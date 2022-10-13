Mattamy Homes and its Founder Pledge $1 Million to Hurricane Ian Relief

Mattamy also offers package of support initiatives to help its Florida team members in need

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes and the company's founder Peter Gilgan are donating $1 million to support Florida communities affected by Hurricane Ian – the funds will be split between and American Red Cross and the Florida Disaster Fund.

Mattamy has also announced a package of support initiatives to help its team members in this time of stress and to ease the burden for those who sustained damage during the storm. The initiatives include the following:

Matching Donations – Mattamy is matching team member donations to the American Red Cross or Florida Disaster Fund on a 3:1 basis, amplifying the support even more.

Additional Paid Time off to Volunteer – For storm clean-up and/or food collection efforts.

Mental Well-Being – Enhanced support for mental health services for those affected by Hurricane Ian.

Legal Assistance – Reimbursement of legal fees for professional services related to insurance claims or other matters.

Additional Paid Time Off – Team members who sustained substantial damage during the storm will be granted additional paid days off to secure or repair their home or other property.

Financial Assistance – Mattamy is offering interest-free loans to team members needing assistance with recovery efforts

"Mattamy has 850 US team members with over half located in Florida – together we are responding to the need as our team members join us in supporting those affected by the hurricane," says Peter Gilgan, Chairman & CEO of Mattamy Asset Management and Founder of Mattamy Homes. "It's times like these that we need to come together to support and take care of one another. As Mattamy's culture is built on caring, it was an easy decision, not to mention the right thing to do, to provide immediate and substantial assistance to our team and the community. With the full and unwavering support of the executive committee and the Board, we're proud to offer a program to provide help in this time of need."

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

About Mattamy Asset Management

Mattamy Asset Management is an asset manager focused on building a diversified portfolio of investments across geographies, asset classes and the spectrum of risk and return. Mattamy Asset Management is the parent company of Mattamy Homes Canada and Mattamy Homes U.S., which together comprise the largest privately held homebuilding platform in North America. Mattamy Asset Management is committed to achieving the best-possible long-term risk-adjusted returns for its clients and functioning as a socially responsible corporate citizen.

