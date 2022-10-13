Roundstone Announces 'Roadshow' in New Orleans to Show Employers a Better Alternative to Traditional Fixed-Cost Health Insurance

Mike Schroeder, Tulane Alumnus and Roundstone President, to Present Oct 25 Luncheon at Windsor Court Hotel

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundstone, a health insurance provider specializing in self-funded group captive solutions, today announced a lunch event as part of its Roadshow series raising awareness about a better health insurance alternative. The event, featuring Mike Schroeder, Tulane AB Freeman School graduate and Roundstone President, will be held at the Windsor Court Hotel on October 25.

"I'm excited to return for my 35th reunion and make some time to share a leading, innovative solution with the New Orleans-area business community," said Schroeder. "Employers are frustrated with rising costs and lack of transparency from fully-insured health plans. We offer something completely different – a health plan aligned with the employer's interests. Our goal is to demystify how self-funding in a group medical captive works to make it simple for business owners, HR professionals, and Finance executives to rally around."

The agenda features a panel with Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company on their success with a self-funded health plan.

Details:

Windsor Court Hotel, 300 Gravier St, New Orleans

Tuesday, October 25, 10:30am-1:30pm

Who Should Attend?

Anyone responsible for health benefits at an organization

About Roundstone

Roundstone is on a mission to help small to midsize employers provide affordable, high-quality healthcare benefits. Founded as the first medical captive in 2005, our self-funded solution bands employers together to fund their benefits the way Fortune 500 companies do.

This captive funding strategy is an innovative and proven model that shares risk and offers protection, choice, transparency, flexibility, and cost savings over traditional fully-insured programs. The average client saves 20% compared to traditional insurance.

Honors and Recognition:

Roundstone has been recognized as an INC 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies honoree for the past five years.

Ernst & Young LLP announced Schroeder as an Entrepreneur of The Year® 2022 East Central Award finalist.

Roundstone was named a Northeast Ohio Top Workplace by the Plain Dealer and cleveland.com for the third time.

Roundstone is headquartered in Lakewood, Ohio with representatives throughout the country. For more information on Roundstone, please visit: https://roundstoneinsurance.com. Stay connected with us on our blog, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

