Clearlake Capital-Backed FinThrive Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Chris Nester as Chief Financial Officer

ALPHARETTA, Ga. and SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinThrive, Inc.™, a healthcare revenue management software-as-a-service ("SaaS") provider backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with certain affiliates, "Clearlake"), today announced the appointment of Chris Nester as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Nester joins FinThrive with over 25 years of experience leading all aspects of finance and operations with several global technology firms.

Most recently, Nester was the CFO of Transplace, a technology company providing advanced logistics technology solutions, where he led a team that spearheaded a sale to Uber. He has led all aspects of finance organizations, including capital allocation, financing, accounting, mergers and acquisitions, strategic and operational planning, investor relations, tax and risk management, among others.

"This is an exciting time to join FinThrive," said Nester. "FinThrive has developed an end-to-end revenue management platform that has momentum in the market due to its customer value proposition. I am looking forward to joining a team that is transforming the way hospitals and healthcare systems think about revenue management software and technology for years to come."

"Chris will support our ongoing work to build a brighter future for healthcare with an end-to-end platform that drives profitability, compliance and accuracy, while lowering costs and uplifting the entire system," said Hemant Goel, President and CEO of FinThrive. "Chris possesses vast industry knowledge and a track record of leading strategic partnerships and financial transactions in the software and technology sector. The addition of Chris to our group of executive leaders will help us accelerate our growth plan, and I am excited to welcome him to our team."

"We are thrilled to have Chris join the FinThrive and Clearlake family," said Paul Huber, Managing Director, and Nate Mejías, Principal, at Clearlake. "We look forward to partnering with Chris and supporting the entire management team as we continue executing on our strategy to build our revenue management software platform focused on creating meaningful value for our healthcare system."

About FinThrive

FinThrive is advancing the healthcare economy. Our 1,600-plus colleagues rethink revenue management to pave the way so a healthcare system can ensure every transaction and patient experience is addressed holistically. We're making breakthroughs in technology—developing award-winning revenue management solutions that adapt with healthcare professionals, freeing providers and payers from complexity and inefficiency, so they can focus on doing their best work. Our end-to-end revenue management platform delivers a smarter, smoother revenue experience that increases revenue, reduces costs, expands cash collections, and ensures regulatory compliance. We've delivered over $7.6 billion in net revenue and cash to more than 3,200 customers worldwide. When healthcare finance becomes effortless, the boundaries of what's possible in healthcare expand. For more information on our new vision for healthcare revenue management, visit www.finthrive.com.

About Clearlake

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are technology, industrials, and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $70 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 400 investments. The firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA with affiliates in Dallas, TX, London, UK and Dublin. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @Clearlake.

