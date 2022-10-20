California Car Culture Takes Center Stage With "The Garage": The Ultimate Destination for Trend-Setting Lifestyle Attractions at Los Angeles Auto Show

Embracing L.A.'s Unique Car Culture, Kentia Hall Will Be Transformed Into Mecca For Customs, Lowriders, Aftermarket Accessories and Much More

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Auto Show® will celebrate the trend-setting and industry-shaping passions of California car culture as it presents The Garage, an in-show destination for the hottest automotive and lifestyle-themed attractions shaping the nation's trends and styles.

"For decades, California has led innovation and shaped the fashions and styles of automotive culture both here in America and throughout the world," said Los Angeles Auto Show President Terri Toennies. "A visit to The Garage Aftermarket is a must-see for everyone with a deep passion for everything that is hot now and will be in the months ahead."

Exhibitors will showcase a jaw-dropping selection of customized vehicles, including lowriders, exotics, classics, cruisers, muscle cars, retrofits, 4x4's, motorcycles, boats and more. From rims and wraps to mobile services and mounts, The Garage Aftermarket will cover every segment of California's burgeoning car culture.

Located in the Los Angeles Convention Center's 160,000 square-foot Kentia Hall, The Garage will feature renowned tuners, customized rides, cool collectibles and popular aftermarket brands, presenting a seemingly endless array of attractions for show-goers of all ages. The Garage will highlight over 50 brands with premium exhibitors such as Vintage Chariots, Rockin' Chicano, Yamaha, SS Motorsports, Al & Ed's Exclusive, as well as lifestyle brands such as Body Art Bus, TractFit and dozens of others.

With the LA Auto Show's eye focused on the future of automotive technology and electrification, The Garage will also provide show-goers a first-hand look at latest in electric-powered personal street transportation. This will include displays from e-mobility brands such as Aventura-X, Swagtron, BME Bikes, Velo Pasadena, The Bike Center, Steel Buffalo Motors, Rumble Motors and Hovsco. Select brands will also offer consumers an outdoor demo of their latest e-bike and e-scooter offerings.

Presented in a fun, lively atmosphere, The Garage will also feature live music, DJs, dancers, retail shopping and additional promotions exclusively offered at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Kids will be treated to a playground with luxury ride on cars, collectibles, master puppeteers and hard-to-find toys.

The Los Angeles Auto Show will be cashless; tickets can be purchased online at laautoshow.com/tickets or at on-site ticketing kiosks with a credit or bank card. Individual tickets, family and VIP packages include:

Any Day General Admission Tickets: Adult $22 , Senior $12 , Child $6

VIP Early Entry on Saturdays and Sundays: Adult $45 , Senior $24 , Child $12

VIP Guided Tours on Select Weekdays and Weekends: Adult $100 , Child $45

Wednesday/Thursday Thanksgiving Family Four-Packs: $65

Special programs and ticketing options for military personnel and first responders are also available. For groups of 20 or more, please contact the Los Angeles Auto Show directly for group ticket pricing.

For additional information, please visit laautoshow.com.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®)

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) is widely recognized as one of the most influential shows globally. Reflective of its location, the show celebrates the love affair Angelenos have with their cars and offers a global platform to industry technology and innovation, synonymous with California.

The show runs for 10 full days over the Thanksgiving period and is a must-attend destination for many industry influencers, car enthusiasts and families wanting to enjoy a day out over the holiday season. Held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the local economy, stimulates the local job market, and is the number one revenue generator for the LA Convention Center.

Taking place on November 17, AutoMobility LA media and industry day will include a range of groundbreaking industry announcements and reveals. Doors open to the public November 18-27. LA Auto Show is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn and sign up for alerts at laautoshow.com.

