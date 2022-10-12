ControlRooms Launches Observability Platform to Help Chemical and Energy Producers Increase Uptime

OCI N.V., a leading global producer and distributor of hydrogen-based products, selects ControlRooms for live AI powered monitoring

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ControlRooms , today announced the launch of the first AI-powered observability platform for chemical and energy producers, as well as its selection and deployment by OCI N.V., a leading global producer and distributor of hydrogen-based products. OCI is utilizing ControlRooms in its U.S. methanol and ammonia plants to provide end-to-end observability of production. The ControlRooms platform enhances safety and efficiency, resulting in reduced downtime, costs, and emissions.

"As part of our mission to decarbonize food, fuel, and feedstock, it is vital that we look for cutting-edge ways to maximize plant uptime and minimize waste across our global operations," said Ahmed El-Hoshy, CEO of OCI. "We expect ControlRooms will be a valuable tool for our plants as they strive to improve our output and productivity."

With ControlRooms, operators and engineers can improve troubleshooting and achieve true observability of their operational data. ControlRooms uses advanced AI to shine a light on the trends that matter and identify anomalies across plant systems. Unlike other AI solutions, ControlRooms is quick to set up, designed for operators, and is able to deliver value in minutes, not months.

"Corporate IT often leverages cloud-based observability solutions to ensure performance and troubleshoot potential issues across thousands of IT servers. But operators and engineers of critical infrastructure have not had access to this technology to date," said Monte Zweben, CEO and co-founder of ControlRooms. "By adapting proven observability and monitoring methods from information technology for the operational technology (OT) sphere, ControlRooms gives plant operators the ability to detect sooner, troubleshoot faster, and reach their production goals of critical compounds."

"Chemical and energy producers hate surprises," said Omar A. Talib, President and co-founder of ControlRooms. "Our AI-powered observability surfaces anomalies in real-time so they can avoid surprises that have consequences not just for plant productivity, but also for the world's food and energy markets. We're a purpose-built, lightweight SaaS application that solves a big problem."

ControlRooms is now available to use for free at controlrooms.ai . Users can upload unlimited data batches to be processed within ControlRooms for free, forever. Companies can also sign up for ControlRooms' Pro and Enterprise tiers where data from plants is streamed and monitored in real-time to give plant operators and engineers an active view of trends and anomalies within their systems.

To learn more and experience OT observability, visit controlrooms.ai .

About ControlRooms

