Celebrate a Day of Health and Wellness and Family Fun in Brownsville with ¡Vive Tu Vida! Get Up! Get Moving! ®

BROWNSVILLE, Texas, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance for Hispanic Health, Healthy Americas Foundation, and Brownsville Community Health Center will celebrate their 16th annual ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event in Brownsville. The event includes free health screenings, COVID-19 tests and vaccines and boosters, cooking demonstrations, health and wellness activities for the whole family, and referrals to community health services. The 2022 event series is sponsored nationally by the Siemens Foundation.

"It is vitally important to our community and families to participate in this event not just for continuity but also for everyone's well-being particularly after dealing with the COVID 19 Pandemic. This is a fun way to get back our lives and reap the results of learning to stay healthy for now and for our future," commented Paula Gomez, Chief Executive Officer for the Brownsville Community Health Center, co-hosting with the Healthy Americas Organization.

"Reducing health disparities requires a multi-faceted approach, including continuous preventative care and early detection. We're honored to provide our CLINITEST® Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test to the local health fair participants as part of this effort," said Dave Pacitti, President, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.; Head of the Americas, Siemens Healthineers; and member of the Siemens Foundation Board of Directors. "We're committed to advancing health equity by promoting primary healthcare, diagnostic screening, workforce training for the healthcare sector, and capital loan support for community clinics, and thrilled to support ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® in Brownsville," concluded David Etzwiler, CEO of Siemens Foundation.

"It is especially important that communities have access to health screenings, given the millions of important screenings that were missed or delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic." said Dr. Jane Delgado, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, the nation's leading Hispanic health advocacy group. "We also celebrate the 16th year of ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® in Brownsville with the Brownsville Community Health Center as well all the efforts to support individuals and families have the best health possible."

In addition, the event will feature the All of Us Research Program, a historic effort to gather data from one million or more people living in the US to accelerate research and improve health.

What: ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event featuring:

Free Health Screenings: including HIV/STI, vision, liver, glucose, blood pressure, and COVID-19 tests and vaccines

Fitness: Yoga

Healthy snacks: produce giveaway and nutrition education

Family fun: Games, raffles, and much more!

Science: Featuring the All of Us Research Program

Where: Gladys Porter Zoo, 500 E Ringgold St, Brownsville, TX 78520

When: Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 9:00am to 1:00pm

Cost: FREE!

To find a ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event in your city, please call the Su Familia Helpline at 1-866-783-265 or visit www.healthyamericas.org/get-up-get-moving. To learn more about the All of Us Research Program, please visit www.JoinAllofUs.org/Juntos.

