Sage Growth Partners Recognized by Web Marketing Association for Outstanding Websites and Health Standard of Excellence

BALTIMORE, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a Baltimore-based healthcare research, strategy, and marketing firm, has been recognized by the Web Marketing Association as winners of three awards in the annual 2022 WebAwards competition.

Sage Growth Partners accelerates commercial success for healthcare organizations through a singular focus on growth. The company helps its clients thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace with deep domain expertise and an integrated application of research, strategy, and marketing. (PRNewsfoto/Sage Growth Partners) (PRNewswire)

Since 1997, the Web Marketing Association's annual WebAward Competition has set the standard of excellence within the industry for Website development. This year's award criteria were based on overall website design, interactivity, technology, content, innovation, copywriting, and ease of use.

SGP's work received national accolades from a panel of independent judges in both the Outstanding Web Site and Standard of Excellence categories.

In the Outstanding Web Site category, SGP was recognized for their creation of websites for Caresyntax and Rhythm Management Group. In the Standard of Excellence category, SGP earned recognition for the development of the Solarity website.

As a forward-thinking healthcare research, strategy, and marketing firm, SGP is uniquely positioned to solve complex problems, build successful brands, and actualize growth opportunities throughout the industry. From proprietary sales tools and marketing strategies, to integrated digital campaigns and brand identity programs, SGP enjoys deeply embedded relationships with its clients.

"Sage Growth Partners has been an incredible resource to Rhythm Management Group as evidenced by this stellar achievement," said Andrea Clark, senior vice-president of sales and marketing. "They stand ready to support our marketing needs at every turn and often on short notice. Their collaborative, creative, and experienced nature allows me to trust in their ability over and again."

The SGP team possesses deep healthcare subject matter expertise, which seamlessly translates into award-winning projects, strategies, and brand assets such as websites.

"In today's competitive market, it is more important than ever to have a dynamic digital strategy in place to connect and resonate in a competitive marketplace," said Boh Hatter, chief marketing officer, Sage Growth Partners. "While we are thankful to be recognized as award winners, we are most proud of the enduring and successful relationships we have built with our client partners. That is what really matters most to all of us at Sage."

For more information on the 2022 WebAwards, or to view the SGP winning entries, visit WebAward.org.

About Sage Growth Partners

Sage Growth Partners is a healthcare advisory firm with deep expertise in market research, strategy, and communications. Founded in 2005, the company's extensive domain experience ensures that healthcare organizations thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace. Sage Growth Partners serves clients across the full healthcare spectrum, including GE Healthcare, ProgenyHealth, the National Minority Health Association, Philips Healthcare, Livongo, and Syft. For more information, visit sage-growth.com.

About the Web Marketing Association's WebAwards

Since 1997, the Web Marketing Association's annual WebAward Competition has been setting the standard of excellence for Website development. Independent expert judges from around the world review sites in 86 industries. The WebAward Competition is the premier award recognition program for Website developers and the online marketing community.

For More Information

John Gonda

616-309-4888

jgonda@sage-growth.com

