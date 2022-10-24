Washington Trust Reports Third Quarter 2022 Earnings

WESTERLY, R.I., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company, today announced third quarter 2022 net income of $18.7 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, compared to net income of $20.0 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.
"Washington Trust reported solid third quarter results, a testament to our diversified business model," stated Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain committed to our customers and expanding our presence within our geographic footprint. During the quarter, we opened a new commercial lending office in New Haven, Connecticut, opened a new full-service branch in Cumberland, Rhode Island and recently announced our intention to open three new branches in Rhode Island in 2023."
Selected financial highlights for the third quarter include:
- Returns on average equity and average assets for the third quarter were 15.16% and 1.19%, respectively, compared to 16.11% and 1.37%, respectively, for the preceding quarter.
- Net interest income totaled an all-time quarterly record of $42.0 million in the third quarter, up by $4.5 million, or 12%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting the impact of rising market interest rates.
- Asset and credit quality metrics remain strong. In the third quarter, a provision for credit losses (or a charge) of $800 thousand was recognized, compared to a negative provision (or a benefit) of $3.0 million recognized in the preceding quarter.
- Total loans amounted to an all-time high of $4.8 billion, up by $369 million, or 8%, from the end of the preceding quarter, reflecting strong loan growth in both the commercial and residential real estate loan portfolios.
- In-market deposits (total deposits less wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to $4.6 billion at September 30, 2022, up by $79 million, or 2%, from the end of the preceding quarter and up by $324 million, or 8%, from the balance at September 30, 2021.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $42.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, up by $4.5 million, or 12%, from the second quarter of 2022. The net interest margin was 2.82% for the third quarter, up by 11 basis points from the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:
- Average interest-earning assets increased by $365 million, largely reflecting an increase of $305 million in average loans. The yield on interest-earning assets for the third quarter was 3.49%, up by 46 basis points from the preceding quarter, reflecting the impact of higher market interest rates.
- Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $318 million. Average in-market deposits declined by $120 million, while average wholesale funding balances increased by $438 million to fund loan growth. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2022 was 0.86%, up by 44 basis points from the preceding quarter, reflecting higher rates paid on wholesale funding sources and money market accounts.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income totaled $15.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, down modestly by $49 thousand, or 0.3%, from the second quarter of 2022. Linked quarter changes included:
- Wealth management revenues amounted to $9.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, down by $541 thousand, or 5%, on a linked quarter basis. This included a decrease of $339 thousand, or 4%, in asset-based revenues and a decrease of $202 thousand, or 48%, in transaction-based revenues. The linked quarter decline in transaction-based revenues was mainly due to lower tax servicing fee income in the third quarter, as this income is concentrated in the first half of the year.
Wealth management assets under administration ("AUA") amounted to $6.3 billion at September 30, 2022, down by $327 million, or 5%, from June 30, 2022. The decrease reflected net investment depreciation of $240 million and net client asset outflows of $87 million in the third quarter of 2022. The average balance of AUA for the third quarter of 2022 decrease by approximately $337 million, or 5%, from the average balance for the preceding quarter.
Recently, four client-facing advisors in our registered investment adviser subsidiary resigned. As a result, Washington Trust could experience an increased level of client asset outflows in upcoming months.
- Mortgage banking revenues totaled $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, down modestly by $35 thousand, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2022, largely reflecting both a lower volume of loans sold and a decline in the sales yield on loans sold to the secondary market.
- Loan related derivative income was $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, up by $372 thousand, or 56%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting an increase in commercial borrower interest rate derivative transactions.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $33.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, up by $2.0 million, or 6%, from the second quarter of 2022. Linked quarter changes included:
- Salaries and employee benefits expense, the largest component of noninterest expense, amounted to $21.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, up by $1.2 million, or 6%, from the preceding quarter, largely reflecting adjustments to performance-based compensation accruals.
- The remaining increase in noninterest expense reflects modest increases across a variety of other noninterest expense categories.
Income Tax
Income tax expense totaled $5.3 million for the third quarter of 2022, down by $23 thousand from the preceding quarter. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2022 was 22.1%, compared to 21.1% in the preceding quarter. Based on current federal and applicable state income statutes, the Corporation currently expects its full-year 2022 effective tax rate to be approximately 21.5%.
