Marriott International Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc., (NASDAQ: MAR) will report third quarter 2022 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The company will hold a conference call for the investment community on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET. Marriott International's Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Capuano, as well as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Business Operations, Leeny Oberg, will discuss the company's performance.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously via Marriott's investor relations website. Those wishing to access the call on the web should log on to http://www.Marriott.com/Investor, and select the link for the third quarter earnings call under "Recent and Upcoming Events." A replay will be available at that same website until November 2, 2023. A transcript of the call will also be available on the company's website.

The telephone dial-in number for the conference call is US Toll Free: +1 (888) 632-3384, or Global: +1 (785) 830-7975. Please use conference ID MAR3Q22 when dialing into the call. To help ensure you do not miss any of the conference call, please dial-in or link to the call on the webcast 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. News media will be able to access the conference call in a listen-only mode.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 3, 2022, until 8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 10, 2022. To access the replay, call US Toll Free: +1 (800) 695-2533 or Global: +1 (402) 530-9029.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 8,100 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.Marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.MarriottNewsCenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

