Target Ushers in Black Friday Deals, Available Now, With Major Savings Continuing All Season Long

Weeklong Black Friday Deals are available now through Thanksgiving Week, featuring big savings up to 50% off or more across new and trending items for gifting and gathering, as well as everyday essentials

Guest-favorite Deal of the Day returns, featuring deep one-day discounts on top brands like Apple, KitchenAid, Nintendo and more with Black Friday pricing now through December

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced its biggest savings of the season starts three weeks earlier than last year with Weeklong Black Friday Deals and the return of the popular Deal of the Day. Both weekly and daily deals are available to shop now and feature the retailer's best planned prices for the holiday season on the most popular national brands and only-at-Target exclusive brands. Whether searching for the perfect on-trend gift, hosting a holiday celebration, or stocking up on everyday essentials, guests will find incredible prices up to 50% off or more across must-have toys and games, electronics, kitchen appliances, and more.

"We know our guests are eager to start their holiday shopping and Target is here to help – and help them save big, whether that's on gifts that family and friends are sure to love or stocking up on all the essentials for a season filled with festive gatherings," said Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer, Target. "By making our Black Friday deals available even earlier this year, and bringing back our popular Deal of the Day, we're giving guests even more reasons to choose Target for everything they want and need this holiday season."

Weeklong Black Friday Deals

Weeklong Black Friday Deals feature Target's best prices planned for the holiday season, with seven weeks of back-to-back offers on thousands of items so guests can shop confidently and save whenever they choose to shop.

New weekly deals debut each Sunday, now through Thanksgiving weekend.

Offers include discounts on new and popular items, including toys, electronics, everyday essentials for stocking up throughout the season, and more.

The first week of deals is available now and runs through Oct. 15 , including top offers like:

Deals are available both in store and online via Target.com or the Target app, with select offers available exclusively online.

Guests can get a first peek at the weekly deals each Friday in the Target Weekly Ad

Deal of the Day

Back by popular demand, this year's Deal of the Day offers will feature hundreds more items at Black Friday pricing than last year. Guests can come back daily for deep savings through the end of December, helping them save all season long.

New daily deals are available now through Dec. 24 , and last one day only while supplies last.

Offers include discounts on new and must-have items and gifts, plus everyday essentials, including top national brands like Apple, KitchenAid and Nintendo.

Deals are available both in store and online via Target.com or the Target app, with select offers available exclusively online.

Guests can check Target.com and the Target app each day to see the current Deal of the Day.

Inspiring, easy and affordable holiday shopping

Target continues to bring guests ease with its fast and flexible fulfillment options, including free Order Pickup and Drive Up, with orders ready for pickup in as soon as two hours — no minimum purchase or membership fee required. Guests also can get their Black Friday deals via Same-Day Delivery with Shipt and get them delivered directly to their doorstep the same day, in as soon as one hour. No matter how guests choose to shop, Target offers free and easy returns on most new, unopened items within 90 days of purchase.

Maximizing savings all season long

In addition to Weeklong Black Friday Deals and Deal of the Day, Target's serving up more ways to save this season, including 5% off with Target RedCard, offers through Target Circle, the retailer's free-to-join loyalty program, and its industry-leading Holiday Price Match Guarantee. Holiday Price Match Guarantee, which runs Oct. 6 through Dec. 24, allows guests to shop early and still receive savings if the Target price is lowered later in the season.

For more information about Target's plans for the holiday season, visit the holiday press hub on A Bullseye View.

