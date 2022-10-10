Newsweek Names Health Net a Top Provider of Customer Service for Second Year in a Row

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Net has once again been named by Newsweek to the annual "America's Best Customer Service 2023" ranking. This is the second year in a row the company ranked number one among health insurance plans.

Health Net Ranks #1 for (PRNewswire)

This year's honor is noteworthy as Newsweek surveyed consumers during the trying and challenging times of the pandemic. Health Net is one of the state's most experienced health plans, serving Californians for over 40 years.

"We are proud and honored to be recognized as a company that puts our members first. This recognition reflects our dedication to those we serve, especially during unprecedented public health emergencies," said Brian Ternan, President and CEO of Health Net.

Rankings are based on a vast, independent survey by Statista Inc. This year, insurance brands were among the highest customer service scores.

Commitment to Health Equity

Health Net also recently announced that it is one of nine healthcare organizations in the nation to receive the first-ever Health Equity Accreditation Plus by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). The new designation builds on NCQA's foundational Health Equity Accreditation program. It sets a strong framework to improve health equity and help organizations find and close care gaps.

Both recognitions show Health Net's devotion to its core values. These include embracing health equity, culturally-centered care and deliver exceptional customer service to support members. Health Net works with local partners to transform the health of Californians. They make programs and solutions that improve health, one person at a time. This is done through partnerships with community-based organizations, clinics, hospitals, local public health departments, education and justice systems and more.

"Health Net brings focused and unmatched knowledge of the diverse and specific needs of the people we serve," said Dr. Pooja Mittal, Chief Health Equity Officer for Health Net. "Combining that with the experience of local organizations, we work together to break down barriers and give people the tools they need to lead healthier lives."

A CalAIM Partner to Transform Medi-Cal

As part of their work to increase health equity, Health Net has eagerly helped develop the state's new groundbreaking CalAIM program. The company has led in its execution across its statewide footprint and has leveraged their expertise to come up with solutions that transform care delivery. In doing so, California's healthcare safety net has been enhanced.

Health Net's impact in California communities has been vital to improve the health of residents. Over recent years, the company has:

Invested more than $100 million in over 500 community-based organizations: This has helped pilot and move forward promising ideas. It's also helped build a foundation for providing Community Supports and keeping important resources.

Awarded $13.4 million to 138 Medi-Cal providers across California : This collaboration with the California Department of Managed Health Care helped providers set up or expand their digital health practice so they could bring telehealth to underserved patients.

Invested $4 million to upskill practitioners and bring new providers into the Medi-Cal system: This investment ensures local providers better reflect the communities they serve. It also helped reach new patients, especially those who may not have been comfortable accessing care.

Provided a $3 million grant to the national leader in school-based telehealth: This grant helped Hazel Health expand to support California children at K-12 schools. It closed equity gaps and advanced education through increased access to medical care and behavioral support.

A critical part of communities up and down the state, Health Net is a proven leader in healthcare. Their industry-leading efforts continue to build collaborative, whole-person solutions that reach community residents where they are. Without their presence, members would undoubtedly see a decrease in access to the high-quality care and services they currently receive and deserve.

About Health Net:

At Health Net, we believe every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. Founded in California more than 40 years ago, we're dedicated to transforming the health of our community, one person at a time. Today, Health Net's 2,600 employees and 90,000 network providers serve 3 million members. That's nearly 1 in 12 Californians. We provide health plans for individuals, families, businesses of every size and people who qualify for Medi-Cal or Medicare — Coverage for Every Stage of Life™. Health Net also offers access to substance abuse programs, behavioral health services, employee assistance programs and managed health care products related to prescription drugs. We offer these health plans and services through Health Net, LLC and its subsidiaries: Health Net of California, Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Company and Health Net Community Solutions, Inc. These entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a Fortune 25 company that offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation. For more information, visit www.HealthNet.com.

Health Net (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Health Net