KNBE SPECIAL ALERT: Julie & Holleman Investigates Potential Legal Claims Related to Vista's Proposed Acquisition of KnowBe4

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 -- Shareholder rights law firm Julie & Holleman LLP is investigating the proposed $4.6 billion acquisition of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE), by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners.

Since its founding in 2010, KnowBe4 has developed the leading security awareness platform, enabling organizations to assess, monitor and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company offers its products and services to more than 52,000 organizations around the globe.

On October 12, 2022, KnowBe4 and Vista announced that they had entered into an agreement for Vista to acquire the company for $24.90 per share in cash. As part of the deal, KnowBe4's largest shareholders—including private equity firm KKR, venture capital firm Elephant Partners, and Stu Sjouwerman, the company's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer—agreed to vote for the deal but at the same time will "roll over" some of their shares into the post-merger company. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2023.

Julie & Holleman is investigating potential legal claims regarding the merger regarding the fairness of the $24.90 per share merger price and also potential conflicts of interest. The merger price is less than the company's 52-week high of $29.50 per share and less than the $28.00 per share price target set by at least one Wall Street analyst. Separately, although KnowBe4's public shareholders are getting cashed out at $24.90 per share, the rollover shareholders (KKR, Elephant Partners, and Mr. Sjouwerman) will retain an interest in the company following the merger.