Investment Securities
The securities portfolio totaled $983 million at September 30, 2022, down by $38 million, or 4%, from June 30, 2022, reflecting a temporary decline in fair value of available for sale securities and routine pay-downs on mortgage-backed securities, partially offset by purchases of U.S. government agency and U.S. government-sponsored debt securities, including mortgage-backed securities. Purchases of debt securities in the third quarter 2022 totaled $47 million, with a weighted average yield of 4.24%. The securities portfolio represented 15% of total assets at September 30, 2022, compared to 17% of total assets at June 30, 2022.
Loans
Total loans amounted to $4.8 billion at September 30, 2022, up by $369 million, or 8%, from the end of the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:
- Commercial loans increased by $186 million, or 8%, from June 30, 2022, reflecting originations and advances of approximately $286 million, partially offset by payoffs and pay-downs of approximately $100 million.
- Residential real estate loans increased by $178 million, or 9%, from June 30, 2022. In the third quarter of 2022, residential real estate loans originated for portfolio amounted to $225 million, down by $39 million, or 15%, from the preceding quarter.
- The consumer loan portfolio increased by $6 million, or 2%, from the balance at June 30, 2022, due to growth in home equity lines and loans.
Deposits and Borrowings
At September 30, 2022, in-market deposits, which exclude wholesale brokered deposits, amounted to $4.6 billion, up by $79 million, or 2%, from the end of the preceding quarter. This included seasonal inflows of various institutional and governmental depositors based on their underlying business cycles. Wholesale brokered deposits amounted to $443 million, down by $16 million, or 3%, from June 30, 2022. Total deposits amounted to $5.1 billion at September 30, 2022, up by $63 million, or 1%, from the end of the preceding quarter.
FHLB advances totaled $700 million at September 30, 2022, up by $372 million, or 113%, from June 30, 2022, as higher levels of wholesale funding were utilized to fund balance sheet growth.
Asset Quality
Total nonaccrual loans amounted to $12.1 million, or 0.25% of total loans, at September 30, 2022, down from $12.4 million, or 0.28% of total loans, at June 30, 2022. Total past due loans amounted to $7.5 million, or 0.16% of total loans, at September 30, 2022, down from $8.6 million, or 0.19% of total loans, at June 30, 2022.
The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans amounted to $36.9 million, or 0.76% of total loans, at September 30, 2022, compared to $36.3 million, or 0.81% of total loans, at June 30, 2022. The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets, amounted to $2.4 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $2.2 million at June 30, 2022.
There was a positive $800 thousand provision for credit losses (or a charge) recognized in the third quarter of 2022, compared to a negative $3.0 million provision for credit losses (or a benefit) recognized in the preceding quarter. The provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2022 reflected loan growth, our current estimate of forecasted economic conditions and strong asset and credit quality metrics. In the third quarter of 2022, net charge-offs of $54 thousand were recognized, compared to net recoveries of $10 thousand in the preceding quarter.
Capital and Dividends
Total shareholders' equity was $432.3 million at September 30, 2022, down by $44.4 million, or 9%, from June 30, 2022. The decline was largely due to a decrease of $53.7 million in the accumulated other comprehensive income component of shareholders' equity, reflecting a temporary decrease in the fair value of available for sale securities. In addition, the change in shareholders' equity also included $9.4 million in dividend declarations, partially offset by net income of $18.7 million.
In the third quarter of 2022, Washington Trust repurchased 18,754 shares, at an average price of $47.79 and a total cost of $896 thousand, under its stock repurchase program.
Capital levels at September 30, 2022 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.65% at September 30, 2022, compared to 13.51% at June 30, 2022. Book value per share was $25.17 at September 30, 2022, compared to $27.73 at June 30, 2022.
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 54 cents per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The dividend was paid on October 7, 2022 to shareholders of record on October 3, 2022.
Background
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at https://ir.washtrust.com.
Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$130,066
$95,544
$224,807
$175,259
$297,039
Short-term investments
2,773
3,079
3,289
3,234
3,349
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value
24,054
22,656
15,612
40,196
48,705
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value
982,573
1,020,469
1,008,184
1,042,859
1,045,833
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
32,940
16,300
8,452
13,031
15,094
Loans:
Total loans
4,848,873
4,479,822
4,283,852
4,272,925
4,286,404
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
36,863
36,317
39,236
39,088
41,711
Net loans
4,812,010
4,443,505
4,244,616
4,233,837
4,244,693
Premises and equipment, net
30,152
29,694
28,878
28,908
28,488
Operating lease right-of-use assets
27,788
28,098
28,816
26,692
27,518
Investment in bank-owned life insurance
101,491
100,807
93,192
92,592
92,974
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
4,766
4,981
5,198
5,414
5,631
Other assets
195,529
153,849
123,046
125,196
129,410
Total assets
$6,408,051
$5,982,891
$5,847,999
$5,851,127
$6,002,643
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$938,572
$888,981
$911,990
$945,229
$950,974
Interest-bearing deposits
4,131,285
4,117,648
4,215,960
4,034,822
4,107,168
Total deposits
5,069,857
5,006,629
5,127,950
4,980,051
5,058,142
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
700,000
328,000
55,000
145,000
222,592
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
22,681
22,681
22,681
22,681
Operating lease liabilities
30,189
30,491
31,169
29,010
29,810
Other liabilities
153,050
118,456
98,007
109,577
114,100
Total liabilities
5,975,777
5,506,257
5,334,807
5,286,319
5,447,325
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock
1,085
1,085
1,085
1,085
1,085
Paid-in capital
127,055
126,079
127,355
126,511
126,265
Retained earnings
485,163
475,889
465,295
458,310
447,566
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(171,755)
(118,041)
(79,451)
(19,981)
(18,128)
Treasury stock, at cost
(9,274)
(8,378)
(1,092)
(1,117)
(1,470)
Total shareholders' equity
432,274
476,634
513,192
564,808
555,318
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$6,408,051
$5,982,891
$5,847,999
$5,851,127
$6,002,643
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$45,125
$36,602
$33,930
$36,882
$35,691
$115,657
$104,670
Interest on mortgage loans held for sale
361
258
232
387
298
851
1,144
Taxable interest on debt securities
6,061
4,918
4,230
3,929
3,683
15,209
10,366
Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock
88
63
67
98
95
218
338
Other interest income
503
188
78
60
56
769
121
Total interest and dividend income
52,138
42,029
38,537
41,356
39,823
132,704
116,639
Interest expense:
Deposits
6,656
3,963
3,103
2,977
2,789
13,722
9,413
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
3,234
413
244
547
872
3,891
3,253
Junior subordinated debentures
206
138
99
92
92
443
278
Total interest expense
10,096
4,514
3,446
3,616
3,753
18,056
12,944
Net interest income
42,042
37,515
35,091
37,740
36,070
114,648
103,695
Provision for credit losses
800
(3,000)
100
(2,822)
—
(2,100)
(2,000)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
41,242
40,515
34,991
40,562
36,070
116,748
105,695
Noninterest income:
Wealth management revenues
9,525
10,066
10,531
10,504
10,455
30,122
30,778
Mortgage banking revenues
2,047
2,082
3,501
4,332
6,373
7,630
24,294
Card interchange fees
1,287
1,303
1,164
1,282
1,265
3,754
3,714
Service charges on deposit accounts
819
763
668
766
673
2,250
1,917
Loan related derivative income
1,041
669
301
1,972
728
2,011
2,370
Income from bank-owned life insurance
684
615
601
1,144
618
1,900
1,781
Other income
400
354
393
307
408
1,147
2,233
Total noninterest income
15,803
15,852
17,159
20,307
20,520
48,814
67,087
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
21,609
20,381
21,002
21,524
22,162
62,992
65,771
Outsourced services
3,552
3,375
3,242
3,585
3,294
10,169
9,711
Net occupancy
2,234
2,174
2,300
2,145
2,134
6,708
6,304
Equipment
939
938
918
959
977
2,795
2,946
Legal, audit and professional fees
693
677
770
817
767
2,140
2,042
FDIC deposit insurance costs
430
402
366
391
482
1,198
1,201
Advertising and promotion
799
724
351
502
559
1,874
1,341
Amortization of intangibles
215
216
217
216
223
648
674
Debt prepayment penalties
—
—
—
2,700
—
—
4,230
Other expenses
2,596
2,190
2,053
2,380
1,922
6,839
6,025
Total noninterest expense
33,067
31,077
31,219
35,219
32,520
95,363
100,245
Income before income taxes
23,978
25,290
20,931
25,650
24,070
70,199
72,537
Income tax expense
5,310
5,333
