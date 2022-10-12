Antero Midstream Announces Third Quarter 2022 Return of Capital and Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

DENVER, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) ("Antero Midstream") today announced that the Board of Directors of Antero Midstream declared a cash dividend of $0.225 per share for the third quarter of 2022. In addition, Antero Midstream announced plans to issue their third quarter 2022 earnings on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Third Quarter 2022 Return of Capital

The Board of Directors of Antero Midstream declared a cash dividend of $0.225 per share for the third quarter of 2022, or $0.90 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend will be payable on November 9, 2022 to stockholders of record as of October 26, 2022. This represents the 32nd consecutive quarterly dividend or distribution paid since Antero Midstream Partners LP's initial public offering in November 2014. Antero Midstream did not repurchase any common shares during the third quarter of 2022. Antero Midstream had approximately $150 million of remaining share repurchase capacity under its $300 million authorized share repurchase program as of September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Antero Midstream plans to issue its third quarter 2022 earnings on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call is scheduled on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 10:00 am MT to discuss the financial and operational results. A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the discussion of the results. To participate in the call, dial in at 877-407-9126 (U.S.), or 201-493-6751 (International) and reference "Antero Midstream". A telephone replay of the call will be available until Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 10:00 am MT at 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (International) using the conference ID: 13726235. To access the live webcast and view the related earnings conference call presentation, visit Antero Midstream's website at www.anteromidstream.com. The webcast will be archived for replay until Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 10:00 am MT.

Antero Midstream Corporation is a Delaware corporation that owns, operates and develops midstream gathering, compression, processing and fractionation assets located in the Appalachian Basin, as well as integrated water assets that primarily service Antero Resources Corporation's properties.

