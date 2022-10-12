Stiegler EdTech Brings Critical Workforce Technology Training to Detroit

The Charlotte-based organization has already brought meaningful employment to 159 graduates, teaching new skills in technology, and offering a substantial talent pipeline for corporations

Charlotte, N.C., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stiegler EdTech, a mission-driven organization that provides training, upskilling, and career advancement, has announced a national expansion effort with new operations now active in Detroit. In partnership with local sponsors, including Ally Financial and others, the company plans to build on its successful 24-week program, providing necessary technology skills that are crucial for long-term employment.

Upon completion of the program, graduates of Stiegler's Career Technology Apprenticeship Cohort (CTAC) are matched with jobs at one or more of the company's 13 corporate sponsors. This is a notably distinct and different approach, compared to what is typically experienced in the education and career advancement industries. Rather than issue a certificate that is backed only by the provider's reputation, Stiegler ensures that CTAC participants learn marketable skills — while earning a $17,500 stipend during training – and then immediately matches them with an open position at a nationally recognized company. While this solution is life-changing for graduates, it also provides a much-needed talent pipeline for corporations seeking a diverse, qualified, and available workforce.

"We are incredibly proud of what we've already accomplished in Charlotte and are ecstatic to take our program national," noted Pasha Maher, founding partner and COO of Stiegler. "Education is a critical component of upward mobility but that doesn't mean that everyone has to climb the same ladder or has to have the same narrative. At CTAC we provide not just a credential or a piece of paper, but the actual skills needed for graduates to be as successfully employed as those who were able to take the traditional path."

"Since beginning our work with Stiegler EdTech in 2017, we have seen dozens of highly skilled, passionate graduates of the CTAC program contribute immediately to Ally's technology team," said Dan Lemont, executive director of tech strategy at Ally. "The CTAC program will be a valuable workforce development initiative for the Detroit region – it will allow Ally and other organizations to bring diverse voices and new ideas to the table, and it provides us with an opportunity to include the Detroit community in our work to bridge the digital divide, just as we've done in Charlotte."

Potential participants in Detroit are now able to begin enrolling for the 2023 CTAC cohort. Current corporate sponsors of Stiegler that offer employment to CTAC graduates include, Ally Financial, Truist, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, US Bank, Lowe's, and more. Once participants are enrolled in the program, Stiegler also assists with resource constraints (such as childcare, clothing, transportation, and more) while paying a $17,500 stipend during training. Candidates who successfully graduate from the CTAC program transition into full-time roles at hiring partner institutions and attain starting salaries averaging $55,000. The average candidate typically achieves a six-figure salary within 18 to 36 months.

"Thanks to the training I received from CTAC, I was able to make a fresh start in my career. I had previously felt 'locked out' of the professional world, but now I have the skills and training to succeed in ways that I didn't think were possible at this time last year," said Elizabeth Karogi, a recent CTAC graduate who is now employed by Barings.

To learn more about Stiegler EdTech, and about our new programs now active nationally, please visit www.stiegleredtech.org.

Stiegler EdTech is a mission-driven organization dedicated to transforming technology education while providing people in underserved communities with a pathway to success. Additionally, corporations who partner with Stiegler gain access to a significant and untapped talent pool. The company is named in honor of the late Rick Stiegler, former CTO of Lending Tree who was committed to supporting career advancement for underserved communities.

