Cogitate to Implement Digital Underwriting and Distribution of Commercial Transportation for ENGS

ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogitate Technology Solutions ("Cogitate"), a future-ready P&C insurance technology innovator, announced today that ENGS Insurance will be digitizing their systems with Cogitate DigitalEdge for their commercial transportation business.

Cogitate Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cogitate Technology Solutions, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Cogitate DigitalEdge is a cloud native, full tech stack platform. DigitalEdge is powered with industry leading Low Code No Code ("LCNC") capabilities and brings pre-integrated API functionality for third-party and carrier data integration services.

With the Commercial Transportation solution for ENGS, Cogitate will implement the digital underwriting and distribution elements of the DigitalEdge Platform which will enable ENGS to rapidly expand its revenue base and operating footprint initially across the U.S., and then into Canada.

"In Cogitate, we found a partner that understands insurance and the industry as much as we do, which is invaluable from my perspective. The Cogitate team is helping us to deliver a modern digital insurance solution, which places us in a leading competitive position relative to our customer partner experience with ENGS. This allows us to streamline processes that improve underwriting, increase internal efficiency, and ultimately reduce our operating expenses," said Cliff Dunigan, Managing Director for ENGS Insurance. "The Cogitate DigitalEdge solution provides future-ready digital capabilities with options to self-manage rates, rules, forms, workflows, and territory expansion. Beyond that, Cogitate's LCNC module is incredibly intuitive, and we are looking forward to the ability to pivot and implement changes quickly to our business and product screen. We also liked the fact that Cogitate has pre-integrated billing and claims solutions and will look to expand with those solutions soon."

Arvind Kaushal, CEO and Co-Founder of Cogitate commented, "One of Cogitate's key strengths creates a great advantage for our customers. This is our ability to integrate our solutions with the customer's existing core and legacy systems with a digitalization layer. We can also replace that core with our future ready solutions.

DigitalEdge is truly cloud native which means the modularity of DigitalEdge allows our customers the freedom to choose the modules that their business needs today while the scalability options to assist their future growth. We are excited to partner with ENGS Insurance to provide their customers, employees, and channel partners a modern user experience."

About ENGS Insurance Agency

ENGS Insurance Agency, LLC. (EIA) is a full-service commercial brokerage firm offering insurance, risk management, and underwriting solutions for the Transportation, Construction, Industrial, and medium to small business market. As a member company of the Mitsubishi family, ENGS helps its customers acquire and protect their most valuable business assets. From commercial auto, general liability, property, inland marine, excess, cyber liability, and workers compensation, it offers insurance solutions to those industries that keep the economy moving forward.

For more information about ENGS, please visit www.engsinsurance.com.

About Cogitate Technology Solutions®

Cogitate Technology Solutions, Inc., develops modern and innovative technology products and solutions for the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry. It helps insurance companies transform their business models to create a competitive advantage in a time of rapid industry change. Cogitate's next-generation technology products and solutions are helping insurance carriers, brokers, MGAs, and agents to accelerate digitalization and expand their businesses.

For more information about Cogitate, please visit www.cogitate.us.

Additional Resources

Cogitate DigitalEdge Insurance Platform

Cogitate Digital Insurance

Cogitate Distribution Management

Cogitate Intelligent Claims

Media Contact:

Michael Palmisano

954 Digital, Inc.

mike@think954digital.com

1904 Leland Drive, Marietta,

GA 30067 USA.

Web: https://www.cogitate.us/

Blog: https://cogitate.us/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cogitate-technology-solutions/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Cogitate-Technology-Solutions-313805012108651

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ctsimumbai

All other registered trademarks, trademarks, or service marks belong to their respective companies.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cogitate Technology Solutions, Inc.