4,448
5,462
5,319
15,091
15,855
Net income
$18,668
$19,957
$16,483
$20,188
$18,751
$55,108
$56,682
Net income available to common shareholders
$18,615
$19,900
$16,429
$20,128
$18,697
$54,944
$56,520
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
17,174
17,303
17,331
17,328
17,320
17,269
17,303
Diluted
17,298
17,414
17,482
17,469
17,444
17,389
17,451
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$1.08
$1.15
$0.95
$1.16
$1.08
$3.18
$3.27
Diluted
$1.08
$1.14
$0.94
$1.15
$1.07
$3.16
$3.24
Cash dividends declared per share
$0.54
$0.54
$0.54
$0.54
$0.52
$1.62
$1.56
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Share and Equity Related Data:
Book value per share
$25.17
$27.73
$29.61
$32.59
$32.06
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1)
$21.17
$23.72
$25.62
$28.59
$28.05
Market value per share
$46.48
$48.37
$52.50
$56.37
$52.98
Shares issued at end of period
17,363
17,363
17,363
17,363
17,363
Shares outstanding at end of period
17,171
17,190
17,332
17,331
17,320
Capital Ratios (2):
Tier 1 risk-based capital
11.97 %
12.78 %
13.32 %
13.24 %
13.01 %
Total risk-based capital
12.65 %
13.51 %
14.15 %
14.01 %
13.83 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.99 %
9.42 %
9.46 %
9.36 %
9.12 %
Common equity tier 1
11.50 %
12.28 %
12.79 %
12.71 %
12.47 %
Balance Sheet Ratios:
Equity to assets
6.75 %
7.97 %
8.78 %
9.65 %
9.25 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
5.74 %
6.89 %
7.68 %
8.57 %
8.19 %
Loans to deposits (3)
95.4 %
89.2 %
83.1 %
85.8 %
84.9 %
For the Nine Months Ended
For the Three Months Ended
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Performance Ratios (4):
Net interest margin (5)
2.82 %
2.71 %
2.57 %
2.71 %
2.58 %
2.71 %
2.55 %
Return on average assets (net income divided by
1.19 %
1.37 %
1.14 %
1.36 %
1.26 %
1.23 %
1.30 %
Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
1.20 %
1.39 %
1.15 %
1.38 %
1.27 %
1.25 %
1.32 %
Return on average equity (net income available for
15.16 %
16.11 %
12.04 %
14.34 %
13.37 %
14.35 %
13.93 %
Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1)
17.65 %
18.71 %
13.77 %
16.39 %
15.29 %
16.59 %
15.98 %
Efficiency ratio (6)
57.2 %
58.2 %
59.7 %
60.7 %
57.5 %
58.3 %
58.7 %
(1)
See the section labeled "Supplemental Information - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document.
(2)
Estimated for September 30, 2022 and actuals for prior periods.
(3)
Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits.
(4)
Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period.
(5)
Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets.
(6)
Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Wealth Management Results
Wealth Management Revenues:
Asset-based revenues
$9,302
$9,641
$10,211
$10,417
$10,224
$29,154
$29,798
Transaction-based revenues
223
425
320
87
231
968
980
Total wealth management revenues
$9,525
$10,066
$10,531
$10,504
$10,455
$30,122
$30,778
Assets Under Administration (AUA):
Balance at beginning of period
$6,650,097
$7,492,893
$7,784,211
$7,443,396
$7,441,519
$7,784,211
$6,866,737
Net investment (depreciation) appreciation & income
(239,762)
(816,290)
(388,733)
358,796
(4,830)
(1,444,785)
572,506
Net client asset (outflows) inflows
(87,578)
(26,506)
97,415
(17,981)
6,707
(16,669)
4,153
Balance at end of period
$6,322,757
$6,650,097
$7,492,893
$7,784,211
$7,443,396
$6,322,757
$7,443,396
Percentage of AUA that are managed assets
91 %
91 %
92 %
92 %
91 %
91 %
91 %
Mortgage Banking Results
Mortgage Banking Revenues:
Realized gains on loan sales, net (1)
$1,718
$1,917
$3,327
$5,695
$5,750
$6,962
$28,057
Changes in fair value, net (2)
(226)
(330)
(242)
(1,594)
467
(798)
(3,964)
Loan servicing fee income, net (3)
555
495
416
231
156
1,466
201
Total mortgage banking revenues
$2,047
$2,082
$3,501
$4,332
$6,373
$7,630
$24,294
Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:
Originations for retention in portfolio (4)
$225,132
$263,762
$164,401
$174,438
$205,293
$653,295
$581,905
Originations for sale to secondary market (5)
77,242
86,459
106,619
188,735
190,702
270,320
744,589
Total mortgage loan originations
$302,374
$350,221
$271,020
$363,173
$395,995
$923,615
$1,326,494
Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:
Sold with servicing rights retained
$34,659
$23,478
$14,627
$21,180
$108,445
$72,764
$570,370
Sold with servicing rights released (5)
40,665
56,263
115,501
175,818
65,416
212,429
186,068
Total mortgage loans sold
$75,324
$79,741
$130,128
$196,998
$173,861
$285,193
$756,438
(1)
Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments.
