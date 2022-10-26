Aecon-Wachs Awarded $100 Million in Contracts at Savannah River Site

JACKSON, S.C., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aecon-Wachs, a US-based corporation providing single-source solutions for virtually every aspect of nuclear industry construction, refurbishment, maintenance, and decommissioning, has entered into two contracts with Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, valued at $100 million, to complete decommissioning-related work at the Savannah River Site near Aiken, SC.

Aecon-Wachs will support the transition of the Building 226-F Facility to the Savannah River Plutonium Processing Facility (SRPPF) by Demolition and Removal (D&R) of all components including equipment and bulk commodities while protecting the existing structure. In coordination with the D&R scope, Aecon-Wachs will design, install and maintain temporary HVAC to facilitate proper climate controls in the facility during construction.

Projects kicked off in October 2022 and will continue through October 2024 with a multi-year optional maintenance program to follow. Aecon-Wachs and its preferred subcontractors and small business partners will provide management positions to support approximately 42 non-manual roles at peak schedule. 135 new skilled jobs are expected to enter the area as work ramps up.

Keith Willingham, Vice President and General Manager at Aecon-Wachs, began his career at Savannah River Site 35 years ago. He shared, "We are excited to add this important SRS project to our growing backlog of signature decommissioning projects and we will work diligently to get the project started and completed as needed by our client and key stakeholders. Since the 2018 acquisition of Wachs Services by Aecon Group, we set a strategic mission to grow our nuclear portfolio in next-generation nuclear technologies, existing plant maintenance and life extensions, decommissioning and government services."

Willingham continued, "The selection of Aecon-Wachs for this critical mission is a testament to the strength of our decommissioning experience. Aecon-Wachs is an industry leader in Safety, Quality and Construction Management Teams. With current reactor segmentation and large component removal projects already underway at Oak Ridge, the NS Savannah and several commercial nuclear sites, Aecon-Wachs is poised to continue to grow in the decommissioning and government sectors of the nuclear industry."

About Aecon-Wachs

The US division of Aecon Nuclear, Aecon-Wachs is an industry leader in new construction, capital projects, maintenance, fabrication, and decommissioning with expertise across the United States. Aecon-Wachs safely, profitably and sustainably delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its various market segments. Follow Aecon-Wachs on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram.

