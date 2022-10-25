WINGSTOP FRANCHISEE, MEMPHIS WINGS, ACQUIRES NINE WINGSTOP LOCATIONS ACROSS TENNESSEE AND MISSISSIPPI

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop Franchisee, Memphis Wings, announces the acquisition of nine restaurants across Tennessee and Mississippi effective July 13, 2022. The restaurants purchased in the acquisition include the following locations:

1605 Germantown Pkwy. Suite 103, Memphis, TN 38106

7706 Winchester Rd. Suite 103, Memphis, TN 38125

4679 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38117

5 Stonebridge Place, Suite C, Jackson, TN 38305

2590 W. Main St., Tupelo, MS 38801

2839 Bartlett Blvd., Bartlett, TN 38134

808 Hwy. 12 West, Starkville, MS 39759

1552 Jackson Ave., Oxford, MS 38665

7465 Goodman Rd., Olive Branch, MS 38654

"We are excited to purchase these units and bring flavor to more guests in the area," said Troy Morrison, Owner of Memphis Wings. "We know that there's a lot of opportunity for our brand and we are planning to continue expanding so more guests can experience our hand-sauced-and-tossed, cooked-to-order goodness."

Memphis Wing's purpose is to build know-how and create opportunities for others. This purpose is executed through the six core values of the company which include integrity, guest focus, recognition, accountability, servant leadership, and positive energy. These core values help us achieve our mission of being consistently best on block.

About Memphis Wings Operations

Memphis Wings Operations, LLC is a Franchisee of Wingstop Corp. Memphis Wings was founded on July 13, 2022, with the acquisition of 9 units in the Memphis, Columbus/Tupelo, and Jackson, TN DMAs. The company was founded and committed to its mission statement, "Consistently Best on Block." Delivering great food and a great guest experience is paramount to the success of Memphis Wings. Memphis Wings celebrates its culture focused on family and winning in every category.

