XO and Lacure Announce the "XO Private Island" Caribbean Experience

New Partnership Creates The Perfect Fusion of Journey and Destination

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two pioneering travel brands — innovative private jet company XO and Lacure — announce a partnership to bring the world's most discerning travelers effortless access to unique luxury escapes across the globe. In celebration of their collaboration, the partners have dubbed a private island in the Grenadines, XO Private Island.

XO and Lacure (PRNewswire)

With Lacure, XO Members have exclusive access to the island including two private residences and three beachside cottages which are surrounded by a Caribbean paradise of breathtaking ocean views, white sand beaches, rainforests, coral reefs, soft tropical breeze, and a pristine, unspoiled natural landscape. Seamless private travel arranged through XO ensures guests reach this secluded destination seamlessly with elevated service.

XO Members can enjoy unique benefits when they book a private jet and Lacure Villa experience, including complimentary ground transportation, personalized experiences at the villa such as private chefs and fitness instructors, concierge credits, and complimentary access to the Lacure Insider Membership Program.

"This is the type of rare partnership that defines XO experiences beyond the jet," said Lynn Fischer, Chief Marketing Officer at XO. "We always want to offer our Members the utmost in elevated travel, hospitality and location. Now XO Members not only have the opportunity to experience private villas in exquisite locations across the globe but we can also uniquely offer them an entire private island experience."

Brandon Weaver, Lacure's Chief Commercial Officer adds, "Lacure makes 'once-in-a-lifetime travel' the standard. All our properties combine the most personalized luxury hotel experience with the tranquility and privacy of a luxury villa, or even an entire island. We are so pleased to name this private island destination, XO Island. There is little else that compares."

From locations in tranquil, remote destinations including the island of St Barths to the energy and excitement of St Tropez, Lacure's global portfolio of private villas completely reimagines the luxury stay.

XO is revolutionizing global access to private aviation through its innovative membership options, multiple ways to fly, and groundbreaking mobile app. With XO, private flyers can choose to book an entire private jet or individual seats — all with efficiency, transparency and easy accessibility through XO's unique app technology, or a dedicated XO Aviation Advisor. XO's access to a network of over 2,400 aircraft encompasses the full spectrum of cabin sizes including long-range, and super-long-range aircraft, as available.

For more information on the exclusive XO and Lacure partnership, contact lacure@flyxo.com or visit www.flyxo.com/benefits .

*XO Global LLC is not a direct air carrier and does not operate flights. All air transportation will be undertaken by properly licensed carriers.

*The relationship between XO and Lacure is that of independent contractor and not a partnership or joint venture.

SOURCE XO