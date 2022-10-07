David Mills to be appointed new Chief Financial Officer for Hexagon

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB, a global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensors, software and autonomous technologies, today announced that David Mills will succeed Robert Belkic as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Hexagon AB, effective 1 July 2023.

David Mills, currently CFO of Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence (MI) division, will be appointed CFO for Hexagon AB as of 1 July 2023. In his role, David will lead Hexagon's finance functions, supporting Hexagon's newly appointed President and CEO Paolo Guglielmini. David has worked closely with Paolo since 2010, nurturing MI's organic growth and financial development, driving and integrating multiple successful acquisitions and consequently more than tripling the business in size during his CFO tenure.

David holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Accounting from the University of Hull, and as a Chartered Management Accountant has focused on complex global business reporting systems, performance analysis and ultimately delivering improvement in various industry sectors, across manufacturing, services and software. David has served Hexagon in multiple finance leadership roles since joining Hexagon in 1999, driving and developing improved financial performance across devices and software portfolios, proactively supporting Hexagon's M&A activities and leading and developing global teams.

David will continue in his current role as CFO for the MI division until a successor has been appointed.

Charlotte Anderberg, currently Head of Group Financial reporting, will become VP of Group Finance in recognition of her expertise and pivotal role in the performance and future evolution of Hexagon's finance organisation.

Robert Belkic, currently Hexagon's CFO and EVP, will leave Hexagon as of 30 June 2023. He will continue in his current role, reporting directly to Hexagon's President and CEO and remain a member of the executive management team until then.

"On behalf of the Board, we thank Robert Belkic for his impactful service through such a successful and defining period of growth since joining Hexagon in 2009", says Hexagon's President and CEO Ola Rollén.

