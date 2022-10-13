Duke Energy brings The Wall That Heals to Charlotte

A mobile replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Charlotte Motor Speedway hosts exhibit Oct. 20-23

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy is bringing The Wall That Heals, a mobile replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., to the Charlotte Motor Speedway Oct. 20-23.

The Wall That Heals honors the more than 58,000 U.S. service members whose names are inscribed on the wall of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in the nation's capital.

Visitors will also see a timeline of "The War and The Wall," learn about the legacy of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and view examples of commemorative items left at the wall in Washington. The free exhibit also includes a mobile education center that provides educational opportunities to learn about American heroes.

"We have a long history of honoring veterans in our communities, as well as supporting our employees who have served or are currently serving in the military," said Cameron McDonald, Duke Energy's vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer.

"Duke Energy is proud to bring The Wall That Heals to the Charlotte area and provide an opportunity for our community to honor all of those who served during the Vietnam War," McDonald said.

Since its debut in 1996, the exhibit has been on display in nearly 600 U.S. communities, in addition to an April 1999 tour of the four provinces of Ireland and a visit to Canada in 2005. More than 200,000 people nationwide visited The Wall That Heals exhibit in 2021.

The Wall That Heals is a program of VVMF, the nonprofit organization that built the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., in 1982. The Wall That Heals is the only traveling exhibit affiliated with the wall in Washington, D.C.

Learn more on Duke Energy's illumination website about the journey to bring The Wall That Heals to Charlotte and what it means to Duke Energy employees. General information about The Wall That Heals can be found here.

