South Florida-based Digital Consultancy Accelerates Startup Journeys at NSU

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past quarter century OZ, a global digital and technology company, has empowered businesses of all sizes to innovate and accelerate their growth by leveraging digital strategies and innovative technologies.

Now, as title sponsors of the inaugural Accelerate cohort at the Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation—the "world's first theme park for entrepreneurs"—OZ will channel that expertise to impart best practices and cutting-edge technology frameworks to a rising generation of entrepreneurs, business leaders, and founders.

Accelerate, which launched September 15, is a twelve-week program that places a network of experts and stakeholders at the disposal of participants to "support further innovation and avoid growth plateaus." It is part of the Levan Center's holistic Founder's Journey which also includes the Ideate, Incubate, and Post Accelerate programs.

"We are proud to sponsor Accelerate at Alan B. Levan Center of Innovation," OZ CEO Amjad Shamim said. "This robust program provides a unique opportunity for local entrepreneurs to immerse themselves in an environment dedicated to shortening their learning curves while fast-tracking their growth and success. For OZ, it is an opportunity as well—to further pursue and enhance our commitment to support and nurture businesses in our South Florida community."

With specialties in data and analytics (DA), artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation (RPA), and more, OZ optimizes technology infrastructures to automate processes, provides real time data to enable informed decision making, and improve customer experience. For more information visit www.followoz.com.

Founded in 2021, the 54,000 square-foot Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation "supports the Founder's Journey from birth of an idea through successful exit or global expansion providing programs, events, and wraparound services to entrepreneurs and early-stage startups for the buildout and scaleup of their business." For more information on the Center or Accelerate program visit www.nova.edu/innovation/.

