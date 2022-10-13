Scalp Detox Liquid Shampoo: AROMASE Revolutionary Scalp Buildup Cleanser Works for over 500K scalps

Award-winning, best-selling liquid scalp detox treatment

Treats most scalp conditions, including dermatitis, psoriasis, and hair loss

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What makes the multi award-winning, best-selling AROMASE 5α Juniper Scalp Purifying Liquid Shampoo stand head-and-shoulders above its competitors?

AROMASE Revolutionary Scalp Buildup Cleanser Works for over 500K scalps (PRNewswire)

Scalp buildup is the main trigger for scalp concerns such as dryness, oiliness, hair loss, dandruff, flaking, itching and irritation. Detoxing the scalp can help alleviate these problems which not only make our hair look unhealthy, they can also be painful or annoying. But when removing buildup, most scalp detox products cause over-rubbing, which irritates sensitive scalps and clogs up hair follicles, triggering further problems in an ongoing cycle. Happily, AROMASE has changed scalp detoxing for good.

AROMASE's parent company MacroHi is the scalp-care expert, bringing over 60 years of know-how to its renowned scalp treatment. MacroHi founder Eric Chen worked with dermatologists to develop the formula for this revolutionary liquid pre-shampoo with Glycyrrhetinic Acid Complex, a herbal based steroid. It softens and cleans buildup effectively without irritating sensitive scalps. The smart nozzle design helps the watery liquid shampoo reach scalp roots easily.

A Game Changer!

AROMASE 5α Juniper Scalp Purifying Liquid Shampoo is recommended by dermatologists and sold in over 2000 beauty stores and pharmacies worldwide for its efficacy and unique attributes. It's so gentle and effective that it's prescribed to treat psoriasis and dermatitis of the scalp.

Many AROMASE users share their experience on social media, calling it a game changer: "I've tried all the dandruff shampoos, this is the only one that actually works!"

"I have a sensitive scalp so I can't use most products on the market because the ingredients … irritate my scalp. This is the first scalp exfoliator that… I didn't have any burning sensation or sensitivity!!! Highly recommend".

To date, over 2.5 million bottles have been sold around the world to people who care about their scalp and hair. Most importantly, it has helped them treat challenging scalp conditions and gain healthy, happy scalps and hair.

Contact info:

Gina

pr@aromase.com

+886-289521800 ext 2303

or visit aromase.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AROMASE