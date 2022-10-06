Singularity Systems Launches New Name "AYR" and Appoints Ryan Raiker as Vice President of Marketing

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singularity Systems, the next-generation Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Company, announces its rebranding to AYR and the appointment of Ryan Raiker as its Vice President of Marketing, as the company accelerates into a new era of work. Leading the next stage of marketing and growth for AYR, Raiker will focus on creativity, analytics, and purpose to transform the global marketing function.

With its world-class team of scientists and developers, AYR (formerly Singularity Systems) has pioneered new AI techniques that have modernized and democratized Intelligent Document Processing (IDP). The company, headquartered in Princeton, NJ, provides SingularityAI, an award-winning Artificial Intelligence platform enabling enterprises to transform their raw data into actionable insight.Enterprise leaders use SingularityAI to efficiently convert high-volume unstructured content into machine-readable data, enabling real-time decision-making and powering improvements in customer experience and operational agility. (PRNewsfoto/AYR) (PRNewswire)

"The new website, AYR.ai, enhances the AYR digital marketing presence and showcases our AI-powered platform."

"We are thrilled to have Raiker take on this role at a very exciting time as we embark on our next growth stage. Ryan's experience crafting strategic company narratives to help modernize, redefine market perception, and increase awareness will drive demand and conversions for our next-generation IDP platform," said Scott Lee, Chief Revenue Officer at AYR. "He will be instrumental in helping us drive our AYR rebrand strategy and delivering on our customer-centric focus."

Raiker commented, "The new website, AYR.ai, enhances the AYR digital marketing presence and showcases our AI-powered platform. The company's new brand and new identity reflect its forward-thinking approach to solving the most complex data automation challenges. The AYR brand perfectly illustrates our growing ambition: ARE YOU READY? This initiative will help us continue scaling the adoption of the award-winning SingularityAI platform."

Highly motivated and results-driven, Raiker labels the customer's voice as the basis upon which his strategies and brand campaigns are built. Raiker joins Singularity Systems, now AYR, from ABBYY, where he led their digital experience and global digital marketing strategy and was responsible for process mining go-to-market strategy and products.

Ryan Raiker, an MBA graduate of Widener University, holds an Executive Education certificate from Columbia Business School, along with recent certifications in digital marketing from the American Marketing Association and Digital Marketing Institute. Raiker is an adjunct professor and advisor for several technology firms and non-profits.

About AYR, formerly Singularity Systems

With its world-class team of scientists and developers, AYR has pioneered new AI techniques that have modernized and democratized Intelligent Document Processing (IDP). The company, headquartered in Princeton, NJ, provides SingularityAI, an award-winning Artificial Intelligence platform enabling enterprises to transform their raw data into actionable insight.

Enterprise leaders use SingularityAI to efficiently convert high-volume unstructured content into machine-readable data, enabling real-time decision-making and powering improvements in customer experience and operational agility.

SOURCE AYR, Inc

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AYR