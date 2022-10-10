AM General Teams with IDV in Pursuit of The U.S. Army's Common Tactical Truck Program

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leader for military mobility solutions, AM General, has teamed with IDV, a leading international defense contractor with over 85 years of experience in the development and the manufacturing of a wide range of logistic, protected, and armored vehicles for military use. In collaboration with IDV, AM General formally submitted a Request for Prototype Proposal (RPP) to compete for the U.S. Army's Common Tactical Truck (CTT) Program, which aims to develop a flexible and secure architecture to replace their Heavy and Medium Tactical Wheeled Vehicle Fleet (TWV).

The High Mobility Range Vehicle (HMRV) CTT by AM General and IDV represents the next generation of battlefield transport. (PRNewswire)

HMRV CTT represents the next generation of battlefield transport.

"I'm excited about our collaboration with IDV because it marries international business with our deep experience in supporting the US Military. Together, we are a formidable force ready to provide the best solution for CTT," said Jim Cannon, AM General President and CEO. "IDV is building this capability for our allies and partners today!"

AM General is proud of its long-standing partnership with the U.S. Army, having delivered world-class and combat proven solutions with a wide range of vehicles including the iconic 5-ton trucks, 2.5-ton trucks, and the HUMVEE family of vehicles. The company's extensive manufacturing expertise coupled with its IATF 16949 certification (the premier standard for automotive production) makes them an elite automotive manufacturer in the world.

IDV is currently partnered to provide the United States Marine Corps with the new generation of Amphibious Combat Vehicles and has delivered innovative automotive and protection solutions to meet the needs of military customers worldwide. AM General is leveraging IDV's well-established, commercially available vehicles that incorporate leading automotive enhancements and advanced technologies such as drive by wire and fuel efficiency capabilities to meet CTT requirements, which provide ample opportunity for continuous innovation.

The team's High Mobility Range Vehicle architecture for CTT will be based on a newly launched highly modular range of trucks, specifically designed for military use. When designing this new range of trucks, IDV benefitted from the company's significant experience acquired over the years by constantly responding to the needs expressed by the customers in over 100 countries. The vehicles guarantee their users state-of-the-art safety through high-level ballistic and anti-mine protection wherever required. They span from 4x4 to 10x10 with different types of cabins and the ability to fulfil a variety of roles. This ensures a high level of commonality to reduce the logistical footprint envisioned for the CTT program.

"We are glad to join AM General on the CTT program, and we are looking forward to uniting forces and to contributing to this partnership with our experience in designing and building multi-purpose, protected, and armored military solutions. Together with AM General, we will be able to deliver innovative automotive and protection solutions to meet the requirements and needs of the U.S. Army", said Claudio Catalano, CEO of IDV. "The solutions developed are a concrete proof of the commitment and the proactive approach that IDV and AM General have developed thanks to this strategic partnership".

The competition for the CTT program is a consequential, "once-in-a-generation" opportunity to overhaul how Medium and Heavy Tactical Trucks are utilized on the battlefield. The U.S. Army has long relied on four different legacy platforms to perform key critical functions that apply to everyday mission roles. From load handling systems to fuel delivery, towing, and hauling of critical parts and supplies, these platforms must be upgraded to provide better support to the Warfighter to create a safer, more effective, and interoperable environment. As proven partners to the US Government and Allied forces, AM General and IDV are proud of the quality military vehicles they have delivered and sustained, including AM General's 400,000 light tactical vehicles in over 70 countries – more than any other manufacturer in the world. The team's CTT prototypes aim at providing the most capable and reliable platform to meet the Army's requirements of enhanced safety, increased efficiency for sustainability, and interoperability.

About AM General

AM General engineers, manufactures, and supports specialized vehicles for military and commercial customers. Their global presence of diverse product offerings in over 70 countries uniquely positions them to enhance interoperability across Allies and build on their long-standing defense industry and automotive partnerships. AM General's innovative spirit delivers advanced, rugged, resilient, and dependable mobility solutions that will move you. From the iconic HUMVEE vehicles to the next-generation HUMVEE Saber light tactical truck that has enhanced levels of protection, and the revolutionary soft recoil technology for mobile platforms, AM General strives to offer continuous improvement that is ready now. AM General has extensive experience meeting the changing needs of the defense and automotive industries, supported by its employees at major facilities in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio, and a strong supplier base that stretches across 43 states. Please see more information about AM General at www.amgeneral.com.

About IDV

IDV, a company of Iveco Group, is dedicated to delivering innovative automotive and protection solutions to meet the needs of military customers worldwide. The company manufactures specialist logistic, protected, and armored vehicles in its facility in Bolzano in Northern Italy, and markets as well IVECO's full commercial range, adapted as necessary to meet the demands of the military user. In consequence, IDV has a full range of vehicles to meet a broad spectrum of defense applications. www.idvgroup.com

AM General Media Contact: Deborah Reyes, Sr. Director, Global Marketing and Strategic Communications

E-mail: deborah.reyes@amgeneral.com

IDV Media Contact: Elisa Casagrande, Event and Communications Manager

E-mail: elisa.casagrande@ivecogroup.com

(PRNewsfoto/AM General) (PRNewswire)

IDV (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AM General LLC