(2)
Represents fair value changes on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments.
(3)
Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments.
(4)
Includes the full commitment amount of homeowner construction loans.
(5)
Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Loans:
Commercial real estate (1)
$1,762,687
$1,609,618
$1,628,620
$1,639,062
$1,661,785
Commercial & industrial
652,758
620,270
614,892
641,555
682,774
Total commercial
2,415,445
2,229,888
2,243,512
2,280,617
2,344,559
Residential real estate (2)
2,144,098
1,966,341
1,777,974
1,726,975
1,672,364
Home equity
273,742
267,785
246,097
247,697
249,874
Other
15,588
15,808
16,269
17,636
19,607
Total consumer
289,330
283,593
262,366
265,333
269,481
Total loans
$4,848,873
$4,479,822
$4,283,852
$4,272,925
$4,286,404
(1)
Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans. Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income producing property.
(2)
Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Count
Balance
% of Total
Count
Balance
% of Total
Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Segmentation:
Retail
109
$441,631
25 %
121
$389,487
24 %
Multi-family dwelling
123
429,796
24
127
474,229
29
Office
55
253,816
14
57
216,602
13
Hospitality
32
196,503
11
31
184,990
11
Industrial and warehouse
39
176,081
10
35
137,254
8
Healthcare
15
138,475
8
13
128,189
8
Commercial mixed use
20
43,235
2
20
38,978
2
Other
36
83,150
6
36
69,333
5
Commercial real estate loans
429
$1,762,687
100 %
440
$1,639,062
100 %
Commercial & Industrial Portfolio Segmentation:
Healthcare and social assistance
70
$194,128
30 %
101
$174,376
27 %
Owner occupied and other real estate
162
71,431
11
185
72,957
11
Manufacturing
54
55,489
9
65
55,341
9
Transportation and warehousing
20
50,597
8
31
35,064
5
Retail
55
49,365
8
79
47,290
7
Educational services
20
48,208
7
28
52,211
8
Finance and insurance
58
31,579
5
59
31,279
5
Entertainment and recreation
24
26,050
4
37
32,087
5
Information
8
22,258
3
14
25,045
4
Accommodation and food services
49
17,499
3
114
28,320
4
Professional, scientific and technical
37
6,357
1
69
8,912
1
Public administration
12
4,223
1
16
5,441
1
Other
164
75,574
10
281
73,232
13
Commercial & industrial loans
733
$652,758
100 %
1,079
$641,555
100 %
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
END OF PERIOD LOAN AND DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:
Connecticut
$674,816
38 %
$643,182
39 %
Massachusetts
529,364
30
464,018
28
Rhode Island
396,869
23
408,496
25
Subtotal
1,601,049
91
1,515,696
92
All other states
161,638
9
123,366
8
Total commercial real estate loans
$1,762,687
100 %
$1,639,062
100 %
Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:
Massachusetts
$1,552,728
72 %
$1,207,789
70 %
Rhode Island
423,070
20
365,831
21
Connecticut
143,701
7
132,430
8
Subtotal
2,119,499
99
1,706,050
99
All other states
24,599
1
20,925
1
Total residential real estate loans
$2,144,098
100 %
$1,726,975
100 %
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$938,572
$888,981
$911,990
$945,229
$950,974
Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market)
273,231
258,451
248,914
251,032
238,317
NOW accounts
869,984
887,678
893,603
867,138
817,937
Money market accounts
1,146,826
1,139,676
1,295,339
1,072,864
1,046,324
Savings accounts
600,568
572,251
566,461
555,177
540,306
Time deposits (in-market)
797,505
800,898
809,858
773,383
709,288
In-market deposits
4,626,686
4,547,935
4,726,165
4,464,823
4,303,146
Wholesale brokered demand deposits
31,044
31,003
—
—
—
Wholesale brokered time deposits
412,127
427,691
401,785
515,228
754,996
Wholesale brokered deposits
443,171
458,694
401,785
515,228
754,996
Total deposits
$5,069,857
$5,006,629
$5,127,950
$4,980,051
$5,058,142
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.19 %
0.21 %
0.22 %
0.24 %
0.18 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.25 %
0.28 %
0.29 %
0.33 %
0.26 %
Total past due loans to total loans
0.16 %
0.19 %
0.16 %
0.24 %
