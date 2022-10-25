Houston's Real Property Management Preferred Wins National Franchise of the Year Award from Neighborly

HOUSTON, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighborly®, the world's largest home services company of more than 30 brands, named Houston, Texas-based Real Property Management Preferred as its coveted Franchise of the Year at its annual conference in Nashville, TN.

Neighborly, the world's largest home services company, names Real Property Management Preferred "Franchise of the Year."

The title of Franchise of the Year honors Real Property Management franchise owners who have achieved the highest level of business growth, client satisfaction, and engagement. With over 400 RPM Franchises competing for the top spot, the prized designation quantifies the pinnacle of success for a devoted franchise team.

Shawn and Joni Wolfswinkel, franchise owners, are thrilled that their staff has been recognized for their outstanding performance.

"All of us at Real Property Management Preferred are excited to be honored as the Franchise of the Year recipient," said Joni Wolfswinkel, Broker and Owner. "We're also extremely grateful to Neighborly and everyone at Real Property Management. We look forward to continuing to build upon this success and stand committed to our efforts to lead our markets by maintaining the absolute best practices and customer service toward managing rental properties for our investors. Shawn and I are so appreciative of our fantastic employees, and we're all very proud to have achieved this amazing milestone together."

For well over a decade, real estate experts Shawn and Joni Wolfswinkel have operated their Real Property Management Preferred franchise in the Houston, TX, region, offering full-service residential rental management for single-family and multi-family rentals.

For a free rental analysis of your investment property, visit our Wealth Optimizer at https://www.htownrpm.com/wealth-optimizer.

About Neighborly®

Neighborly® is the world's largest home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,000 franchises collectively serving 12 million+ customers in six countries, focused on repairing, maintaining, and enhancing homes and businesses. The company operates online platforms that connect consumers to service providers in their local communities that meet their rigorous standards as a franchisor across 18 service categories at Neighborly.com or through the Neighborly App. More information about Neighborly®, and its franchise concepts, is available at Neighborlybrands.com.

About Real Property Management Preferred

Real Property Management Preferred is the trusted leader for professional residential property management services in Houston, Texas. Visit https://www.htownrpm.com

Media Contact:

Brett Moses

Communications Director

brett@htownrpm.com

Shawn and Joni Wolfswinkel, owners of Houston's Real Property Management Preferred, celebrate being named Neighborly's Franchise of the Year with Real Property Management President Jeff Pepperney. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Real Property Management Preferred