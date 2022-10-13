Ex-Mastercard Exec hires American Express veteran to bolster US-led investment

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital gifting company Prezzee has appointed Josh Berwitz as its North American President and Global Chief Growth Officer. This is the latest strategic hire in a senior recruitment drive which has seen Prezzee appoint a new Chief Digital Officer and Chief Marketing Officer this year.

Prezzee Doubles Down on US Expansion Appointing Josh Berwitz as North American President

Josh will play a vital role in pushing for further growth and securing the business' position as the leading digital gifting company in North America as Prezzee makes key investments across its product portfolio, technology and partnership offering. He will lead a team of 40 across New York and San Francisco.

Prezzee was founded in Australia in 2014 and has since expanded into North America, New Zealand and the UK. In his role, Josh will be responsible for building the company's North American footprint and will be instrumental in the strategic leadership for Prezzee's growth globally.

Prior to joining Prezzee, Josh spent close to 25 years working at American Express where he held strategy, partnership and loyalty roles with increasing responsibility. Most recently, Josh was part of the company's Senior Management team where he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Partnerships, Business Development and Lounge organization within the company's US Consumer Services Group.

Prezzee's Global CEO, Jamie Samaha, says: "Josh Berwitz brings an exceptional pedigree to Prezzee's global leadership team. Having spent over two decades at American Express within the consumer engagement and payments space, he brings ambition and confidence to Prezzee's expansion plans.

"Investing in our global leadership team enables the business to push ahead with our mission to drive deeper engagement and loyalty, by creating human connections through digital gifting. Our world-class executive team is focused on our accelerated growth plans across our key markets, especially in light of the current environment. Something I'm confident Josh and the team can deliver in the US."

Commenting on his appointment, Josh Berwitz said: "I am a firm believer that businesses have a duty to showcase how much they value their employees and it's clear that Prezzee's personalized digital gifting experience has a key role to play in helping companies across the US do exactly that.

"Having seen what the Prezzee team has already accomplished since its original inception in 2014, through to its global expansion over the past few years, it's an honor to be welcomed into the team. I've worked extensively in the loyalty and gifting space and look forward to further demonstrating the value Prezzee delivers to consumers, businesses and retailers alike while continuing on our growth journey."

About Prezzee

Prezzee is a global digital gifting business that prides itself on creating remarkable gifting moments for consumers, businesses and 1,000+ brand partners across the world. Founded in 2014, Prezzee has evolved from a two person Australian start-up to a global business with operations in North America, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

Biography - Josh Berwitz

US President and Chief Growth Officer

Josh Berwitz, Prezzee's US President and Chief Growth Officer, has almost 25 years of experience in the financial services industry and is responsible for ensuring Prezzee achieves its growth ambitions and secures its position as the leading digital gifting company in North America.

Prior to joining Prezzee, Josh spent his career at American Express where he progressed from B2B Industry Development Manager to the C-suite. His most recent role being Senior Vice president and General Manager of the Partnerships, Business Development and Lounge organization within the Global Consumer Services Group.

Josh also serves on the board of Counseling in Schools, a New York–based non-profit organization that partners with schools to create and provide programs aimed at helping children to thrive academically, socially and emotionally.