0.22 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans
304.10 %
292.55 %
311.67 %
275.21 %
380.02 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
0.76 %
0.81 %
0.92 %
0.91 %
0.97 %
Nonperforming Assets:
Commercial real estate
$—
$—
$—
$—
$—
Commercial & industrial
—
—
—
—
—
Total commercial
—
—
—
—
—
Residential real estate
11,700
11,815
11,916
13,576
10,321
Home equity
422
599
673
627
655
Other consumer
—
—
—
—
—
Total consumer
422
599
673
627
655
Total nonaccrual loans
12,122
12,414
12,589
14,203
10,976
Other real estate owned
—
—
—
—
—
Total nonperforming assets
$12,122
$12,414
$12,589
$14,203
$10,976
Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):
Commercial real estate
$—
$—
$—
$—
$—
Commercial & industrial
4
7
108
3
2
Total commercial
4
7
108
3
2
Residential real estate
7,256
7,794
6,467
9,622
8,698
Home equity
252
728
431
765
824
Other consumer
17
28
30
21
24
Total consumer
269
756
461
786
848
Total past due loans
$7,529
$8,557
$7,036
$10,411
$9,548
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
$—
$—
$—
$—
$—
Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans
$7,059
$6,817
$5,707
$9,359
$6,930
Troubled Debt Restructurings ("TDR"):
Accruing TDRs
$7,214
$9,607
$16,303
$16,328
$7,979
Nonaccrual TDRs
2,890
2,906
2,789
2,819
1,732
Total TDRs
$10,104
$12,513
$19,092
$19,147
$9,711
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Nonaccrual Loan Activity:
Balance at beginning of period
$12,414
$12,589
$14,203
$10,976
$10,481
$14,203
$13,197
Additions to nonaccrual status
521
158
427
3,959
2,583
1,106
3,854
Loans returned to accruing status
(400)
(236)
(63)
(339)
—
(699)
(877)
Loans charged-off
(63)
(23)
(36)
(31)
(249)
(122)
(630)
Payments, payoffs and other changes
(350)
(74)
(1,942)
(362)
(1,839)
(2,366)
(4,568)
Balance at end of period
$12,122
$12,414
$12,589
$14,203
$10,976
$12,122
$10,976
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:
Balance at beginning of period
$36,317
$39,236
$39,088
$41,711
$41,879
$39,088
$44,106
Provision for credit losses on loans (1)
600
(2,929)
—
(2,650)
—
(2,329)
(1,951)
Charge-offs
(63)
(23)
(36)
(33)
(249)
(122)
(630)
Recoveries
9
33
184
60
81
226
186
Balance at end of period
$36,863
$36,317
$39,236
$39,088
$41,711
$36,863
$41,711
Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:
Balance at beginning of period
$2,190
$2,261
$2,161
$2,333
$2,333
$2,161
$2,382
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1)
200
(71)
100
(172)
—
229
(49)
Balance at end of period (2)
$2,390
$2,190
$2,261
$2,161
$2,333
$2,390
$2,333
(1)
Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income.
(2)
Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):
Commercial real estate
$—
$—
($145)
$—
$—
($145)
$—
Commercial & industrial
9
(11)
(1)
(35)
(2)
(3)
301
Total commercial
9
(11)
(146)
(35)
(2)
(148)
301
Residential real estate
—
—
(21)
(4)
52
(21)
22
Home equity
—
(2)
(2)
(12)
110
(4)
104
Other consumer
45
3
21
24
8
69
17
Total consumer
45
1
19
12
118
65
121
Total
$54
($10)
($148)
($27)
$168
($104)
$444
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized
— %
— %
(0.01 %)
— %
0.02 %
— %
0.01 %
The following table presents average balance and interest rate information. Tax-exempt income is converted to a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit. Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities and changes in fair value on mortgage loans held for sale are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations. Nonaccrual loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans, are included in amounts presented for loans.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
Change
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Assets:
Cash, federal funds sold and short-term investments
$92,708
$503
2.15 %
$110,424
$188
0.68 %
($17,716)
$315
1.47 %
Mortgage loans held for sale
34,503
361
4.15
26,914
258
3.84
7,589
103
0.31
Taxable debt securities
1,150,674
6,061
2.09
1,096,611
4,918
1.80
54,063
