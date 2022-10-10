Urban One's "One Solution" Division Appoints Danielle Brown as Vice President, Cross Platform Client Services

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiffany Nasralla, Chief Revenue Officer of Urban One's iOne Digital division, today announced the appointment of Danielle Brown to Vice President, Cross Platform Client Services (One Solution). Urban One is the largest African American minority-controlled and operated, fully integrated media company that reaches, connects, and engages with the Black and Urban consumer at scale across audio, digital, linear, and experiential. Brown will be responsible for successfully managing, growing, and developing long-term cross-platform accounts with top-tier clients and agency partners at all levels.

Danielle M. Brown is a results-oriented media executive with a proven track record of exceeding sales targets, developing and strengthening partnerships, breaking new business, selling integrated experiences and franchises, and delivering client-driven marketing initiatives. She is a seasoned corporate leader, dynamic speaker, and impactful community builder. She maintains a strong reputation for consistently delivering results that exceed expectations. Prior to joining Urban One, Brown held leadership positions at BET/ViacomCBS, ESSENCE Communications, Inc, and Time, Inc.– all positions where Brown substantially contributed to company growth, increase in revenue, and expansion of both internal and external client relationships.

Brown's presence outside the office is a beacon of light and hope in opportunity-challenged communities where young children are often unseen and unheard. Her community impact company ¾The Heart To Say It, LLC—creates safe spaces for young girls and women to have open and honest conversations and gives voice to the voiceless with both a gentle whisper and a powerful reminder, "Your Dreams Matter". She also served on the board of Petals-N-Belles, an organization committed to empowering young women while helping them overcome adversities to achieve their goals. In addition, she is the co-host of Cocktails & Cancer with MJ and Dani, a hilarious, chatty podcast about two best friends living their best life after a cancer diagnosis, highlighting the power of friendship and support on the journey of life.

Tiffany Nasralla, Chief Revenue Officer (iOne Digital), remarked, "I'm thrilled to have Danielle join Urban One's cross-platform team, One Solution. She has a proven track record of client relationship success and an unwavering commitment to building positive rapport and cohesiveness across brand and agency partners. She is an excellent addition to our talented group of executives. With Danielle in place, we will continue growing our brand footprint, serving our community with excellence, and are equally excited to elevate and take our partnership opportunities to new heights!"

Danielle Brown, Vice President, Cross Platform Services (One Solution), remarked, "How you live your life is your best ministry. I've spent my life and career being me…joyfully humanizing and enlightening people from all walks of life on the fabulousness, beauty, and complexities of being a Black woman – unapologetically and with pride. Urban One is the most trusted source in the Black Community that informs, entertains, and inspires. Our missions are aligned! I am beaming with gratitude and excitement because I get to work with such a smart team. I look forward to creative collaboration and developing innovative opportunities rooted in service, giving back to the community, and impact for our brand partners using all Urban One platforms. Together we will truly celebrate and honor our audiences - the communities who help our businesses thrive."

Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 46 million households and CLEO TV, its sister network with a an almost 41 million household reach. As of March 31, 2021, we owned and/or operated 64 independently formatted, revenue producing broadcast stations (including 54 FM or AM stations, 8 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations we operate) branded under the tradename "Radio One" in 13 urban markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), our wholly owned digital platform serving the African American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. We also have invested in a minority ownership interest in MGM National Harbor, a gaming resort located in Prince George's County, Maryland. Through our national multi-media operations, we provide advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to the African American and urban audiences.

