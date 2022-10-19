DIFELICE FOUNDATION TO HOST BENEFIT CONCERT SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The DiFelice Foundation will host a benefit concert on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at The Cutting Room in New York City. The show will feature Dr. D and the Repaired Men, whose members include Dr. DiFelice, an orthopedic surgeon at Hospital for Special Surgery, and his actual patients. Dr. D and the Repaired Men will also be joined by guest stars Dr. Steve Lee, Dr. Gregory Schimizzi, and Dr. Francis Lovecchio.

Julia Banderas, Fox News Anchor and former patient of Dr. DiFelice, will serve as Master of Ceremonies. The show will also feature a whiskey tasting provided by Taconic Distillery. All proceeds from the concert will go to the DiFelice Foundation, which supports orthopedic research focusing on less invasive surgeries.

Doors will open at 6:00PM and the show will start at 7:00PM. The Cutting Room is located at 44 E. 32nd Street, New York, NY 10016. Early bird tickets start at $25 and are available at https://difelicefoundation.org/ . Tickets may also be purchased at the door for $35. HSS employees may email Yashira Morales at laurenty@hss.edu for a discounted ticket link.

About DiFelice Foundation

DiFelice Foundation for Orthopaedics supports continued research into innovative surgical approaches focused on the Preservation First approach. Funds that are raised will be used to support the research process that helps to investigate novel procedures and technologies. This work will continue to encourage and support both a national and international collaboration to innovation.