1,143
0.29
FHLB stock
25,377
88
1.38
9,420
63
2.68
15,957
25
(1.30)
Commercial real estate
1,692,374
17,974
4.21
1,619,325
13,495
3.34
73,049
4,479
0.87
Commercial & industrial
630,360
7,114
4.48
620,543
6,115
3.95
9,817
999
0.53
Total commercial
2,322,734
25,088
4.29
2,239,868
19,610
3.51
82,866
5,478
0.78
Residential real estate
2,045,833
17,379
3.37
1,836,245
15,010
3.28
209,588
2,369
0.09
Home equity
269,654
2,804
4.13
256,771
2,075
3.24
12,883
729
0.89
Other
15,299
171
4.43
15,770
183
4.65
(471)
(12)
(0.22)
Total consumer
284,953
2,975
4.14
272,541
2,258
3.32
12,412
717
0.82
Total loans
4,653,520
45,442
3.87
4,348,654
36,878
3.40
304,866
8,564
0.47
Total interest-earning assets
5,956,782
52,455
3.49
5,592,023
42,305
3.03
364,759
10,150
0.46
Noninterest-earning assets
259,347
249,309
10,038
Total assets
$6,216,129
$5,841,332
$374,797
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market)
$267,670
$822
1.22 %
$248,764
$222
0.36 %
$18,906
$600
0.86 %
NOW accounts
871,038
212
0.10
883,251
151
0.07
(12,213)
61
0.03
Money market accounts
1,137,875
2,231
0.78
1,268,496
1,139
0.36
(130,621)
1,092
0.42
Savings accounts
582,513
100
0.07
566,307
119
0.08
16,206
(19)
(0.01)
Time deposits (in-market)
797,199
1,983
0.99
809,697
1,951
0.97
(12,498)
32
0.02
Interest-bearing in-market deposits
3,656,295
5,348
0.58
3,776,515
3,582
0.38
(120,220)
1,766
0.20
Wholesale brokered demand deposits
31,014
166
2.12
20,233
46
0.91
10,781
120
1.21
Wholesale brokered time deposits
381,984
1,142
1.19
352,438
335
0.38
29,546
807
0.81
Wholesale brokered deposits
412,998
1,308
1.26
372,671
381
0.41
40,327
927
0.85
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,069,293
6,656
0.65
4,149,186
3,963
0.38
(79,893)
2,693
0.27
FHLB advances
549,729
3,234
2.33
151,736
413
1.09
397,993
2,821
1.24
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
206
3.60
22,681
138
2.44
—
68
1.16
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,641,703
10,096
0.86
4,323,603
4,514
0.42
318,100
5,582
0.44
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
944,153
891,883
52,270
Other liabilities
143,043
130,273
12,770
Shareholders' equity
487,230
495,573
(8,343)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$6,216,129
$5,841,332
$374,797
Net interest income (FTE)
$42,359
$37,791
$4,568
Interest rate spread
2.63 %
2.61 %
0.02 %
Net interest margin
2.82 %
2.71 %
0.11 %
Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:
For the Three Months Ended
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Change
Commercial loans
$317
$276
$41
Total
$317
$276
$41
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Change
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Assets:
Cash, federal funds sold and short-term investments
$128,606
$769
0.80 %
$160,350
$121
0.10 %
($31,744)
$648
0.70 %
Mortgage loans for sale
29,985
851
3.79
53,307
1,144
2.87
(23,322)
(293)
0.92
Taxable debt securities
1,106,632
15,209
1.84
997,741
10,366
1.39
108,891
4,843
0.45
FHLB stock
15,745
218
1.85
24,265
338
1.86
(8,520)
(120)
(0.01)
Commercial real estate
1,648,061
43,360
3.52
1,638,200
35,269
2.88
9,861
8,091
0.64
Commercial & industrial
628,574
19,456
4.14
794,091
23,865
4.02
(165,517)
(4,409)
0.12
Total commercial
2,276,635
62,816
3.69
2,432,291
59,134
3.25
(155,656)
3,682
0.44
Residential real estate
1,875,175
46,376
3.31
1,531,529
39,248
3.43
343,646
7,128
(0.12)
Home equity
257,814
6,753
3.50
255,959
6,220
3.25
1,855
533
0.25
Other
15,995
550
4.60
20,301
742
4.89
(4,306)
(192)
(0.29)
Total consumer
273,809
7,303
3.57
276,260
6,962
3.37
(2,451)
341
0.20
Total loans
4,425,619
116,495
3.52
4,240,080
105,344
3.32
185,539
11,151
0.20
Total interest-earning assets
5,706,587
133,542
3.13
5,475,743
117,313
2.86
230,844
16,229
0.27
Noninterest-earning assets
268,744
346,514
(77,770)
Total assets
$5,975,331
$5,822,257
$153,074
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market)
$255,014
$1,114
0.58 %
$190,979
$196
0.14 %
$64,035
$918
0.44 %
NOW accounts
