Cole Haan's Latest Collab with Streetwear Pioneer Jeff Staple Reimagines the ØriginalGrand Wingtip Oxford

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cole Haan is releasing the second installment of its Fall collaboration with streetwear phenom Jeff Staple, and the next drop in the brand's "Decade of Defying Convention" series. The new collaboration takes a fresh spin on two of the brand's groundbreaking styles; the ØriginalGrand Wingtip Oxford made with patented FlowerFoam™ and ØriginalGrand Ultra Wingtip Oxford. Nearly ten years ago, Cole Haan pioneered the collision of traditional craftsmanship and performance running technology with the ØriginalGrand Oxford. The latest launch continues to emphasize Cole Haan's commitment to the evolution of workwear by masterfully fusing elements of revered, well-crafted silhouettes with revolutionary updates that deliver on the needs of the modern world's office attire.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:

https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9021357-cole-haan-jeff-staple-collaboration-reimagines-originalgrand-wingtip-oxford/

"The ØriginalGrand Wingtip became one of the most influential shoes of its time," said David Maddocks, Brand President of Cole Haan. "It pioneered the category of hybrid dress footwear. Since then, there have been many followers—however there's only one Original. And everyone in streetwear, fashion, and traditional dress footwear knows it. We're excited to once again partner with one of the OG's of sneaker culture himself, Jeff Staple."

Engineered for versatility and style, Cole Haan's line of Grand Products are in a class of their own—with each breakthrough, the brand introduces a direct descendant of the ØriginalGrand. The ØriginalGrand Wingtip Oxford and the ØriginalGrand Ultra Wingtip Oxford are designed with next-level technology and are the latest products in the ØriginalGrand collection.

The ØriginalGrand Wingtip Oxford is crafted in a premium high nap suede and contains a remastered outsole, engineered with our patented FlowerFoam™ outsole compound which is made from a minimum of 25% natural dandelion rubber. It features forefoot and heel rubber pods for added traction and durability, as well as a molded sock liner for added comfort and cushioning.

The ØriginalGrand Ultra Wingtip Oxford is also materialized in high nap suede and exhibits a proprietary debossed STAPLE camouflage pattern as well as a dual-density GRANDFØAM™ midsole to provide exceptional cushioning. An internal stretch knit bootie provides a perfect fit in a 360° sock-like construction for phenomenal comfort while a rubber bottom provides zonal traction and greater durability. Both models feature a STAPLE camouflage print sockliner and an external metallic pigeon branding on the heel, which are synonymous to the STAPLE brand.

"One of my central tenets is to focus on the work—the journey is just as important, if not more, than the final destination", said Jeff Staple. "For our latest collaboration with Cole Haan, we brought this concept to life with the ØriginalGrand and ØriginalGrand Ultra Wingtip Oxfords. We put our own spin on this classic style with two modern, neutral colorways that reflect the calm and collected focus essential for success."

The Cole Haan x STAPLE ØriginalGrand offering is available now on ColeHaan.com and in select US and International stores. The Cole Haan x STAPLE ØriginalGrand Wingtip Oxford is offered in Fossil/Metallic/Rose in men's sizes and retail for $180. The Cole Haan x STAPLE ØriginalGrand Ultra Wingtip Oxford will be available in Nimbus Cloud/Rose/Blue Fox in men's sizes and retail for $220.

About Cole Haan

Cole Haan is a global performance lifestyle brand serving always-connected, active professionals with innovative footwear and lifestyle accessories. With a 90-year heritage, Cole Haan infuses its products with time-honored craftsmanship and modern innovation, making footwear and lifestyle accessories that customers wear from work, to workout, to weekend. Cole Haan's mission is to inspire customers to live extraordinary lives.

About STAPLE

STAPLE is a streetwear brand founded by Jeff Staple. Drawing inspiration from the gritty and never-ending energy that New Yorkers (and all urban dwellers) possess, STAPLE combines street culture and design with fashion, music, sports, and art. This ethos is reflected in the brand's Pigeon mascot - which embodies the urban hustle in cities throughout the globe.

This year marks the brand's 25th anniversary since launching in 1997. https://www.staplepigeon.com/pages/about-us

For more information, contact:

Autumn Communications

colehaan@autumncommunications.com

Reed Art Department

Abigail Kim

abigail@reedartdepartment.com

Sarah Cirkiel Gladstone

sarah@reedartdepartment.com

View original content:

SOURCE Cole Haan