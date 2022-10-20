YELLOWSTONE SUPER FANS GET EXCLUSIVE SNEAK PEEK BEFORE THE EXPLOSIVE RETURN OF TV'S #1 SHOW ON SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13th ON PARAMOUNT NETWORK

MTV ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS AND 101 STUDIOS TO PARTNER WITH AMC THEATRES TO PREVIEW YELLOWSTONE AND TULSA KING, TAYLOR SHERIDAN'S LATEST PROJECT COMING TO PARAMOUNT+ STARRING SYLVESTER STALLONE, AT 100+ LOCATIONS ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29TH TWO WEEKS PRIOR TO LAUNCH

Tickets go on sale Thursday, October 20th on http://AMCTheatres.com and the AMC Mobile App

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with AMC Theatres (NYSE: AMC and APE), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, to give Yellowstone super fans an exclusive sneak peek before the explosive return of TV's #1 show and preview Tulsa King, Taylor Sheridan's latest project coming to Paramount+ starring Sylvester Stallone, across 100+ AMC locations on Saturday, October 29th.

Tickets to this special event are $15, and go on sale Thursday, October 20th on http://AMCTheatres.com and the AMC Mobile App. For more information, including participating locations, and to purchase tickets, here is a link to the AMCtheatres.com webpage .

Fans may attend dressed as their favorite Yellowstone character to enter an online costume contest to win a Yellowstone merchandise pack. The fan experience will also include a Yellowstone photo opportunity, a Yellowstone collectible product giveaway (while supplies last), and exclusive AMC codes for discounts to YellowstoneTVShop.com and a 1-month free trial code in order to watch Tulsa King on for Paramount+.

YELLOWSTONE RETURNS SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13TH ON PARAMOUNT NETWORK

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton ( Kevin Costner ), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States . Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.

From Academy Award® nominee Taylor Sheridan , season five features a critically-acclaimed ensemble cast including Oscar®-winner Kevin Costner , Luke Grimes , Kelly Reilly , Wes Bentley , Cole Hauser , Kelsey Asbille , Brecken Merrill , Forrie Smith , Denim Richards, Ian Bohen , Finn Little , Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham with Mo Brings Plenty , Wendy Moniz , Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will also feature the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton alongside Jacki Weaver , Kylie Rogers , Kyle Red Silverstein and Rob Kirkland with Kai Caster , Lainey Wilson , Lilli Kay and Dawn Olivieri joining the star-studded cast.

Yellowstone is co-created by Oscar®-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water and Sicario) and John Linson . Executive producers include John Linson , Art Linson , Taylor Sheridan , Kevin Costner , David C. Glasser , Bob Yari and Stephen Kay .

TULSA KING PREMIERES SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13TH ON PARAMOUNT+

From Creator and Academy Award® nominee Taylor Sheridan alongside Academy Award® nominee and Emmy Award® winner Terence Winter , who also serves as showrunner and writer, Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Stallone) , just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

The series also stars Andrea Savage ("I'm Sorry"), Martin Starr ("Silicon Valley"), Jay Will ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), Max Casella ("The Tender Bar"), Domenick Lombardozzi ("The Irishman"), Vincent Piazza ("Boardwalk Empire"), A.C. Peterson ("Superman & Lois") with Garrett Hedlund (" The United States vs. Billie Holiday ") and Dana Delany ("Body of Proof").

Tulsa King is executive produced by Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser , Ron Burkle , Bob Yari , David Hutkin , Allen Coulter and Braden Aftergood .

About Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios:

Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios is one of the preeminent media entities in the world that connects with global audiences through its nine iconic brands – MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, CMT, Pop, Logo, The Smithsonian Channel, Paramount Network and TV Land – and its Studios arm which produces acclaimed series and movies as well as award-winning documentaries through MTV Documentary Films.

About Paramount+:

Paramount+, a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, combines live sports, breaking news and a mountain of entertainment. The premium streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel. The service is also the streaming home to unmatched sports programming, including every CBS Sports event, from golf to football to basketball and more, plus exclusive streaming rights for major sports properties, including some of the world's biggest and most popular soccer leagues. Paramount+ also enables subscribers to stream local CBS stations live across the U.S. in addition to the ability to stream CBS News Network for 24/7 news and CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis.

For more information about Paramount+, please visit www.paramountplus.com and follow @ParamountPlus on social platforms.

About 101 Studios:

101 Studios is a global entertainment company dedicated to the acquisition, financing, development, production and distribution of high-caliber, creator-driven storytelling. 101 empowers content creators through first-class collaboration and innovation. On the television side, 101 produces Taylor Sheridan's Emmy nominated series "Yellowstone," "Mayor of Kingstown," "1883" and the upcoming "George & Tammy," "Tulsa King," "Lioness" and "Bass Reeves." 101 Studios oversees and manages the newly formed Sports Illustrated Studios, a content platform based on the most compelling stories, characters and moments in sports past, present and future. Upcoming projects include "Paradise Found" based on the true story of high school football coach Rick Prinz; a docuseries about the sexual abuse and cover-up at Ohio State University, co-produced by George Clooney and Grant Heslov's Smokehouse Pictures; and the docuseries "Covers," a behind-the-scenes look at Sports Illustrated's top cover stories of all time. SI Studios has also exclusively partnered with iHeartMedia to create and distribute original podcasts through the iHeartPodcast network. On the film side, past releases include "The Current War: Director's Cut," the Sundance Audience award winner "Burden" as well as the family comedy "The War with Grandpa."

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

