde joins Compass as VP of Payer Strategy with previous leadership roles at Surgical Care Affiliates, Atlas Healthcare, and Surgical Management Professionals. She has a long track record of negotiating best in class commercial payer contracts that contribute to long term financial stability for surgery centers. She has been highly successful in bringing additional revenue opportunities to health system partnerships through value-based care strategies that accelerate growth.

Kelli McMahan joins Compass as VP of Facility Development from United Surgical Partners International and was previously with Surgical Care Affiliates and Pinnacle III. Kelli is known for developing ASCs that open on time and on budget and she enjoys working with physicians and development partners to ensure a smooth launch for each partnership.

Carol Ciluffo joins Compass to lead our Revenue Cycle Management program. Carol has decades of experience improving revenue cycle capabilities and has strategic expertise in leading centralized teams to improve billing and collections. She held prior positions at Pinnacle III, Concentra, and Colorado Pain Specialists.

Compass will continue to expand the team as it serves additional physician and health-system based partnerships.

About Compass Surgical Partners:

Compass Surgical Partners is an independent, full-service ASC management partner, the partner of choice for high performance ambulatory surgery centers. Compass has deep expertise in outpatient orthopedics and spine, with our team members developing over 250 ASCs with our CORE operating model over the past three decades. To learn more about Compass' partnership approach, please contact Jestine Nordstrom (jnordstrom@compass-sp.com). Learn more at www.compass-sp.com.