867,464
492
0.08
747,385
350
0.06
120,079
142
0.02
Money market accounts
1,193,599
3,984
0.45
958,812
1,852
0.26
234,787
2,132
0.19
Savings accounts
570,129
246
0.06
513,110
211
0.05
57,019
35
0.01
Time deposits (in-market)
800,037
5,997
1.00
687,278
5,822
1.13
112,759
175
(0.13)
Interest-bearing in-market deposits
3,686,243
11,833
0.43
3,097,564
8,431
0.36
588,679
3,402
0.07
Wholesale brokered demand deposits
17,197
212
1.65
—
—
—
17,197
212
1.65
Wholesale brokered time deposits
396,465
1,677
0.57
655,165
982
0.20
(258,700)
695
0.37
Wholesale brokered deposits
413,662
1,889
0.61
655,165
982
0.20
(241,503)
907
0.41
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,099,905
13,722
0.45
3,752,729
9,413
0.34
347,176
4,309
0.11
FHLB advances
285,590
3,891
1.82
438,213
3,253
0.99
(152,623)
638
0.83
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
443
2.61
22,681
278
1.64
—
165
0.97
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,408,176
18,056
0.55
4,213,623
12,944
0.41
194,553
5,112
0.14
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
925,433
918,760
6,673
Other liabilities
129,967
147,244
(17,277)
Shareholders' equity
511,755
542,630
(30,875)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$5,975,331
$5,822,257
$153,074
Net interest income (FTE)
$115,486
$104,369
$11,117
Interest rate spread
2.58 %
2.45 %
0.13 %
Net interest margin
2.71 %
2.55 %
0.16 %
Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:
For the Nine Months Ended
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Change
Commercial loans
$838
$674
$164
Total
$838
$674
$164
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Tangible Book Value per Share:
Total shareholders' equity, as reported
$432,274
$476,634
$513,192
$564,808
$555,318
Less:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
4,766
4,981
5,198
5,414
5,631
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$363,599
$407,744
$444,085
$495,485
$485,778
Shares outstanding, as reported
17,171
17,190
17,332
17,331
17,320
Book value per share - GAAP
$25.17
$27.73
$29.61
$32.59
$32.06
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP
$21.18
$23.72
$25.62
$28.59
$28.05
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$363,599
$407,744
$444,085
$495,485
$485,778
Total assets, as reported
$6,408,051
$5,982,891
$5,847,999
$5,851,127
$6,002,643
Less:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
4,766
4,981
5,198
5,414
5,631
Total tangible assets
$6,339,376
$5,914,001
$5,778,892
$5,781,804
$5,933,103
Equity to assets - GAAP
6.75 %
7.97 %
8.78 %
9.65 %
9.25 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP
5.74 %
6.89 %
7.68 %
8.57 %
8.19 %
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Return on Average Tangible Assets:
Net income, as reported
$18,668
$19,957
$16,483
$20,188
$18,751
$55,108
$56,682
Total average assets, as reported
$6,216,129
$5,841,332
$5,864,668
$5,884,581
$5,919,137
$5,975,331
$5,822,257
Less average balances of:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
4,871
5,086
5,303
5,526
5,739
5,085
5,962
Total average tangible assets
$6,147,349
$5,772,337
$5,795,456
$5,815,146
$5,849,489
$5,906,337
$5,752,386
Return on average assets - GAAP
1.19 %
1.37 %
1.14 %
1.36 %
1.26 %
1.23 %
1.30 %
Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP
1.20 %
1.39 %
1.15 %
1.38 %
1.27 %
1.25 %
1.32 %
Return on Average Tangible Equity:
Net income available to common
$18,615
$19,900
$16,429
$20,128
$18,697
$54,944
$56,520
Total average equity, as reported
$487,230
$495,573
$553,185
$556,765
$554,847
$511,755
$542,630
Less average balances of:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
4,871
5,086
5,303
5,526
5,739
5,085
5,962
Total average tangible equity
$418,450
$426,578
$483,973
$487,330
$485,199
$442,761
$472,759
Return on average equity - GAAP
15.16 %
16.11 %
12.04 %
14.34 %
13.37 %
14.35 %
13.93 %
Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP
17.65 %
18.71 %
13.77 %
16.39 %
15.29 %
16.59 %
15.98 %
