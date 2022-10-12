Fathom Events and The Metropolitan Opera launch 16th Live in HD season with company premiere of Cherubini's Medea

Sondra Radvanovsky stars in the tour-de-force title role in an acclaimed production by David McVicar

Live cinema transmission begins at 12:55PM ET

DENVER, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Met: Live in HD, the Metropolitan Opera's award-winning series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts, will begin its 16th season with the company premiere of Cherubini's Medea on Saturday, October 22, at 12:55PM ET.

Fathom Events will also present an encore of Medea on Wednesday, October 26 at 1:00PM and 6:30PM, local time.

Following triumphant performances at the Met as some of the repertory's most dramatic heroines, soprano Sondra Radvanovsky sings Medea for the first time, taking on the tour-de-force role made famous by Maria Callas. Joining Radvanovsky is tenor Matthew Polenzani as Medea's husband, Giasone (Jason the Argonaut); soprano Janai Brugger as the rival for his love, Glauce; bass Michele Pertusi as Glauce's father, Creonte, the King of Corinth; and mezzo-soprano Ekaterina Gubanova as Neris, Medea's confidante.

The production is directed by David McVicar, who also designed the sets, with Carlo Rizzi on the podium. Mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato will host the live transmission.

Tickets are on sale now through Fathom Events or participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit www.fathomevents.com (participating theaters are subject to change).

Visit your local theater website for the most up-to-date information related to their health-and safety measures.

Press Quotes

"Sondra Radvanovsky has the vocal goods and stage presence for the role of the revenge-crazed sorceress … eye-catching new production directed and designed by David McVicar."—The Wall Street Journal

"Medea is the Sondra Radvanovsky show … Tempered voice and controlled ferocity ..." —New York Magazine

"Both timeless and utterly modern … Radvanovsky was … a revelation … emotional intensity and depth."—Observer

"Radvanovsky took on one of opera's most daunting roles … Giving her all in a writhing, highnote-hurling take on the spurned sorceress of Greek myth … impressive and enjoyable… An excellent cast … tenor Matthew Polenzani, breezily arrogant as the fickle Giasone …The soprano Janai Brugger was tender as Giasone's new bride … Mezzo-soprano Ekaterina Gubanova sang her big aria with sisterly warmth … a long-awaited premiere …" CRITIC'S PICK —The New York Times

"Radvanovsky delivers a tireless performance … She began with a deceptively lovely account of Medea's sympathetic initial aria and went on to show her mastery of vocal declamation."

—Financial Times

The Stars of Medea

Carlo Rizzi, conductor; Hometown: Milan, Italy

Sondra Radvanovsky, Medea; Hometown: Berwyn, Illinois

Janai Brugger, Glauce; Hometown: Darien, Illinois

Ekaterina Gubanova, Neris; Hometown: Moscow, Russia

Matthew Polenzani, Giasone; Hometown: Evanston, Illinois

Michele Pertusi, Creonte; Hometown: Parma, Italy

